checkAd

DEEPKI RELEASES ITS "ESG INDEX," A BENCHMARK FOR THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE OF EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Deepki (https://www.deepki.com/) has today launched its
" ESG Index (https://index-esg.com/) ," in order to help real estate players
understand the performance of their assets and meet the challenges of the EU
Taxonomy. This represents the first European benchmark measuring real estate's
ESG performance. Freely accessible online, it will provide a top 15% and top 30%
in terms of performance in primary energy consumption for each asset class, by
country.

To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, the European Commission has
detailed certain performance criteria in the EU Taxonomy. Deepki's standardized
methodology measures the ESG performance of real estate, providing a clear
vision of the sector's environmental performance.

By automatically collecting actual data from more than 400,000 assets in over 40
countries, Deepki can share insights into the sector's energy performance, by
asset type and location. Published and updated annually, this benchmark
represents a true reflection of the European market and its systemic evolutions.

With values for the top 15%, the market is able to identify the assets
contributing to a reduction in climate change according to the EU Taxonomy. The
top 30% will allow the market to determine which assets contribute substantially
to the EU Taxonomy's objectives and do no significant harm in the fight against
climate change.

With this first publication, Deepki looks to encourage dialogue surrounding
energy performance between players at a national and European level, in order to
construct a benchmark which is useful to all professionals within the industry.
This is already the case in France, where Deepki has begun sharing its knowledge
in order to align the methodology and energy performance values of different
organizations. Deepki hopes to replicate this across the whole of Europe, and
accompany the continent on its path to net zero carbon.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and co-founder of Deepki, and Emmanuel Blanchet, COO and
co-founder of Deepki, stated:

"We are extremely proud to be publishing this benchmark. We believe this will
allow industry professionals to better understand the sector's performance and
share their feedback with us. Deepki is one of the only companies able to
publish actual, reliable data rather than declarative. Only by gaining a deeper
understanding can the sector take action to reduce its environmental impact."

clare@andersoncommsconsultancy.com (mailto:Clare@andersoncommsconsultancy.com)

Media Contact:

Clare Anderson
clare@andersoncommsconsultancy.com+44 (0)7958 665883
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deepki-releases-its-esg-index
-a-benchmark-for-the-energy-performance-of-european-real-estate-301672142.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162323/5365017
OTS: Deepki



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

DEEPKI RELEASES ITS "ESG INDEX," A BENCHMARK FOR THE ENERGY PERFORMANCE OF EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE Deepki (https://www.deepki.com/) has today launched its " ESG Index (https://index-esg.com/) ," in order to help real estate players understand the performance of their assets and meet the challenges of the EU Taxonomy. This represents the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
363 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
287 Leser
Verschlechterung der Zahlungsmoral in Deutschland droht
197 Leser
Gebrauchte Ware dank Krise auf der Überholspur - wie Händler den B-Waren-Boom für ...
171 Leser
FREE NOW startet Partnerschaft mit American Express (FOTO)
169 Leser
Kurzfristig geänderter Veröffentlichungstermin des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS) ...
168 Leser
IKEA Deutschland beendet Geschäftsjahr 22 mit Umsatzplus von 7,1 Prozent (FOTO)
156 Leser
Mehr energetische Unabhängigkeit mit steuerlich geförderter Sanierung
150 Leser
Urteil: Deutsche Sparkasse muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
148 Leser
Kartenset "Make it circular!" - Zirkuläre Geschäftsmodelle spielerisch ...
132 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
459 Leser
Sonderabgabe auf Einweg-Kunststoffprodukte / Wirtschaft kritisiert unnötige ...
445 Leser
Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
445 Leser
Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
443 Leser
RHI Studie: Deutsche Gesellschaft nicht gespalten / Rodenstock: "Gesellschaftlicher Zusammenhalt und ...
429 Leser
Volksbank Mittelhessen ist "begeistert" von Spitch
414 Leser
FLOWERS SOFTWARE SICHERT 3,2 MILLIONEN EUR FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG HOCHPERFORMANTER ...
381 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
377 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
363 Leser
Cordes Consulting GmbH expandiert - die Agentur schafft Platz für neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
349 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2443 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1382 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1351 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1121 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
909 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
829 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3106 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2831 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2643 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2443 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2167 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1991 Leser