TES Pharma Congratulates Intercept Pharmaceuticals on their Presentation of Phase 1 INT-787 Data at the AASLD Meeting and the Initiation of the Phase 2a FRESH Study in Patients with Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

Perugia, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - INT-787 is a selective next generation FXR

agonist invented by TES Pharma and licensed to Intercept Pharmaceuticals



INT-787 has shown strong anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in animal

models





TES Pharma is dedicated to the identification of novel therapeutic targets andthe discovery and development of new molecules to efficiently address the needsof patients with serious oncological and metabolic conditionsTES Pharma Srl, an Italian biotechnology company focused on the discovery anddevelopment of novel drug products for the treatment of diseases of high unmetmedical need, congratulates Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., on the presentationof data from their ongoing first-in-human study of INT-787 and the initiation ofthe phase 2a FRESH ( F x R E ffect on S evere Alcohol-Associated H epatitis)study, a trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy andpharmacokinetics of INT-787 in subjects with sAH. INT-787 is a selective nextgeneration Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) agonist invented by TES Pharma, andlicensed to Intercept Pharmaceuticals within the framework of a licence andcollaboration agreement. Details of the clinical studies can be found athttps://www.interceptpharma.com/homepage-non-usa/ .Professor Roberto Pellicciari, the founder and CEO of TES Pharma, is also theinventor of obeticholic acid (OCA), a prototypic bile acid derived FXR agonistwhich is approved for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) andcommercialised by Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the United States. PBC is aprogressive autoimmune disease that damages the bile ducts in the liver and is aleading cause of chronic liver disease leading to liver transplantation.INT-787 has distinct pharmacological properties that differ from those of OCAand has shown strong anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects in animalmodels. Data from a murine NASH model comparing OCA and INT-787 were alsopresented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)meeting."We are proud of the work we do at TES Pharma, and very pleased about theongoing first-in-human study of INT-787 and the initiation of the Phase 2a FRESHstudy in patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, important milestonesthat encourage us to continue our mission to find new treatments to improvepeople's lives, especially for patients suffering from serious diseases", saidProf. Pellicciari.TES Pharma is a research-based biotech company, located in Perugia (Italy),dedicated to the identification of novel therapeutic targets and the discoveryand development of new molecules to efficiently address the needs of patientswith serious oncological and metabolic conditions. More information about TESPharma can be found at https://www.tespharma.com/ .TES Pharma was founded in 2011 by Prof. Pellicciari together with Drs. AntimoGioiello, Antonio Macchiarulo, and Janet Robertson. Prior to founding TESPharma, Prof. Pellicciari led the Medicinal Chemistry Research Group at theDepartment of Chemistry and Drug Technologies of the University of Perugia.