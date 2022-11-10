checkAd

"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM) the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers

Yokneam, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Harnessing the 2022 Nobel Prize Awarded Click
Chemistry Concept, Hallura's Products Revolutionize the Way Hyaluronic Acid is
Crosslinked in Dermal Fillers

Hallura Ltd., an Israeli aesthetic medical company, announced today that its
proprietary technology named the BiOLinkMatrix platform was inspired by the 2022
Nobel Prize for Click Chemistry. Harnessing this concept, Hallura's products
revolutionize the way Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is cross-linked in dermal fillers for
great elasticity and tolerance while being biodegradable and highly safe.

The 2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps
Research, Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen and Carolyn R. Bertozzi
of Stanford University
(https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/2022/bertozzi/facts/) for their
envision of "Click" Bio-Orthogonal chemistry. They laid the foundation of an
ingenious way of building molecules, like snapping Lego together that
transformed how chemists think about linking molecules together. Click Chemistry
is now widely used by researchers to explore topics such as drug delivery and
tissue engineering.

Hallura (https://hallura.com/) harnessed this advanced concept in its
proprietary BiOLinkMatrix platform to revolutionize the way HA is crosslinked in
Dermal Fillers. Typical HA dermal fillers are cross-linked via the chemical
BDDE, or other epoxides, activated under harsh conditions with very little
control over concurrent damage to the HA polymer.

The precise bio-orthogonal cross-linking developed at Hallura, allows an
exceptionally low modification of the native HA polymer. This sustains the
innate long polymer chains of the HA and reduces side reactions or by-products.
As a result, Hallura's products are closer to the pristine HA in youthful skin.

Hallura's advanced product line for aesthetic applications, includes treatments
for skin rejuvenation, fine and deep lines smoothing, and volume restoration in
lips and mid-face. The products have undergone pre-clinical and clinical trials
in Europe with excellent efficacy and safety outcomes.

"We attribute the exceptional safety and natural outcomes of our products to the
use of bio-orthogonal chemistry," said Dr. Stephane Meunier, co-founder and CEO
of Hallura. "This preserves the native properties of the biopolymer well in
contrast to the typical harsh cross-linking method used by the other players in
the dermal fillers market for improved performance."

About Hallura Ltd.

Hallura Ltd. a portfolio company of Alon Medtech Ventures owned by Dr. Shimon
Eckhouse, brings a disruptive HA technology to the fast-growing aesthetic
injectables market using proprietary HA crosslinking technology, not involving
BDDE. Hallura's HA dermal fillers answer the growing demand for better, safer
fillers with natural and soft aesthetic results.

Founded in November 2017 by Dr. Stéphane Meunier, Mrs. Alona Gellerman, Dr. Per
Hedén and Dr. Shimon Eckhouse and with its headquarters, R&D, and manufacturing
in Yokneam Israel.

