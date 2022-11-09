checkAd

TES Pharma Congratulates Intercept Pharmaceuticals on their Presentation of Phase 1 INT-787 Data at the AASLD Meeting and the Initiation of the Phase 2a FRESH Study in Patients with Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

Perugia, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - INT-787 is a selective next generation FXR
agonist invented by TES Pharma and licensed to Intercept Pharmaceuticals

INT-787 has shown strong anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in animal
models

TES Pharma is dedicated to the identification of novel therapeutic targets and
the discovery and development of new molecules to efficiently address the needs
of patients with serious oncological and metabolic conditions

TES Pharma Srl, an Italian biotechnology company focused on the discovery and
development of novel drug products for the treatment of diseases of high unmet
medical need, congratulates Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., on the presentation
of data from their ongoing first-in-human study of INT-787 and the initiation of
the phase 2a FRESH ( F x R E ffect on S evere Alcohol-Associated H epatitis)
study, a trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy and
pharmacokinetics of INT-787 in subjects with sAH. INT-787 is a selective next
generation Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) agonist invented by TES Pharma, and
licensed to Intercept Pharmaceuticals within the framework of a licence and
collaboration agreement. Details of the clinical studies can be found at
https://www.interceptpharma.com/homepage-non-usa/ .

Professor Roberto Pellicciari, the founder and CEO of TES Pharma, is also the
inventor of obeticholic acid (OCA), a prototypic bile acid derived FXR agonist
which is approved for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and
commercialised by Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the United States. PBC is a
progressive autoimmune disease that damages the bile ducts in the liver and is a
leading cause of chronic liver disease leading to liver transplantation.

INT-787 has distinct pharmacological properties that differ from those of OCA
and has shown strong anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in animal
models. Data from a murine NASH model comparing OCA and INT-787 were also
presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)
meeting.

"We are proud of the work we do at TES Pharma, and very pleased about the
ongoing first-in-human study of INT-787 and the initiation of the Phase 2a FRESH
study in patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, important milestones
that encourage us to continue our mission to find new treatments to improve
people's lives, especially for patients suffering from serious diseases", said
Prof. Pellicciari.

TES Pharma is a research-based biotech company, located in Perugia (Italy),
dedicated to the identification of novel therapeutic targets and the discovery
and development of new molecules to efficiently address the needs of patients
with serious oncological and metabolic conditions. More information about TES
Pharma can be found at https://www.tespharma.com/ .

TES Pharma was founded in 2011 by Prof. Pellicciari together with Drs. Antimo
Gioiello, Antonio Macchiarulo, and Janet Robertson. Prior to founding TES
Pharma, Prof. Pellicciari led the Medicinal Chemistry Research Group at the
Department of Chemistry and Drug Technologies of the University of Perugia.

CONTACT:

Prof. Roberto Pellicciari

mailto:rpellicciari@tespharma.com ,

Phone: +39 075 6978111

E: mailto:info@tespharma.com

F: +39 075 6978882

GSM: +39 366 9057122

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941775/TES_Pharma_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tes-pharma-con
gratulates-intercept-pharmaceuticals-on-their-presentation-of-phase-1-int-787-da
ta-at-the-aasld-meeting-and-the-initiation-of-the-phase-2a-fresh-study-in-patien
ts-with-severe-alcohol-associated-hepatitis-301671939.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117542/5365211
OTS: TES Pharma



