Leschaco selects WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading

Philadelphia (ots/PRNewswire) - Taking another step forward in a trend that has

been transforming the shipping industry, Leschaco, a global logistics service

provider with more than 140 years of experience, has decided to digitize its

House Bill of Lading (HBL) transactions. To do so, it has partnered with WAVE

BL, a leading provider of secure digital document solutions.



In a typical digital HBL transaction, Leschaco receives a Master Bill of Lading

(MBL) on the WAVE BL platform and then issues multiple House Bills of Lading

(HBLs) to each exporter in the transaction. These, in turn, receive their HBLs

and transfer possession to the importers. Each importer surrenders its HBL to

Leschaco, and Leschaco surrenders the MBL.





Because each eBL transfer is performed digitally within minutes on the WAVE BLplatform, entire document transactions can be completed in hours rather than themultiple weeks that paper-based transactions can require. Part of the simplicityof these transactions' stems from the fact that WAVE BL allows all parties toconnect on a single, unified network.Leschaco's move to digital BLs was prompted by the unreliable nature of paperBLs, particularly during periods of instability. Courier delays had been holdingup cargo releases and financing processes, and the tendency of paper BLs to belost or misplaced had long been a pain point for customers. In adopting WAVEBL's electronic BLs, Leschaco was able to eliminate these inefficiencies as wellas benefit from WAVE BL's anti-fraud safeguards and outstanding customerexperience.Digitization is rapidly transforming the global shipping industry. Leschaco'spioneering use of electronic House Bills of Lading - one of the first in theindustry - is a further demonstration of how digitization can replace every typeof paper-based communication.WAVE BL's CEO, Noam Rosenfeld, adds: "Leschaco's use of electronic HBLs is anexciting milestone. Digital is the direction the industry is going in, and we'reproud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry'sneeds. One of our top priorities is making the transition to eBLs as easy aspossible, with full support along every step of the way." Constantin Conrad, CDOof the Leschaco Group added: "Fast and secure transport of commercial documentsis an essential part of the supply chain. Digitalization is becoming more andmore important. Leschaco was therefore looking for a digital solution andselected WAVE BL as our provider. The Leschaco eBL solution will increase ourcustomer satisfaction and make our documentation more efficient andsustainable."About LeschacoThe Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service providerand offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as wellas contract logistics and tank container operations. As a proven partner forleading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive,chemical, and related industries, producers of consumer goods, andpharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from onesingle source. Our globally standardized IT environment guarantees the requiredhigh process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau,Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today thegroup comprises 73 own offices, employing around 2,600 people in more than 23countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected networkof agents. The companies' headquarters are in Bremen.For more information, visit https://www.leschaco.com/About WAVE BLWAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditionalprocess for transferring original paper documents electronically. The patentedproprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer ofBills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform isdesigned to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from thesmallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.For more information, visit http://www.wavebl.com