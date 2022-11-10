Funds advised by Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP ("DK") currently hold 11.4 million shares, equivalent to 3.8% of the total shares outstanding of AVEVA Group plc ("Aveva" or the "Company")

London (ots/PRNewswire) - DK will not support the Scheme at the current priceDK believes the current price offered by Schneider Electric SE ("Schneider" orthe "Acquirer") to Aveva's minority shareholders of GBP31 per sharesubstantially undervalues the Company's long-term prospects. The timing of theapproach by Schneider is highly opportunistic and comes on the back of a broadermarket decline as well as weakness in Aveva's own share price resulting from thetransition to a subscription and SaaS model (Aveva had fallen 48% from the highsof GBP42 per share in September 2021 to GBP22 per share before the announcementof the Schneider approach in August 2022). The Company's transition has beenwidely perceived by the market to have been poorly executed and communicatedunder the stewardship of the current Aveva CEO, Peter Herweck, who has been onsecondment from Schneider since May 2021. DK does not think the uncertaintyaround this transition reflects concern over the long-term value of thefranchise, a view which is supported by Aveva management's own five-year targets(announced at the Capital Markets Day in June 2021). We share Schneider's beliefthat Aveva is a well-positioned business operating in a secular growth marketwith strong tailwinds. If Schneider wishes to secure full ownership of astrategic asset at such an opportune moment it should make an offer for Aveva ata price which provides minority shareholders their share of the long-term value.There are multiple datapoints which clearly indicate that GBP31 per sharesubstantially undervalues Aveva. The current offer terms represent a 1 yearforward Enterprise Value to EBITDA ("EV/EBITDA") multiple of 24x1. This is lowrelative to recent precedent transactions in the industrial software space;particularly the AspenTech/Emerson deal (34x2 1 year forward EV/EBITDA) whichlooks most comparable to Aveva and which completed in May 2022. The GBP31 pershare price is even at a discount to the December 2020, GBP2.8bn rights issue byAveva to fund the acquisition of OSIsoft with a TERP of GBP33.28 per share3.Aveva shareholders have clearly and publicly expressed dissatisfaction with thesubstantial discount that the current price represents for such an attractivesoftware asset. We also note the recent proxy report issued by Glass Lewis whichconcludes that shareholders should vote against the transaction on the basis ofquestionable timing and poor valuation. The message from the market is quiteclear and accordingly we expect the Scheme, on the current terms, to fail. IfSchneider recognises that the Scheme will fail, then under the Co-OperationAgreement, it could seek to switch to an Offer with the consent of theIndependent Committee and lower the level of shareholder support it requires tosucceed by reducing the acceptance condition to a majority of minorities fromthe current 75% requirement. Should this occur, we would encourage the Chairman,Philip Aiken, and the Independent Committee to dispel shareholders' concernsaround the robustness of their conduct in the process so far by only agreeing toa switch on terms that more fully reflect the value that Aveva's shareholderssee in the Company.1 Based on Bloomberg consensus (9/11/2022) EBITDA estimates for FY 2023(GBP372mn) and FY 2024 (GBP424mn) which calendarise to GBP411mn for CY 2023. EVof GBP10bn / EBITDA of GBP411mn = 24x EV/2023 EBITDA.2 Bernstein research published 15th September 2022.3 https://investegate.co.uk/aveva-group-plc/rns/rights-issue-to-partly-fund-acquisition-of-osisoft/202011060700034966E/mailto:greenbrookdavidsonkempner@greenbrookadvisory.comMedia Contact:Matthew Goodmangreenbrookdavidsonkempner@greenbrookadvisory.com+44 (0) 20 7952 2000View originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/funds-advised-by-davidson-kempner-european-partners-llp-dk-currently-hold-11-4-million-shares-equivalent-to-3-8-of-the-total-shares-outstanding-of-aveva-group-plc-aveva-or-the-company-301674183.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/5366692OTS: Davidson Kempner