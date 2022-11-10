Yanfeng unveils digital luxury concept car XiM23 in Europe (FOTO)

Neuss. Germany (ots) - The XiM23 concept is a vision of future luxury from

leading global automotive supplier, Yanfeng. Inspired by the company's recently

released Luxury Research Study

(https://www.yanfeng.com/en/key-aspects-of-luxury) , the XiM23 uses interior

experience modes to show the company's broad integration capabilities, where

digital technologies and innovations transform the interior's features into a

user-centric, luxury experience.



"When discussing how luxury will evolve, two schools of thought emerge in

discussions with our customers," said Tim Shih, Vice President of Design and

User Experience for Yanfeng Technology (YFT). "The first is a focus on digital

technology driving the user experience, while the second relies on traditional

symbols of luxury like premium materials and finishes. What our research

revealed - and what we've explored in the XiM23 - is that a luxury solution is

not one or the other, but rather a dynamic combination of both to create

holistic and highly personalized interior experiences."



