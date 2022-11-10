checkAd

75% of employers across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector have suggested that working from home will limit career prospects

London (ots/PRNewswire) - A study has revealed that those in the pharmaceutical
and life sciences sector who work from home may be damaging their pay and career
prospects. That's according to a spotlight on the industry A Reluctant
Workforce: What impact are 'Reluctant Returners' having on the Pharmaceutical &
Life Sciences sector?
(https://www.unispace.com/reluctant-returner/download-pharma) , published by
global leader in creating bespoke workplaces, Unispace
(http://www.unispace.com/) .

In its report - which included the results of an in-depth survey across nine
European countries of 3000 employees and 2750 employers in leadership roles -
Unispace found that a staggering 75% of employers believed that working from
home would limit the career prospects of staff in some way, with 42% indicating
that promotion opportunities will be negatively impacted and 35% saying bonuses
will be hit. This data suggests that while employees may feel they can work
effectively remotely, on a longer-term basis, staff are needed in the workplace
for their own development as much as the company's prospects.

Desire for greater career progression

When asked what they thought would encourage employees back to 'in-office
working', 33% of employers in the sector said flexing start times, 29% stated
paying for employees' travel and 24% said having separate spaces for
collaborative and quieter work would entice people back.

When employees were asked the same question, however, there was a greater
appetite for incentives to return to the office, with 71% interested in flexi
starting times, 77% saying free drinks and snacks would entice them to return,
and 78% stating they were interested in access to training and development
programmes. Based on these figures, it seems that employers may have misjudged
the wants and needs of their workforces, particularly when it comes to the
training and development aspirations.

Claire Shepherd, Global Chief Operating Officer, Unispace, comments:

"As a sector that often requires more complex workspaces than any other,
including laboratories and research and development centres, it's perhaps little
surprise that employers would need many of their employees to be present in the
workplace for a significant amount of their working week. There would also be a
need to create a sense of equity and collaboration, between those who have to be
in the office working in laboratories and those who do not. This difference
could drive a sense of presenteeism, limiting the career prospects of those who
are reluctant to return.

While the world of work as we know it has changed for good, our research does
strongly indicate that the office itself is by no means redundant, particularly
for a sector that cannot make a complete shift to remote working. But employees
need to be shown that there are clear opportunities for career progression and
in-office training programmes if employers hope to encourage staff back to the
office to enable cross-discipline collaboration and drive impactful engagement."

About Unispace

Unispace is a strategy, design, and construction leader, creating people-centric
workspaces for a changing world.

Contact: Vickie Collinge, mailto:vickie@bluesky-pr.com , 01582 790 705

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/75-of-employer
s-across-the-pharmaceutical-and-life-sciences-sector-have-suggested-that-working
-from-home-will-limit-career-prospects-301674086.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159148/5366215
OTS: Unispace



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

75% of employers across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector have suggested that working from home will limit career prospects A study has revealed that those in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector who work from home may be damaging their pay and career prospects. That's according to a spotlight on the industry A Reluctant Workforce: What impact are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Medison Pharma Announces Expansion of the Multi-Territorial Agreement with Immunocore into Latin ...
244 Leser
Female-founded Vitamin-Brand BEARS WITH BENEFITS wird von französischem Marktführer HAVEA ...
184 Leser
Leschaco selects WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading
149 Leser
Rico Hölscheidt: Mit langfristigen Strategien zu qualifizierten Fachkräften für IT-Unternehmen (FOTO)
148 Leser
Cybersicherheit im Mittelstand stärken
146 Leser
Dieselpreis sinkt deutlich / Rückgang gegenüber Vorwoche um 5,1 Cent / Benzin 3,7 Cent ...
133 Leser
Resilient, krisenfest, digital: Mit den Impulsen des Mittelstand-Digital Zentrums Berlin erarbeiten kleine und mittlere Unternehmen ...
127 Leser
BVR zum Jahresgutachten des Sachverständigenrats: Mittelstand darf nicht zusätzlich belastet werden
127 Leser
Grüne im VW-Aufsichtsrat: Aktionärsschützer prüfen Klage gegen Hamburg-Ernennung
115 Leser
Die NDC-Partnerschaft unterstützt die Entwicklungsländer dabei, ihre langfristige ...
110 Leser
Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
519 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
504 Leser
Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
443 Leser
RHI Studie: Deutsche Gesellschaft nicht gespalten / Rodenstock: "Gesellschaftlicher Zusammenhalt und ...
429 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
398 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
393 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
347 Leser
Hybrid working is driving demand for offices with less of a commute
326 Leser
GREEN SHOPPING DAYS
312 Leser
CAP3000 ZUM BESTEN EINKAUFSZENTRUM DER WELT 2022 GEKÜRT
303 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2456 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1382 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1351 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1312 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
912 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2906 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2668 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2456 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2229 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2083 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser