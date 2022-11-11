LOTUS REPORTS ITS BEST QUARTER EVER WITH THE BIGGEST LAUNCH IN ITS HISTORY
Taipei, Taiwan (ots/PRNewswire) - Lotus Pharmaceutical (1795: TT), a
multinational pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for
the third quarter ended 30 September 2022.
Third quarter financial highlights:
- Third quarter 2022 is the best quarter ever in the Company's history, majorly
driven by the successful launch of Lenalidomide in the US - the biggest launch
in Lotus history so far. Basic EPS for the first nine months ended 30
September 2022 totaled NT$10.96, setting the course for the Company to achieve
another record year in 2022.
- Consolidated net sales were NT$5,389 million, representing a growth of 85.2%
over the last quarter and 76.3% versus prior year period.
- Gross margin rose to 67.9%, driven by product mix with higher contribution
from more profitable export oncology products during the quarter.
- Comparing to the prior year, operating profits grew by 353%, to NT$2,641
million, with 49.0% operating margin for the quarter, mainly driven by higher
gross margin.
- Historic high third quarter EPS of NT$7.97 and first 9 months basic EPS of
NT$10.96.
-
- Export Business was the main growth driver, contributed by the successful
launch of Lenalidomide (generic of Revlimid) in the US, as well as the first
delivery to Brazil, the largest market in Latin America. Sales from Export
increased 245% compared to last quarter and 183% compared to same period
last year.
- Asian Business continued to grow for the third consecutive quarter, 3.2%
over last quarter, also 10.8% over the same period last year. Key brands in
major markets, including Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, continued the growth
momentum.
Robert Wessman, Chairman of Lotus said: " I am very happy to share such a record
setting quarter that will most certainly lead to the most profitable year in
Lotus's history. With Lenalidomide launch in the US, the largest market in the
world and the first delivery to Brazil, the largest market in South America,
Lotus has achieved major milestones of its transformation to a global oncology
player. I am confident that the team will continue to set records with further
achievements driving sustainable growth."
Petar Vazharov, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus, continued to indicate: "Lotus
will continue to build US pipeline and the recent tentative approval of the
generic Midostaurin softgel capsules from the US FDA is a testimony to that.
Lotus believes that this is a potential first-to-file opportunity and expects to
launch the generic Midostaurin softgel capsules subject to the intellectual
property clearance in the US. Another important milestone occurred during the
quarter is Lenalidomide filing in Japan, and similar to the US, we are ramping
