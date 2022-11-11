checkAd

Germany Offers State Relief on Gas Prices

Berlin (ots) - Germany's main parliament, the Bundestag, has passed legislation
allowing small and medium-sized businesses, as well as private households, to
skip their December gas bills.

Germany is taking an unusually direct approach to help companies and individuals
get through the short-term price increases for gas and heating currently
affecting many countries in the world. It's taking over gas bills for December.

A law to that effect has passed the main chamber of parliament, the Bundestag,
and is expected to be approved by the second chamber, the Bundesrat, shortly.
The legislation covers private households and small and medium-sized enterprises
with an annual gas consumption of up to 1.5 million kilowatt hours.

Those groups are also eligible for one-off state payments to help cover heating
costs. The program is part of the government's ongoing efforts to check price
rises for gas, heat and electricity. It follows the recommendations of an expert
committee made on October 31.

"This innovative solution shows that the German government is capable of
responding quickly to the current global geopolitical disruptions," says Robert
Hermann, CEO of the state agency Germany Trade & Invest. "It's a good example of
the state working to help businesses and individuals."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

