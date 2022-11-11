checkAd

LOTUS REPORTS ITS BEST QUARTER EVER WITH THE BIGGEST LAUNCH IN ITS HISTORY

Taipei, Taiwan (ots/PRNewswire) - Lotus Pharmaceutical (1795: TT), a
multinational pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for
the third quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Third quarter financial highlights:

- Third quarter 2022 is the best quarter ever in the Company's history, majorly
driven by the successful launch of Lenalidomide in the US - the biggest launch
in Lotus history so far. Basic EPS for the first nine months ended 30
September 2022 totaled NT$10.96, setting the course for the Company to achieve
another record year in 2022.
- Consolidated net sales were NT$5,389 million, representing a growth of 85.2%
over the last quarter and 76.3% versus prior year period.
- Gross margin rose to 67.9%, driven by product mix with higher contribution
from more profitable export oncology products during the quarter.
- Comparing to the prior year, operating profits grew by 353%, to NT$2,641
million, with 49.0% operating margin for the quarter, mainly driven by higher
gross margin.
- Historic high third quarter EPS of NT$7.97 and first 9 months basic EPS of
NT$10.96.
-
- Export Business was the main growth driver, contributed by the successful
launch of Lenalidomide (generic of Revlimid) in the US, as well as the first
delivery to Brazil, the largest market in Latin America. Sales from Export
increased 245% compared to last quarter and 183% compared to same period
last year.
- Asian Business continued to grow for the third consecutive quarter, 3.2%
over last quarter, also 10.8% over the same period last year. Key brands in
major markets, including Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, continued the growth
momentum.

Robert Wessman, Chairman of Lotus said: " I am very happy to share such a record
setting quarter that will most certainly lead to the most profitable year in
Lotus's history. With Lenalidomide launch in the US, the largest market in the
world and the first delivery to Brazil, the largest market in South America,
Lotus has achieved major milestones of its transformation to a global oncology
player. I am confident that the team will continue to set records with further
achievements driving sustainable growth."

Petar Vazharov, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus, continued to indicate: "Lotus
will continue to build US pipeline and the recent tentative approval of the
generic Midostaurin softgel capsules from the US FDA is a testimony to that.
Lotus believes that this is a potential first-to-file opportunity and expects to
launch the generic Midostaurin softgel capsules subject to the intellectual
property clearance in the US. Another important milestone occurred during the
quarter is Lenalidomide filing in Japan, and similar to the US, we are ramping
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

LOTUS REPORTS ITS BEST QUARTER EVER WITH THE BIGGEST LAUNCH IN ITS HISTORY Lotus Pharmaceutical (1795: TT), a multinational pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022. Third quarter financial highlights: - Third quarter 2022 is the best quarter ever in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
246 Leser
Deutliches Mengenwachstum bei dm führt zu fast 10 Milliarden Euro Umsatz allein in Deutschland ...
212 Leser
BLG LOGISTICS schafft neue Position "Chief Operating Officer" / Vorstandsmitglied ...
174 Leser
Yanfeng unveils digital luxury concept car XiM23 in Europe (FOTO)
142 Leser
SKODA AUTO Deutschland: Veränderung in der Geschäftsführung (FOTO)
118 Leser
Unternehmertum, Networking & Klitschko: Ausverkauftes Tiroler Wirtschaftsforum 2022
105 Leser
Jungheinrich im dritten Quartal 2022: Robustes Ergebnis trotz herausfordernder Marktbedingungen (FOTO)
101 Leser
Yanfeng stellt neues Konzeptfahrzeug XiM23 in Europa vor
100 Leser
Saarbrücken: Richtfest am Hauptbahnhof (FOTO)
93 Leser
SKODA AUTO: Jubiläen in der Fahrzeug- und Komponentenfertigung (FOTO)
86 Leser
Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
568 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
504 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
430 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
399 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
379 Leser
Hybrid working is driving demand for offices with less of a commute
326 Leser
GREEN SHOPPING DAYS
316 Leser
CAP3000 ZUM BESTEN EINKAUFSZENTRUM DER WELT 2022 GEKÜRT
303 Leser
MEDICA 2022 und COMPAMED 2022: Internationale Gesundheitswirtschaft trifft sich in Düsseldorf - deutliches Beteiligungsplus ...
302 Leser
Geld zurück vom Online Casino - OLG Köln verurteilt "Pokerstars" zur ...
302 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1382 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1355 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
860 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
835 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
826 Leser
Molecular Devices eröffnet weltweit zweites "Organoid Innovation Center" in Salzburg
812 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2916 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2668 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2460 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2290 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2168 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2028 Leser