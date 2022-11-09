Leschaco selects WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading
Philadelphia (ots/PRNewswire) - Taking another step forward in a trend that has
been transforming the shipping industry, Leschaco, a global logistics service
provider with more than 140 years of experience, has decided to digitize its
House Bill of Lading (HBL) transactions. To do so, it has partnered with WAVE
BL, a leading provider of secure digital document solutions.
In a typical digital HBL transaction, Leschaco receives a Master Bill of Lading
(MBL) on the WAVE BL platform and then issues multiple House Bills of Lading
(HBLs) to each exporter in the transaction. These, in turn, receive their HBLs
and transfer possession to the importers. Each importer surrenders its HBL to
Leschaco, and Leschaco surrenders the MBL.
been transforming the shipping industry, Leschaco, a global logistics service
provider with more than 140 years of experience, has decided to digitize its
House Bill of Lading (HBL) transactions. To do so, it has partnered with WAVE
BL, a leading provider of secure digital document solutions.
In a typical digital HBL transaction, Leschaco receives a Master Bill of Lading
(MBL) on the WAVE BL platform and then issues multiple House Bills of Lading
(HBLs) to each exporter in the transaction. These, in turn, receive their HBLs
and transfer possession to the importers. Each importer surrenders its HBL to
Leschaco, and Leschaco surrenders the MBL.
Because each eBL transfer is performed digitally within minutes on the WAVE BL
platform, entire document transactions can be completed in hours rather than the
multiple weeks that paper-based transactions can require. Part of the simplicity
of these transactions' stems from the fact that WAVE BL allows all parties to
connect on a single, unified network.
Leschaco's move to digital BLs was prompted by the unreliable nature of paper
BLs, particularly during periods of instability. Courier delays had been holding
up cargo releases and financing processes, and the tendency of paper BLs to be
lost or misplaced had long been a pain point for customers. In adopting WAVE
BL's electronic BLs, Leschaco was able to eliminate these inefficiencies as well
as benefit from WAVE BL's anti-fraud safeguards and outstanding customer
experience.
Digitization is rapidly transforming the global shipping industry. Leschaco's
pioneering use of electronic House Bills of Lading - one of the first in the
industry - is a further demonstration of how digitization can replace every type
of paper-based communication.
WAVE BL's CEO, Noam Rosenfeld, adds: "Leschaco's use of electronic HBLs is an
exciting milestone. Digital is the direction the industry is going in, and we're
proud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's
needs. One of our top priorities is making the transition to eBLs as easy as
possible, with full support along every step of the way." Constantin Conrad, CDO
of the Leschaco Group added: "Fast and secure transport of commercial documents
is an essential part of the supply chain. Digitalization is becoming more and
more important. Leschaco was therefore looking for a digital solution and
selected WAVE BL as our provider. The Leschaco eBL solution will increase our
customer satisfaction and make our documentation more efficient and
sustainable."
About Leschaco
The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider
and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well
as contract logistics and tank container operations. As a proven partner for
leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive,
chemical, and related industries, producers of consumer goods, and
pharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one
single source. Our globally standardized IT environment guarantees the required
high process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau,
Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the
group comprises 73 own offices, employing around 2,600 people in more than 23
countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network
of agents. The companies' headquarters are in Bremen.
For more information, visit https://www.leschaco.com/
Media Contact: Ms. Ulrike-M. von Bargen-Zirwen
Head of Corporate Communications
mailto:Ulrike.vonBargen-Zirwen@leschaco.com
About WAVE BL
WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process for transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented
proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of
Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is
designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the
smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.
For more information, visit http://www.wavebl.com
Media Contact: Ms. Ilan Weiss
VP Marketing
mailto:ilan.weiss@wavebl.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942804/WAVE_BL_Leschaco_logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leschaco-selec
ts-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-301673006.html
Contact:
+972-52-552-3091
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166581/5365721
OTS: WAVE BL; Leschaco
platform, entire document transactions can be completed in hours rather than the
multiple weeks that paper-based transactions can require. Part of the simplicity
of these transactions' stems from the fact that WAVE BL allows all parties to
connect on a single, unified network.
Leschaco's move to digital BLs was prompted by the unreliable nature of paper
BLs, particularly during periods of instability. Courier delays had been holding
up cargo releases and financing processes, and the tendency of paper BLs to be
lost or misplaced had long been a pain point for customers. In adopting WAVE
BL's electronic BLs, Leschaco was able to eliminate these inefficiencies as well
as benefit from WAVE BL's anti-fraud safeguards and outstanding customer
experience.
Digitization is rapidly transforming the global shipping industry. Leschaco's
pioneering use of electronic House Bills of Lading - one of the first in the
industry - is a further demonstration of how digitization can replace every type
of paper-based communication.
WAVE BL's CEO, Noam Rosenfeld, adds: "Leschaco's use of electronic HBLs is an
exciting milestone. Digital is the direction the industry is going in, and we're
proud to offer a solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's
needs. One of our top priorities is making the transition to eBLs as easy as
possible, with full support along every step of the way." Constantin Conrad, CDO
of the Leschaco Group added: "Fast and secure transport of commercial documents
is an essential part of the supply chain. Digitalization is becoming more and
more important. Leschaco was therefore looking for a digital solution and
selected WAVE BL as our provider. The Leschaco eBL solution will increase our
customer satisfaction and make our documentation more efficient and
sustainable."
About Leschaco
The Leschaco Group is a traditional, owner-managed logistics service provider
and offers intercontinental logistics solutions for sea and air freight as well
as contract logistics and tank container operations. As a proven partner for
leading companies in plant construction and mechanical engineering, automotive,
chemical, and related industries, producers of consumer goods, and
pharmaceuticals. Leschaco offers comprehensive logistics solutions from one
single source. Our globally standardized IT environment guarantees the required
high process transparency. The company was founded under the name of Lexzau,
Scharbau by Wilhelm Lexzau and Julius Scharbau in Hamburg in 1879. Today the
group comprises 73 own offices, employing around 2,600 people in more than 23
countries worldwide. This network is supported by a carefully selected network
of agents. The companies' headquarters are in Bremen.
For more information, visit https://www.leschaco.com/
Media Contact: Ms. Ulrike-M. von Bargen-Zirwen
Head of Corporate Communications
mailto:Ulrike.vonBargen-Zirwen@leschaco.com
About WAVE BL
WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process for transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented
proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of
Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is
designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the
smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.
For more information, visit http://www.wavebl.com
Media Contact: Ms. Ilan Weiss
VP Marketing
mailto:ilan.weiss@wavebl.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942804/WAVE_BL_Leschaco_logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leschaco-selec
ts-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-301673006.html
Contact:
+972-52-552-3091
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166581/5365721
OTS: WAVE BL; Leschaco
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 13 | 0 |