NIFTY GAMES® LAUNCHES NBA® CLASH(TM) FOR MOBILE; NBA® STARS JAYLEN BROWN & JAMAL MURRAY NAMED AS HIGHLIGHT ATHLETES

Lafayette, CA

Nifty Games(TM) announced today the launch of NBA® Clash(TM) on iOS(TM) and
Android(TM) platforms with NBA ® stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray featured as
highlight athletes. Brown and Murray, alongside the full roster of NBA ® players
bring a new level of intensity to mobile with exclusive special abilities that
pack a big punch!

Licensed by the NBA® and NBPA, NBA® Clash(TM) is an action-packed mobile game
that's a must-play for armchair power forwards, casual hoops fans and sports
fanatics looking for intense basketball action. Featuring all 30 NBA® teams and
over 100 individual players, NBA® Clash(TM), is a quick-session, real-time PVP
mobile game, designed with highly intuitive controls and eye-popping visuals.
Gamers worldwide will be able to compete head-to-head in 3-on-3 games, featuring
first to eleven scoring.

"It's tip-off time," says Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games(TM). "We've designed
NBA® Clash(TM) to bring the intense, fast-paced action of the NBA® to life on
mobile from the ground up. Gamers will be fired up to face off head-to-head with
custom teams of their favorite NBA players to rain down three's, break ankles
and wreck rims against friends and opponents around the world. Nifty Games(TM)
is excited to have NBA® stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray join the team as our
highlight players and deliver the best mobile sports game ever!"

NBA® Clash(TM) Launch Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka3mtMbGsns&feature=youtu.be

Commenting on the launch of NBA® Clash(TM) Jaylen Brown, shooting guard for the
Boston Celtics(TM) said, "Being able to play basketball on mobile devices
wherever I am in the world is pretty cool. The game has a lot of action and is
fast paced. I like that the fans can enjoy the game of basketball through a
mobile experience and I'm excited to be part of it. The guys at Nifty Games(TM)
did a really nice job."

Point guard for the Denver Nuggets(TM), Jamal Murray, commented, "Ever since I
was a kid all I wanted to do was play basketball - and now I can also do it on
mobile thanks to the guys at Nifty Games(TM) who've created a fun, fast-paced
NBA® experience that can be played at anytime, anywhere."

Fans and gamers can play NBA® Clash(TM) now by visiting the iOS(TM) and
Android(TM) platforms. For more information, visit www.nbaclash.com (https://u.n
ewsdirect.com/Ysw6JKkt4mC0hbc8bfk8dcmMkpICK3398vJyvbykxOScxOIMveT8XH2GvNTy4ozSJE
AAAAD__wznLyiX6DsY3ey2NnlxqUVcxiOb1dDYNfxDt-og) and @NBAClash on Twitter

About Nifty Games

Nifty Games is a mobile-first developer and publisher of quick-session,
head-to-head sports games. To date, the company has raised funding from leading
sports, video game, and technology focused investors. The company is based in
California. Learn more at www.niftygamesinc.com (https://u.newsdirect.com/Ysw6JK
kt4mC0hbc8bfk8dcmMkpICK3398vJyvbzMtJLK9MTc1OLMvGS95PxcfYa81PLijNIkQAAAAP__1Pc9MC
tR78YkMHicsc-D8PGJC__CP3-6oZFRlQ) . Follow us on Twitter at @NiftyGames (https:/
/u.newsdirect.com/Ysw6JKkt4mC0hbc8bfk8dcmMkpKCYit9_ZLyzJKS1CK95Pxc_bzMtJLK9MTc1G
L7nMS8dNvUPIa81PLijNIkQAAAAP__M8oB_06RbW-9UeFimvOAGxkmfBW8xmixgKkLeQ) .

All copyrights, trademarks, logos and brands are property of their respective
owners.

Contact Details

Embracer Freemode PR

mailto:prteam@embracerfreemode.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nifty-games-r
-launches-nba-r-clash-for-mobile-nba-r-stars-jaylen-brown-and-jamal-murray-named
-as-highlight-athletes-568475225

2022 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5367396
OTS: News Direct



