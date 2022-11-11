checkAd

2022 DEKRA Awards presented in new categories / Forward-looking Concepts for a Complex World (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) -

- Outstanding innovations for business and society honored
- "Safety", "Security", and "Sustainability" categories included for the first
time
- Kraftblock GmbH wins vote in "Startups" category

DEKRA, the international expert organization, has announced the winners of the
DEKRA Award 2022. This year's prestigious awards went to Droniq GmbH ("Safety"
category), Airbus Defence and Space GmbH ("Security"), and AfB gGmbH
("Sustainability"). The award in the "Start-up" category was decided by an
audience vote: The winner is Kraftblock GmbH.

"In a volatile and uncertain technologically-enabled world, the risks and
threats to highly complex value chains and to all modern societies are
constantly evolving," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman DEKRA e.V. and
DEKRA SE Management Board. "As the global partner for a safe, secure and
sustainable world, the DEKRA Award gives us a platform for recognizing and
promoting outstanding, forward-looking solutions to some of the most pressing
challenges of our times. The top-class entries for the DEKRA Award 2022 are a
proof that emerging risks produce innovative concepts and pioneering technical
safety, security and sustainability solutions."

Together with its partner WirtschaftsWoche , Germany's leading business
magazine, DEKRA has been organizing the DEKRA Award for many years. This year,
the expert jury recognized outstanding achievements and best practices in three
new categories: "Safety", "Security", and "Sustainability". In addition, DEKRA
is once again honoring young businesses with promising ideas and concepts in the
"Start-up" category.

DEKRA Award Winner 2022 "Safety"

Smooth drone traffic flow in conurbations: Droniq GmbH , based in Frankfurt am
Main, has demonstrated how this can work in practice with its development work.
From 2023 onward, 'U-Spaces' - demarcated airspaces - can be defined in Europe
to ensure safe and efficient air and drone traffic. Together with Deutsche
Flugsicherung (German Air Traffic Control), Droniq demonstrated, for the first
time, how the concept can be implemented safely. This was part of the "U-Space
Sandbox Hamburg" project funded by the Bundesministerium für Digitales und
Verkehr (German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport).

DEKRA Award Winner 2022 "Security"

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH , based in Taufkirchen, has developed, together
with research partners, a cyber protection system for Industry 4.0. The IMMUNE
system - an "immune system" for the industrial production infrastructure of the
future - detects cyber-attacks and repels them at an early stage through local
Seite 1 von 2



