Medison Pharma Announces Expansion of the Multi-Territorial Agreement with Immunocore into Latin America
Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - With this latest expansion, Medison's
global footprint is now extended across Israel, Central and Eastern Europe,
Canada, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offering patients in international
markets improved access to highly innovative therapies.
Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access
to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, today
announced the addition of South and Central America and the Caribbean markets
("Latin America") to its multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore Holdings
(https://www.immunocore.com/) plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore"), a
commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel
class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a
broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease.
global footprint is now extended across Israel, Central and Eastern Europe,
Canada, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offering patients in international
markets improved access to highly innovative therapies.
Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access
to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, today
announced the addition of South and Central America and the Caribbean markets
("Latin America") to its multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore Holdings
(https://www.immunocore.com/) plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore"), a
commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel
class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a
broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease.
"The expansion of our partnership with Immunocore into LATAM is a significant
milestone in building our unified commercial platform in all international
markets," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "This in turn will
allow us to fulfil our vision, ensuring that every patient in need will have
fast access to highly innovative therapies in a wide range of international
markets."
"Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech
companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international
markets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions", adds Gil
Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison "and the extension of Medison's
multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore and expansion to Latin America,
allows for a unique pairing between Immunocore's novel therapy and Medison's
ability to commercialize and provide access to highly innovative therapies in
international markets. In this case, offering patients in Latin America hope in
the form of a treatment for this rare and aggressive form of melanoma that
affects the eye."
Immunocore's KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn), has been approved by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Australia
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Health Canada, and is the first and
only treatment approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal
melanoma."
With this latest growth, Medison increases its commercial presence across
Israel, Central and Eastern Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific, South and Central
America and the Caribbean countries . Medison is hiring across all markets and
milestone in building our unified commercial platform in all international
markets," says Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "This in turn will
allow us to fulfil our vision, ensuring that every patient in need will have
fast access to highly innovative therapies in a wide range of international
markets."
"Our multi-regional platform makes us the partner-of-choice for emerging biotech
companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international
markets for the benefit of patients suffering from severe conditions", adds Gil
Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison "and the extension of Medison's
multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore and expansion to Latin America,
allows for a unique pairing between Immunocore's novel therapy and Medison's
ability to commercialize and provide access to highly innovative therapies in
international markets. In this case, offering patients in Latin America hope in
the form of a treatment for this rare and aggressive form of melanoma that
affects the eye."
Immunocore's KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn), has been approved by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Australia
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Health Canada, and is the first and
only treatment approved for patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal
melanoma."
With this latest growth, Medison increases its commercial presence across
Israel, Central and Eastern Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific, South and Central
America and the Caribbean countries . Medison is hiring across all markets and
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 20 | 0 |