LOTUS REPORTS ITS BEST QUARTER EVER WITH THE BIGGEST LAUNCH IN ITS HISTORY

Taipei, Taiwan (ots/PRNewswire) - Lotus Pharmaceutical (1795: TT), a

multinational pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for

the third quarter ended 30 September 2022.



Third quarter financial highlights:





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

- Third quarter 2022 is the best quarter ever in the Company's history, majorlydriven by the successful launch of Lenalidomide in the US - the biggest launchin Lotus history so far. Basic EPS for the first nine months ended 30September 2022 totaled NT$10.96, setting the course for the Company to achieveanother record year in 2022.- Consolidated net sales were NT$5,389 million, representing a growth of 85.2%over the last quarter and 76.3% versus prior year period.- Gross margin rose to 67.9%, driven by product mix with higher contributionfrom more profitable export oncology products during the quarter.- Comparing to the prior year, operating profits grew by 353%, to NT$2,641million, with 49.0% operating margin for the quarter, mainly driven by highergross margin.- Historic high third quarter EPS of NT$7.97 and first 9 months basic EPS ofNT$10.96.- Export Business was the main growth driver, contributed by the successfullaunch of Lenalidomide (generic of Revlimid) in the US, as well as the firstdelivery to Brazil, the largest market in Latin America. Sales from Exportincreased 245% compared to last quarter and 183% compared to same periodlast year.- Asian Business continued to grow for the third consecutive quarter, 3.2%over last quarter, also 10.8% over the same period last year. Key brands inmajor markets, including Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, continued the growthmomentum.Robert Wessman, Chairman of Lotus said: " I am very happy to share such a recordsetting quarter that will most certainly lead to the most profitable year inLotus's history. With Lenalidomide launch in the US, the largest market in theworld and the first delivery to Brazil, the largest market in South America,Lotus has achieved major milestones of its transformation to a global oncologyplayer. I am confident that the team will continue to set records with furtherachievements driving sustainable growth."Petar Vazharov, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus, continued to indicate: "Lotuswill continue to build US pipeline and the recent tentative approval of thegeneric Midostaurin softgel capsules from the US FDA is a testimony to that.Lotus believes that this is a potential first-to-file opportunity and expects tolaunch the generic Midostaurin softgel capsules subject to the intellectualproperty clearance in the US. Another important milestone occurred during thequarter is Lenalidomide filing in Japan, and similar to the US, we are ramping