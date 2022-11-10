checkAd

Battery cell manufacturer CUSTOMCELLS massively expands development capacities (FOTO)

Itzehoe, Germany (ots) - More innovations and patents for Germany's energy and
mobility turnaround: with the expansion of its site in Itzehoe, CUSTOMCELLS
(https://www.customcells.de/) is significantly expanding the company's
capacities in the areas of research and development and small-scale mass
production. In the presence of representatives from business and politics, the
groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the company's forward-looking new
building, which will enable CUSTOMCELLS to grow even faster in the future - all
while offering its employees a sustainable and state-of-the-art workplace.

"The success of the mobility transition is very much linked to high-performance
batteries - and to ensure that these can be developed and produced in a way that
is tailored to the respective customer needs, we at CUSTOMCELLS must grow even
faster than before," said Dirk Abendroth, CEO of CUSTOMCELLS Holding at the
groundbreaking ceremony. Specifically, the company plans to massively increase
the number of patent applications. As early as next year, the battery cell
manufacturer intends to file a large number of new patents in the field of
battery cell technology. This will also underline the company's position as a
premium player in the industry. The new building will help CUSTOMCELLS to keep
development speed permanently high - and even to increase it further.

Sustainable construction for innovative processes

The site on which the modern office building is being built covers an area of
10,251 m², or around one hectare. CUSTOMCELLS has also secured the option to
expand the property by an additional 5,749 m² over the next five years. The
modern timber construction is being built using element-based, serial, and thus
particularly resource-saving construction methods. The timber construction also
enables an accelerated construction process, so that the building should be
ready for occupancy as early as next late summer. In addition, a production and
storage hall will be built on the site along with the new building. Planning for
this additional space is already in its advanced stages.

"We have invested significantly in the site over the past few years,
establishing new process and plant technology and creating an open,
results-oriented mindset in our company. With the expansion of the site, we are
now creating the right environment for our team to unleash their full innovative
power," says Jan Diekmann, Director of Technology & Operations at CUSTOMCELLS.
To this end, the new buildings offer not only additional space but also the
possibility of adapting the room layout to future requirements and project needs
by means of flexible and movable walls.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Battery cell manufacturer CUSTOMCELLS massively expands development capacities (FOTO) More innovations and patents for Germany's energy and mobility turnaround: with the expansion of its site in Itzehoe, CUSTOMCELLS (https://www.customcells.de/) is significantly expanding the company's capacities in the areas of research and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Drittes Quartal 2022: Außerordentliches KfW-Förderjahr setzt sich fort
208 Leser
Sensorik in neuem Licht: ams OSRAM präsentiert neueste optische Technologien auf der electronica 2022
161 Leser
Grüne im VW-Aufsichtsrat: Aktionärsschützer prüfen Klage gegen Hamburg-Ernennung
148 Leser
Cybersicherheit im Mittelstand stärken
146 Leser
Risikoexperte empfiehlt: KMU sollten Forderungsausfälle zeitnah absichern
99 Leser
Wirtschaftsweise - Gutachten mit Sprengstoff
96 Leser
Parkgebühren europaweit bequem bezahlen: SKODA startet neuen Service Pay to Park (FOTO)
96 Leser
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM): the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers
95 Leser
LBS auch 2022 wieder beliebteste Bausparkasse der Jugend
81 Leser
Novavax Phase-3-Studie COVID-19 Omikron unterstützt den weiteren und zukünftigen Einsatz ...
80 Leser
Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
531 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
504 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
415 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
393 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
364 Leser
Hybrid working is driving demand for offices with less of a commute
326 Leser
GREEN SHOPPING DAYS
312 Leser
CAP3000 ZUM BESTEN EINKAUFSZENTRUM DER WELT 2022 GEKÜRT
303 Leser
Geld zurück vom Online Casino - OLG Köln verurteilt "Pokerstars" zur ...
299 Leser
Gebrauchte Ware dank Krise auf der Überholspur - wie Händler den B-Waren-Boom für ...
287 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2456 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1382 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1351 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1329 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
912 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2912 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2668 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2456 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2246 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2083 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser