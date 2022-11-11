NIFTY GAMES® LAUNCHES NBA® CLASH(TM) FOR MOBILE; NBA® STARS JAYLEN BROWN & JAMAL MURRAY NAMED AS HIGHLIGHT ATHLETES

Lafayette, CA (ots) - --News Direct--



Nifty Games(TM) announced today the launch of NBA® Clash(TM) on iOS(TM) and

Android(TM) platforms with NBA ® stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray featured as

highlight athletes. Brown and Murray, alongside the full roster of NBA ® players

bring a new level of intensity to mobile with exclusive special abilities that

pack a big punch!



Licensed by the NBA® and NBPA, NBA® Clash(TM) is an action-packed mobile game

that's a must-play for armchair power forwards, casual hoops fans and sports

fanatics looking for intense basketball action. Featuring all 30 NBA® teams and

over 100 individual players, NBA® Clash(TM), is a quick-session, real-time PVP

mobile game, designed with highly intuitive controls and eye-popping visuals.

Gamers worldwide will be able to compete head-to-head in 3-on-3 games, featuring

first to eleven scoring.





"It's tip-off time," says Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games(TM). "We've designedNBA® Clash(TM) to bring the intense, fast-paced action of the NBA® to life onmobile from the ground up. Gamers will be fired up to face off head-to-head withcustom teams of their favorite NBA players to rain down three's, break anklesand wreck rims against friends and opponents around the world. Nifty Games(TM)is excited to have NBA® stars Jaylen Brown and Jamal Murray join the team as ourhighlight players and deliver the best mobile sports game ever!"NBA® Clash(TM) Launch Trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka3mtMbGsns&feature=youtu.beCommenting on the launch of NBA® Clash(TM) Jaylen Brown, shooting guard for theBoston Celtics(TM) said, "Being able to play basketball on mobile deviceswherever I am in the world is pretty cool. The game has a lot of action and isfast paced. I like that the fans can enjoy the game of basketball through amobile experience and I'm excited to be part of it. The guys at Nifty Games(TM)did a really nice job."Point guard for the Denver Nuggets(TM), Jamal Murray, commented, "Ever since Iwas a kid all I wanted to do was play basketball - and now I can also do it onmobile thanks to the guys at Nifty Games(TM) who've created a fun, fast-pacedNBA® experience that can be played at anytime, anywhere."Fans and gamers can play NBA® Clash(TM) now by visiting the iOS(TM) andAndroid(TM) platforms. For more information, visit www.nbaclash.com (https://u.newsdirect.com/Ysw6JKkt4mC0hbc8bfk8dcmMkpICK3398vJyvbykxOScxOIMveT8XH2GvNTy4ozSJEAAAAD__wznLyiX6DsY3ey2NnlxqUVcxiOb1dDYNfxDt-og) and @NBAClash on TwitterAbout Nifty GamesNifty Games is a mobile-first developer and publisher of quick-session,head-to-head sports games. To date, the company has raised funding from leadingsports, video game, and technology focused investors. The company is based inCalifornia. Learn more at www.niftygamesinc.com (https://u.newsdirect.com/Ysw6JKkt4mC0hbc8bfk8dcmMkpICK3398vJyvbzMtJLK9MTc1OLMvGS95PxcfYa81PLijNIkQAAAAP__1Pc9MCtR78YkMHicsc-D8PGJC__CP3-6oZFRlQ) . Follow us on Twitter at @NiftyGames (https://u.newsdirect.com/Ysw6JKkt4mC0hbc8bfk8dcmMkpKCYit9_ZLyzJKS1CK95Pxc_bzMtJLK9MTc1GL7nMS8dNvUPIa81PLijNIkQAAAAP__M8oB_06RbW-9UeFimvOAGxkmfBW8xmixgKkLeQ) .All copyrights, trademarks, logos and brands are property of their respectiveowners.