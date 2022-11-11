Germany Offers State Relief on Gas Prices

Berlin (ots) - Germany's main parliament, the Bundestag, has passed legislation

allowing small and medium-sized businesses, as well as private households, to

skip their December gas bills.



Germany is taking an unusually direct approach to help companies and individuals

get through the short-term price increases for gas and heating currently

affecting many countries in the world. It's taking over gas bills for December.





A law to that effect has passed the main chamber of parliament, the Bundestag,and is expected to be approved by the second chamber, the Bundesrat, shortly.The legislation covers private households and small and medium-sized enterpriseswith an annual gas consumption of up to 1.5 million kilowatt hours.Those groups are also eligible for one-off state payments to help cover heatingcosts. The program is part of the government's ongoing efforts to check pricerises for gas, heat and electricity. It follows the recommendations of an expertcommittee made on October 31."This innovative solution shows that the German government is capable ofresponding quickly to the current global geopolitical disruptions," says RobertHermann, CEO of the state agency Germany Trade & Invest. "It's a good example ofthe state working to help businesses and individuals."