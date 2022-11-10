China Matters' Features How Transport Infrastructure Can Promote High-quality Development of China's Guizhou Province (VIDEO)

Beijing, China (ots) - China Matters releases a talk show series on the

development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show,

named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share

their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how

local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can

build a better ecosystem.



In this episode, China Matters talks to Li Hongchang, a professor at the School

of Economics and Management at Beijing Jiaotong University. He shares with us

the role transportation plays in Guizhou's economic and social development and

what can be learned from the province's experience in promoting high-quality

growth.



