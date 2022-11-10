checkAd

Yanfeng unveils digital luxury concept car XiM23 in Europe (FOTO)

Neuss. Germany (ots) - The XiM23 concept is a vision of future luxury from
leading global automotive supplier, Yanfeng. Inspired by the company's recently
released Luxury Research Study
(https://www.yanfeng.com/en/key-aspects-of-luxury) , the XiM23 uses interior
experience modes to show the company's broad integration capabilities, where
digital technologies and innovations transform the interior's features into a
user-centric, luxury experience.

"When discussing how luxury will evolve, two schools of thought emerge in
discussions with our customers," said Tim Shih, Vice President of Design and
User Experience for Yanfeng Technology (YFT). "The first is a focus on digital
technology driving the user experience, while the second relies on traditional
symbols of luxury like premium materials and finishes. What our research
revealed - and what we've explored in the XiM23 - is that a luxury solution is
not one or the other, but rather a dynamic combination of both to create
holistic and highly personalized interior experiences."

Calm & Rich Modes unlock users' luxury experiences

Through unique experience modes, the XiM23 shows how traditionally luxurious
features can be elevated with technology integrations, becoming infinitely
flexible and intelligently orchestrated to address the five aspects of luxury
(Simplicity, Service, Personalization, Control, and Comfort), meeting users'
wants, needs, and preferences.

"Over the last two years, our team has planned every interaction in the XiM23,"
said Andreas Deubzer, User Interface Global Design Director for YFT. "From a
user interface perspective, this is one of the most significant concept vehicles
Yanfeng has ever undertaken. The integration of digital technology enables
greater flexibility and new opportunities for the interior to adapt to users'
changing wants and needs."

Connected to a mobile app, the XiM23 recognizes passengers, adjusting its
settings to the preferences designated by the driver. Upon approach, the XiM23's
mono-post front seats pivot and the rear seats slide forward for easy ingress,
serving as a welcome to occupants. This initial experience, known as Calm Mode,
is visually simple and elegant. No screens are present and the ambient lighting
of the interior is soft and airy.

"Lighting plays an important role in the XiM23," noted John Vincent, Principal
Designer for YFT and Design Lead for the project. "Aesthetically, it helps us to
create the right atmosphere in the cabin and spotlight design features, as you
see in our doors, floor console and instrument panel that look as though they're
