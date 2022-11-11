2022 DEKRA Awards presented in new categories / Forward-looking Concepts for a Complex World (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) -



- Outstanding innovations for business and society honored

- "Safety", "Security", and "Sustainability" categories included for the first

time

- Kraftblock GmbH wins vote in "Startups" category



DEKRA, the international expert organization, has announced the winners of the

DEKRA Award 2022. This year's prestigious awards went to Droniq GmbH ("Safety"

category), Airbus Defence and Space GmbH ("Security"), and AfB gGmbH

("Sustainability"). The award in the "Start-up" category was decided by an

audience vote: The winner is Kraftblock GmbH.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"In a volatile and uncertain technologically-enabled world, the risks andthreats to highly complex value chains and to all modern societies areconstantly evolving," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman DEKRA e.V. andDEKRA SE Management Board. "As the global partner for a safe, secure andsustainable world, the DEKRA Award gives us a platform for recognizing andpromoting outstanding, forward-looking solutions to some of the most pressingchallenges of our times. The top-class entries for the DEKRA Award 2022 are aproof that emerging risks produce innovative concepts and pioneering technicalsafety, security and sustainability solutions."Together with its partner WirtschaftsWoche , Germany's leading businessmagazine, DEKRA has been organizing the DEKRA Award for many years. This year,the expert jury recognized outstanding achievements and best practices in threenew categories: "Safety", "Security", and "Sustainability". In addition, DEKRAis once again honoring young businesses with promising ideas and concepts in the"Start-up" category.DEKRA Award Winner 2022 "Safety"Smooth drone traffic flow in conurbations: Droniq GmbH , based in Frankfurt amMain, has demonstrated how this can work in practice with its development work.From 2023 onward, 'U-Spaces' - demarcated airspaces - can be defined in Europeto ensure safe and efficient air and drone traffic. Together with DeutscheFlugsicherung (German Air Traffic Control), Droniq demonstrated, for the firsttime, how the concept can be implemented safely. This was part of the "U-SpaceSandbox Hamburg" project funded by the Bundesministerium für Digitales undVerkehr (German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport).DEKRA Award Winner 2022 "Security"Airbus Defence and Space GmbH , based in Taufkirchen, has developed, togetherwith research partners, a cyber protection system for Industry 4.0. The IMMUNEsystem - an "immune system" for the industrial production infrastructure of thefuture - detects cyber-attacks and repels them at an early stage through local