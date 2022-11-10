checkAd

China Matters' Features How Transport Infrastructure Can Promote High-quality Development of China's Guizhou Province (VIDEO)

Beijing, China (ots) - China Matters releases a talk show series on the
development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show,
named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share
their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how
local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can
build a better ecosystem.

In this episode, China Matters talks to Li Hongchang, a professor at the School
of Economics and Management at Beijing Jiaotong University. He shares with us
the role transportation plays in Guizhou's economic and social development and
what can be learned from the province's experience in promoting high-quality
growth.

Guizhou has seen significant improvements in its transport infrastructure during
the past decade. The province managed to cover all its counties with expressways
by 2015. Two years later, it took the lead in western China to cover all
villages with paved roads and public transit. It is also known as the "museum of
world bridges" thanks to more than 20,000 bridges across the province.

Li believes that the development of transport infrastructure can boost Guizhou's
economic growth and will also stimulate regional and national economy. The
direct impact is that over a trillion yuan was invested in transportation in the
past decade and more investments will be made in the future. Indirectly, it can
push forward the development of industries such as tourism, Belt and Road
projects, as well as trade and logistics.

In Li's opinion, Guizhou provides exemplary experience for underdeveloped areas
in terms of developing sound transport infrastructure.

"I think what Guizhou has achieved can be inspiring for certain areas in the
country, and even similar regions in the world," says Li.

