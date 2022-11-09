Medison Pharma Announces Expansion of the Multi-Territorial Agreement with Immunocore into Latin America

Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With this latest expansion, Medison's

global footprint is now extended across Israel, Central and Eastern Europe,

Canada, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offering patients in international

markets improved access to highly innovative therapies.



Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access

to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, today

announced the addition of South and Central America and the Caribbean markets

("Latin America") to its multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore Holdings

(https://www.immunocore.com/) plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore"), a

commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel

class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a

broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease.





"The expansion of our partnership with Immunocore into LATAM is a significantmilestone in building our unified commercial platform in all internationalmarkets," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "This in turn willallow us to fulfil our vision, ensuring that every patient in need will havefast access to highly innovative therapies in a wide range of internationalmarkets.""Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotechcompanies seeking to make their innovative products available in internationalmarkets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions", adds GilGurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison "and the extension of Medison'smulti-territorial agreement with Immunocore and expansion to Latin America,allows for a unique pairing between Immunocore's novel therapy and Medison'sability to commercialize and provide access to highly innovative therapies ininternational markets. In this case, offering patients in Latin America hope inthe form of a treatment for this rare and aggressive form of melanoma thataffects the eye."Immunocore's KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn), has been approved by the U.S. Foodand Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), AustraliaTherapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Health Canada, and is the first andonly treatment approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic uvealmelanoma."With this latest growth, Medison increases its commercial presence acrossIsrael, Central and Eastern Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific, South and CentralAmerica and the Caribbean countries . Medison is hiring across all markets and