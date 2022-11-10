75% of employers across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector have suggested that working from home will limit career prospects

London (ots/PRNewswire) - A study has revealed that those in the pharmaceutical

and life sciences sector who work from home may be damaging their pay and career

prospects. That's according to a spotlight on the industry A Reluctant

Workforce: What impact are 'Reluctant Returners' having on the Pharmaceutical &

Life Sciences sector?

(https://www.unispace.com/reluctant-returner/download-pharma) , published by

global leader in creating bespoke workplaces, Unispace

(http://www.unispace.com/) .



In its report - which included the results of an in-depth survey across nine

European countries of 3000 employees and 2750 employers in leadership roles -

Unispace found that a staggering 75% of employers believed that working from

home would limit the career prospects of staff in some way, with 42% indicating

that promotion opportunities will be negatively impacted and 35% saying bonuses

will be hit. This data suggests that while employees may feel they can work

effectively remotely, on a longer-term basis, staff are needed in the workplace

for their own development as much as the company's prospects.



