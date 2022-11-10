75% of employers across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector have suggested that working from home will limit career prospects
London (ots/PRNewswire) - A study has revealed that those in the pharmaceutical
and life sciences sector who work from home may be damaging their pay and career
prospects. That's according to a spotlight on the industry A Reluctant
Workforce: What impact are 'Reluctant Returners' having on the Pharmaceutical &
Life Sciences sector?
(https://www.unispace.com/reluctant-returner/download-pharma) , published by
global leader in creating bespoke workplaces, Unispace
(http://www.unispace.com/) .
In its report - which included the results of an in-depth survey across nine
European countries of 3000 employees and 2750 employers in leadership roles -
Unispace found that a staggering 75% of employers believed that working from
home would limit the career prospects of staff in some way, with 42% indicating
that promotion opportunities will be negatively impacted and 35% saying bonuses
will be hit. This data suggests that while employees may feel they can work
effectively remotely, on a longer-term basis, staff are needed in the workplace
for their own development as much as the company's prospects.
and life sciences sector who work from home may be damaging their pay and career
prospects. That's according to a spotlight on the industry A Reluctant
Workforce: What impact are 'Reluctant Returners' having on the Pharmaceutical &
Life Sciences sector?
(https://www.unispace.com/reluctant-returner/download-pharma) , published by
global leader in creating bespoke workplaces, Unispace
(http://www.unispace.com/) .
In its report - which included the results of an in-depth survey across nine
European countries of 3000 employees and 2750 employers in leadership roles -
Unispace found that a staggering 75% of employers believed that working from
home would limit the career prospects of staff in some way, with 42% indicating
that promotion opportunities will be negatively impacted and 35% saying bonuses
will be hit. This data suggests that while employees may feel they can work
effectively remotely, on a longer-term basis, staff are needed in the workplace
for their own development as much as the company's prospects.
Desire for greater career progression
When asked what they thought would encourage employees back to 'in-office
working', 33% of employers in the sector said flexing start times, 29% stated
paying for employees' travel and 24% said having separate spaces for
collaborative and quieter work would entice people back.
When employees were asked the same question, however, there was a greater
appetite for incentives to return to the office, with 71% interested in flexi
starting times, 77% saying free drinks and snacks would entice them to return,
and 78% stating they were interested in access to training and development
programmes. Based on these figures, it seems that employers may have misjudged
the wants and needs of their workforces, particularly when it comes to the
training and development aspirations.
Claire Shepherd, Global Chief Operating Officer, Unispace, comments:
"As a sector that often requires more complex workspaces than any other,
including laboratories and research and development centres, it's perhaps little
surprise that employers would need many of their employees to be present in the
workplace for a significant amount of their working week. There would also be a
need to create a sense of equity and collaboration, between those who have to be
in the office working in laboratories and those who do not. This difference
could drive a sense of presenteeism, limiting the career prospects of those who
are reluctant to return.
While the world of work as we know it has changed for good, our research does
strongly indicate that the office itself is by no means redundant, particularly
for a sector that cannot make a complete shift to remote working. But employees
need to be shown that there are clear opportunities for career progression and
in-office training programmes if employers hope to encourage staff back to the
office to enable cross-discipline collaboration and drive impactful engagement."
About Unispace
Unispace is a strategy, design, and construction leader, creating people-centric
workspaces for a changing world.
Contact: Vickie Collinge, mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com , 01582 790 705
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/75-of-employer
s-across-the-pharmaceutical-and-life-sciences-sector-have-suggested-that-working
-from-home-will-limit-career-prospects-301674086.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159148/5366215
OTS: Unispace
When asked what they thought would encourage employees back to 'in-office
working', 33% of employers in the sector said flexing start times, 29% stated
paying for employees' travel and 24% said having separate spaces for
collaborative and quieter work would entice people back.
When employees were asked the same question, however, there was a greater
appetite for incentives to return to the office, with 71% interested in flexi
starting times, 77% saying free drinks and snacks would entice them to return,
and 78% stating they were interested in access to training and development
programmes. Based on these figures, it seems that employers may have misjudged
the wants and needs of their workforces, particularly when it comes to the
training and development aspirations.
Claire Shepherd, Global Chief Operating Officer, Unispace, comments:
"As a sector that often requires more complex workspaces than any other,
including laboratories and research and development centres, it's perhaps little
surprise that employers would need many of their employees to be present in the
workplace for a significant amount of their working week. There would also be a
need to create a sense of equity and collaboration, between those who have to be
in the office working in laboratories and those who do not. This difference
could drive a sense of presenteeism, limiting the career prospects of those who
are reluctant to return.
While the world of work as we know it has changed for good, our research does
strongly indicate that the office itself is by no means redundant, particularly
for a sector that cannot make a complete shift to remote working. But employees
need to be shown that there are clear opportunities for career progression and
in-office training programmes if employers hope to encourage staff back to the
office to enable cross-discipline collaboration and drive impactful engagement."
About Unispace
Unispace is a strategy, design, and construction leader, creating people-centric
workspaces for a changing world.
Contact: Vickie Collinge, mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com , 01582 790 705
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/75-of-employer
s-across-the-pharmaceutical-and-life-sciences-sector-have-suggested-that-working
-from-home-will-limit-career-prospects-301674086.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159148/5366215
OTS: Unispace
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 19 | 0 |