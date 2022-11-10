Germany to Create Its First Quantum Computing Business Cloud / The German government is investing tens of millions in a consortium to help businesses benefit from the latest supercomputer technology
Berlin (ots) - Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK)
has contracted software company QMWare and cloud specialist IONOS, together with
the University of Stuttgart and the Fraunhofer FOKUS research institute, to
construct a platform for quantum computing applications for German industry. The
cloud will be the first of its kind in the country.
The project, called SeQenC, will run for three years and is part of the
ministry's "Digital Technologies for Business" support program. The ministry
will be investing tens of millions of euros, although no exact figure was named.
During the project's three-year span, selected partner companies from industry
and the wider economy will be invited to test out applications in sectors such
as telecommunications, logistics, finance, automotive and energy.
The project is the latest in a series of quantum computing initiating to come
from the BMWK. In late September, the ministry announced that it would put EUR
14 million into a quantum processer prototype developed on the basis of photonic
systems. The BMWK has pledged to invest EUR 740 million in quantum computing as
a whole.
"The German government's investment indicate how serious it is about quantum
computing in Germany," says Asha-Maria Sharma, computing industry expert at the
German government agency Germany Trade & Invest. "Such initiatives not only
create superior conditions for businesses active in Germany. They also show that
niches are arising for international quantum computing businesses to come to
Europe's largest economy and profit from this exciting transformation."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5366895
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
