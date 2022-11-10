Battery cell manufacturer CUSTOMCELLS massively expands development capacities (FOTO)
Itzehoe, Germany (ots) - More innovations and patents for Germany's energy and
mobility turnaround: with the expansion of its site in Itzehoe, CUSTOMCELLS
(https://www.customcells.de/) is significantly expanding the company's
capacities in the areas of research and development and small-scale mass
production. In the presence of representatives from business and politics, the
groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the company's forward-looking new
building, which will enable CUSTOMCELLS to grow even faster in the future - all
while offering its employees a sustainable and state-of-the-art workplace.
"The success of the mobility transition is very much linked to high-performance
batteries - and to ensure that these can be developed and produced in a way that
is tailored to the respective customer needs, we at CUSTOMCELLS must grow even
faster than before," said Dirk Abendroth, CEO of CUSTOMCELLS Holding at the
groundbreaking ceremony. Specifically, the company plans to massively increase
the number of patent applications. As early as next year, the battery cell
manufacturer intends to file a large number of new patents in the field of
battery cell technology. This will also underline the company's position as a
premium player in the industry. The new building will help CUSTOMCELLS to keep
development speed permanently high - and even to increase it further.
Sustainable construction for innovative processes
The site on which the modern office building is being built covers an area of
10,251 m², or around one hectare. CUSTOMCELLS has also secured the option to
expand the property by an additional 5,749 m² over the next five years. The
modern timber construction is being built using element-based, serial, and thus
particularly resource-saving construction methods. The timber construction also
enables an accelerated construction process, so that the building should be
ready for occupancy as early as next late summer. In addition, a production and
storage hall will be built on the site along with the new building. Planning for
this additional space is already in its advanced stages.
"We have invested significantly in the site over the past few years,
establishing new process and plant technology and creating an open,
results-oriented mindset in our company. With the expansion of the site, we are
now creating the right environment for our team to unleash their full innovative
power," says Jan Diekmann, Director of Technology & Operations at CUSTOMCELLS.
To this end, the new buildings offer not only additional space but also the
possibility of adapting the room layout to future requirements and project needs
by means of flexible and movable walls.
