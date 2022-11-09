checkAd

Medison Pharma Announces Expansion of the Multi-Territorial Agreement with Immunocore into Latin America

Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With this latest expansion, Medison's
global footprint is now extended across Israel, Central and Eastern Europe,
Canada, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offering patients in international
markets improved access to highly innovative therapies.

Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access
to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, today
announced the addition of South and Central America and the Caribbean markets
("Latin America") to its multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore Holdings
(https://www.immunocore.com/) plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore"), a
commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel
class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a
broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease.

"The expansion of our partnership with Immunocore into LATAM is a significant
milestone in building our unified commercial platform in all international
markets," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "This in turn will
allow us to fulfil our vision, ensuring that every patient in need will have
fast access to highly innovative therapies in a wide range of international
markets."

"Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech
companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international
markets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions", adds Gil
Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison "and the extension of Medison's
multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore and expansion to Latin America,
allows for a unique pairing between Immunocore's novel therapy and Medison's
ability to commercialize and provide access to highly innovative therapies in
international markets. In this case, offering patients in Latin America hope in
the form of a treatment for this rare and aggressive form of melanoma that
affects the eye."

Immunocore's KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn), has been approved by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Australia
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Health Canada, and is the first and
only treatment approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal
melanoma."

With this latest growth, Medison increases its commercial presence across
Israel, Central and Eastern Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific, South and Central
America and the Caribbean countries . Medison is hiring across all markets and
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Medison Pharma Announces Expansion of the Multi-Territorial Agreement with Immunocore into Latin America With this latest expansion, Medison's global footprint is now extended across Israel, Central and Eastern Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offering patients in international markets improved access to highly innovative therapies. …

Nachrichten des Autors

HEIDELBERG setzt Wachstum fort und steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr deutlich
141 Leser
Die 132. Kanton-Messe läuft reibungslos und stellt auf mehreren Ebenen neue Rekorde auf.
110 Leser
SCOTCH & SODA VERÖFFENTLICHT SEINEN JÄHRLICHEN BERICHT ÜBER DIE AUSWIRKUNGEN AUF ...
100 Leser
KPMG bietet Mitarbeitenden universitäres ESG-Zertifikat / Teil einer umfassenden ...
100 Leser
Der Norden in der Trendwende: In einem Viertel der Kreise sinken bereits die Wohnungspreise zum Vorjahr
95 Leser
EcoFlow RIVER 2 wird die erste von TÜV Rheinland zertifizierte tragbare Powerstation-Serie
94 Leser
Vorbereitungsphase der Klimaselbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors beendet - Unterzeichner ...
86 Leser
DOUGLAS kürt Sieger*innen der Start-up Challenge BEAUTY FUTURES (FOTO)
78 Leser
Aetion erweitert sein Führungsteam um drei neue Führungskräfte
74 Leser
Experte für Kryptowährungen verrät 3 Tipps, um richtig in Krypto zu investieren ...
72 Leser
Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
463 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
459 Leser
Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
443 Leser
RHI Studie: Deutsche Gesellschaft nicht gespalten / Rodenstock: "Gesellschaftlicher Zusammenhalt und ...
429 Leser
Volksbank Mittelhessen ist "begeistert" von Spitch
417 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
379 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
377 Leser
Die auf chinesischen und ausländischen Videoplattformen veröffentlichte ...
313 Leser
GREEN SHOPPING DAYS
308 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
299 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2456 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1382 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1351 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1121 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
912 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
829 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3106 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2841 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2659 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2456 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2167 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2024 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser