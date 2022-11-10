Battery cell manufacturer CUSTOMCELLS massively expands development capacities (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Itzehoe, Germany (ots) - More innovations and patents for Germany's energy andmobility turnaround: with the expansion of its site in Itzehoe, CUSTOMCELLS(https://www.customcells.de/) is significantly expanding the company'scapacities in the areas of research and development and small-scale massproduction. In the presence of representatives from business and politics, thegroundbreaking ceremony was held today for the company's forward-looking newbuilding, which will enable CUSTOMCELLS to grow even faster in the future - allwhile offering its employees a sustainable and state-of-the-art workplace."The success of the mobility transition is very much linked to high-performancebatteries - and to ensure that these can be developed and produced in a way thatis tailored to the respective customer needs, we at CUSTOMCELLS must grow evenfaster than before," said Dirk Abendroth, CEO of CUSTOMCELLS Holding at thegroundbreaking ceremony. Specifically, the company plans to massively increasethe number of patent applications. As early as next year, the battery cellmanufacturer intends to file a large number of new patents in the field ofbattery cell technology. This will also underline the company's position as apremium player in the industry. The new building will help CUSTOMCELLS to keepdevelopment speed permanently high - and even to increase it further.Sustainable construction for innovative processesThe site on which the modern office building is being built covers an area of10,251 m², or around one hectare. CUSTOMCELLS has also secured the option toexpand the property by an additional 5,749 m² over the next five years. Themodern timber construction is being built using element-based, serial, and thusparticularly resource-saving construction methods. The timber construction alsoenables an accelerated construction process, so that the building should beready for occupancy as early as next late summer. In addition, a production andstorage hall will be built on the site along with the new building. Planning forthis additional space is already in its advanced stages."We have invested significantly in the site over the past few years,establishing new process and plant technology and creating an open,results-oriented mindset in our company. With the expansion of the site, we arenow creating the right environment for our team to unleash their full innovativepower," says Jan Diekmann, Director of Technology & Operations at CUSTOMCELLS.To this end, the new buildings offer not only additional space but also thepossibility of adapting the room layout to future requirements and project needsby means of flexible and movable walls.