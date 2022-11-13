checkAd

Belgium's Ingmar De Vos re-elected for third and final term as FEI President

Cape Town, South Africa and Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Belgium's
Ingmar De Vos has been re-elected with an overwhelming majority by the
Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) member National Federations to serve a
third and final term as FEI President. The Presidential election was held during
today's FEI Hybrid General Assembly held in Cape Town (RSA) and virtually,
allowing National Federations unable to attend in-person to vote online in real
time. Standing unopposed for a second time, the 59-year-old received widespread
support for his last four-year term, which will run until 2026.

"I am deeply honoured to have your trust and confidence to lead the FEI for one
more term," Ingmar De Vos said in his address to the annual equestrian Assembly.

"Over the past eight years, I have had the privilege to witness the power of
unity at work in our community, and it is this solidarity that brought us
through some incredibly challenging times. We have moved forward together
because we all put aside our differences for the wider benefit of our sport and
community. We have come out stronger than ever as a result and I know that this
foundation will serve us well for the future.

"And the future is very much on my mind as I now embark on my final term in
office. I am determined to leave a strong legacy that my successor and the
community can continue to build on in the years to come.

"While we have achieved a great deal together, it is clear that we also need to
make some further changes to guarantee the continuity and wellbeing of our
organisation. This will require some difficult choices, and on some points we
will probably disagree but if history is any indication, I know that the
decisions we make together for our sport and organisation will always be
grounded in our commonly held values of horse welfare and integrity."

De Vos, the 13th FEI President since the International Federation was founded in
1921 and only the fourth to become an IOC Member, was also the first male
President succeeding three female heads of the organisation when he was first
elected to the position in 2014 in Baku (AZE).

Widely sought after for his sports administration experience, De Vos is an
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, as well as a member of three IOC
Commissions (Legal Affairs, Gender Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Commission,
and Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commission), member of the Council of the
Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), and member of
the Executive Committee and Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency
(WADA).

Under De Vos' leadership, the FEI as an organisation has earned a strong
