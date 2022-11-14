DENTSU ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE
Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - Diverse global leadership team blends Japanese
innovation with a global perspective to drive top line growth for clients
Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324) (ISIN: JP3551520004) (President & CEO: Hiroshi
Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo) today announced a globally diverse and integrated
leadership team to drive its global business forward from FY2023. The global
leadership team will ensure further integration of the Group's diverse
capabilities to deliver top line growth for clients, while allowing dentsu to
realize sustainable enhancement of corporate value. The creation of a new global
management structure follows dentsu's announced intention to integrate Dentsu
International and Dentsu Japan Network into a single dentsu organization around
the world from January 1, 2023 and will strengthen the voice of the client in
all strategy discussions. The simplified structure will allow the business to
foster agile decision-making, strategic focus and clarity across the group
whilst driving operational excellence across all functions.
Key Points of Management Structure Renewal
- Formation of the Group Management Team, one management team to promote global
management, accelerate business transformation and further enhance management
diversity to achieve business growth and the sustainable enhancement of
corporate value.
- The Group Management Team is headed by President & CEO Hiroshi Igarashi and
consists of 36 globally diverse Group Management members, including the
21-person Group Executive Management with executive responsibility. The team
directly governs the four business regions worldwide.
- The Group Executive Management constitutes the Group Executive Management
Meeting, the executive decision-making body, whose members are appointed by
the President & CEO, as well as the heads of business and corporate
responsibility in key areas.
- Group Management Team roles and responsibilities:
-
- CEOs from across the four business regions come together to optimize the
global business and align around a truly global management framework,
including the selection of the first non-Japanese global CFO and the hiring
of a new and internationally experienced CHRO from Google Japan.
- Appointment of Chief Global Client Officer and Chief Integrated Solutions
Officer to align dentsu closely to its clients and drive growth.
- Appointment of Chief Governance Officer, Chief Culture Officer, and Chief
Sustainability Officers to strengthen dentsu's environmental, social and
governance efforts across clients and society.
- Appointment of Chief of Staff to directly work with the President & CEO on
policy setting, implementation, and decision making.
Hiroshi Igarashi, President & CEO, said, "We have formed a global Group
Management Team to further contribute to our clients' business growth and the
realization of a better society by strengthening our Integrated Growth
Solutions, and to enhance our corporate value. Under this team, we will realize
the potential our 65,000-strong, worldwide employee-base, bringing together
their unique strengths within the countries and regions in which dentsu
operates. This will allow us to achieve global business growth and improve
profitability through synergies and increased efficiency. Through this renewal
of our management structure, we will not only achieve the goals of our
medium-term management plan, which concludes in FY2024, but also increase the
certainty of long-term, sustainable growth beyond that date. At the same time,
we will contribute to the betterment of our customers, partners, employees,
consumers, and society as a whole."
Group Management Team
The members of the Group Management Team (36 Group Management in total,
including 21 Group Executive Management) as of January 1, 2023 are as follows.
The Group Management Team will be responsible for the execution of the whole of
dentsu, which consists of approximately 900 companies doing business in 145
countries, not just the Dentsu Group Inc.
(1) Appointment of 21 Group Executive Management (effective January 1, 2023)
Position Name Current position
President & CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi President & CEO, Dentsu
Group Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Executive Vice President & Arinobu Soga Executive Vice President
(CFO),
Chief Governance Officer,
Dentsu Group Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Executive Vice President & Haruhiko Hirate Executive Vice President
(CCAO),
Chief Corporate Affairs
Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Nick Priday Executive Officer, Dentsu
Group Inc. and
Dentsu Group Inc.
CFO, Dentsu International
Limited
Chief Strategy Officer & Soichi Takahashi Executive Officer, Dentsu
Group Inc.
Chief Integration Officer,
Dentsu Group Inc.
Chief HR Officer, Miho Tanimoto Japan HR Leader, Google
Japan
Dentsu Group Inc.
Chief Culture Officer, Jean Lin Executive Officer, Dentsu
Group Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Chief Communications Officer, Jeremy Miller Global Chief Communications
& Marketing Officer, Dentsu
Dentsu Group Inc. International Limited
Chief Information Officer, Dominic Shine Chief Technology Officer,
Dentsu Group Inc. Dentsu International
Limited
General Counsel, Alison Zoellner General Counsel,
Dentsu Group Inc. Dentsu International
Limited
Chief Integrated Solutions Masaya Nakamura Executive Officer, Dentsu
Officer, Group Inc.
dentsu and CEO, Dentsu
International Global
Solutions
CEO, Business Transformation, Takeshi Sano Executive Officer, Dentsu
Japan Network
dentsu
CEO, dentsu Americas & Jacki Kelley CEO, Dentsu International
Americas
Chief Global Client Officer,
dentsu
CEO, dentsu Japan Norihiro Kuretani Executive Officer, Dentsu
Group Inc. and
President & CEO, Dentsu
Japan Network
CEO, dentsu EMEA Giulio Malegori CEO, Dentsu International
EMEA
CEO, dentsu APAC Rob Gilby CEO, Dentsu International
APAC
CEO, CXM, International Michael Global CEO, Merkle/CXM,
markets,
Komasinski Dentsu International
dentsu Limited
CEO, Media, International Peter Huijboom Global CEO, Media & Global
markets, Clients,
dentsu Dentsu International
Limited
Global Chief Creative Officer, Fred Levron Global Chief Creative
Officer,
dentsu. (excluding Japan)
Dentsu International
Limited
Chief Operating Officer, Yoshimasa Executive Officer,
Assistant to President,
dentsu Japan Watahiki Dentsu Japan Network
Chief Operating Officer, Nnenna Global Chief Operating
Officer,
International markets, dentsu Ilomechina
Dentsu International
Limited
As of January 1, 2023, Hiroshi Igarashi and Arinobu Soga will remain as
Representative Directors, and Nick Priday and Norihiro Kuretani will remain as
Directors.
(2) Appointment of 15 Group Management (effective January 1, 2023)
Strategy Planning & Business Area Corporate Area
Position Name Position Name
Chief of Staff, Yoshiki Ishihara Head of Internal Audit, Nobuo Uehara
Dentsu Group Inc. Dentsu Group Inc.
Deputy Chief Yoshinobu Ise Deputy Chief HR Officer, Jun Shibata
Strategy Officer,
Dentsu Group Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Deputy Chief So Aoki Deputy Chief Financial Toshiyuki
Integration Officer, Officer, Hirasawa
Dentsu Group Inc. Dentsu Group Inc.
Deputy Chief Tom Higgins Head of Corporate Tadashi Nagae
Integration Officer, Secretary &
Dentsu Group Inc. Deputy General Counsel,
Dentsu Group Inc.
Deputy Chief of Manus Wheeler Chief Corporate Affairs Nobutaka
Staff, Officer, Hayashi
Dentsu Group Inc. dentsu Japan
Deputy Chief of Noritaka Omi Chief Financial Officer, Hiroshi Chino
Staff,
dentsu Japan
Dentsu Group Inc.
CEO, Creative, Yasuharu Sasaki Chief Sustainability Yuko Kitakaze
Officer,
dentsu Japan
dentsu Japan
Chief Sustainability Anna Lungley
Officer,
International markets,
dentsu
Notes to editors:
Hiroshi Igarashi, President & CEO, Dentsu Group Inc.
Hiroshi Igarashi joined Dentsu Inc. in 1984, marking the start of more than
three decades in various account management divisions. He has handled sectors as
diverse as food & beverage, financial services, mobility, electronics,
entertainment, and retail, focusing in particular on business development and on
the creation of solutions with roots in social issues and sports. Igarashi
became an Executive Officer of Dentsu in 2017, and he additionally assumed the
role of Head of Japanese Business the following year.
After being named a Director and Executive Officer of what was then Dentsu Inc.
and now Dentsu Group Inc. in March 2018, Igarashi worked to promote group
governance, develop business strategies, and drive group-wide initiatives. With
the transition to a holding company structure in January 2020, he assumed the
roles of Dentsu Group Inc. Co-COO; Dentsu Japan Network President & CEO; and
Dentsu Inc. Representative Director, President & CEO. Since January 2021,
Igarashi has also served as Vice Chairman of the Business Group at Dentsu Group
Inc., as well as a dentsu international board member. As President and CEO,
Dentsu Group Inc., he is accountable for shaping the Group's long-term vision
and corporate strategy, leading its effective and sustainable execution whilst
achieving target metrics.
Igarashi is, additionally, the President of the Japan Advertising Agencies
Association.
Arinobu Soga becomes Executive Vice President & Chief Governance Officer, Dentsu
Group Inc.
Arinobu Soga joined Dentsu Inc. in 1988, later becoming Chief Financial Officer
and then Chief Executive Officer of Geneon Entertainment USA, a dentsu business.
He continued to build his career in Japan and abroad, and he was eventually
appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Dentsu Group Inc. in 2020.
In his new role as Chief Governance Officer, he will be working closely with
Group Management to ensure the highest levels of corporate governance across the
policies, structures, and processes of the organization.
Haruhiko Hirate becomes Executive Vice President & Chief Corporate Affairs
Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Haruhiko Hirate has over forty years of experience in international business,
having played key management roles across organizations such as Hitachi,
Draeger, Roche, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Takeda Pharmaceutical. His
experience includes executive roles at Global HQs, Region Presidents, Country
GM, especially for building new strategies and to execute business
transformation. He joined Dentsu Group Inc. in January 2022 as Executive Vice
President & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Hirate is also a Director at the
Japan Center for International Exchange and holds professor roles at the
Graduate School of Management, GLOBIS University and Keio Business School, Keio
University Graduate School. As Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Dentsu Group
Inc., Hirate supports the CEO in planning and executing the Group's business
strategy and transformation across the enterprise, especially within Human
Resource Management, Corporate Culture and Communications, to help deliver on
Dentsu's ambitious goals.
Nick Priday becomes Chief Financial Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Nick Priday was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Dentsu Aegis Network
following Dentsu's acquisition of Aegis Group plc, listed on the London Stock
Exchange, in 2013, where he had been Chief Financial Officer since 2009. Prior
to that, he held a range of senior finance roles at Aegis since joining in 2003
and had previously worked for EY for seven years in its technology, media and
entertainment practice. Priday was appointed as a Director and Executive Officer
of Dentsu Group Inc. in March 2018 and becomes the first non-Japanese Chief
Financial Officer of Dentsu Group Inc. in the history of the organization. As
Chief Financial Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Priday is responsible for global
finance strategy and providing financial expertise to respective divisions.
Soichi Takahashi becomes Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Integration Officer,
Dentsu Group Inc.
Soichi Takahashi joined Dentsu Inc. in 1989 and has worked in both Japan and the
United States while at Dentsu, including holding senior leadership positions in
the TV Division, Sports Division and within Corporate Strategy. Takahashi was
most recently appointed as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Officer of
Dentsu Group Inc. in January 2022. In his new role, Takahashi will oversee the
development of the Group Integration strategy, driving function and business
integration as well as being accountable for the Group long-term management
strategy and management plan.
Miho Tanimoto becomes Chief HR Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Miho Tanimoto joins Dentsu Group Inc. as Chief HR Officer following her tenure
as Head of HR for Google in Japan. Prior to Google, Miho held senior HR
positions in General Electric in Japan and the US Global Headquarters, since
2000. She brings deep expertise in Business HR partnership and building
leadership and culture. Her experience at GE includes the global head of GE's
Human Resource Leadership Program at the US HQ, developing future global HR
leaders.
In her new role, Miho will be based in Tokyo partnering with the CEO and
Leadership team to build a one global Dentsu organization. She will lead the
global HR function to design and execute dentsu group people strategies. Dentsu
has its focus to invest in human capital to shape the future, and the HR
function will play a key role.
Miho is an active contributor in upskilling the Japan HR community and was
awarded the 2021 Best HR Leadership Award by Nihon no Jinji-bu (the largest
Japan HR association).
Jean Lin becomes Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Jean Lin's career spans thirty years, having started as an account executive at
Ogilvy Taiwan in 1987. She joined Isobar in 2004 following the acquisition of
wwwins Consulting Greater China, a digital consulting firm she founded,
eventually becoming Global CEO of Isobar in 2014. Since 2019, Lin held several
senior executive positions at dentsu international including Global CEO CX and
commerce, and Global CEO Creative. She became an Executive Officer of Dentsu
Group Inc. in 2021 to develop the group's business solution and accelerator for
sustainability, Dentsu Good. In her new role as Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu
Group Inc., Lin will be challenged to foster a culture that empowers teaming,
innovation and sustainable growth, on the important core of people, diversity,
and society.
Jeremy Miller becomes Chief Communications Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Jeremy Miller was appointed Global Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
for dentsu International in September 2022. Prior to joining dentsu, for over 10
years, Miller served as Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer McCann
Worldgroup where he was responsible for reputation management for the legacy
agency brand McCann and also for McCann Worldgroup, a multi-disciplinary
organization that spans over 100 countries. Having started his career in
communications in 1992, Miller worked for 15 years at TBWA Worldwide, rising
from PR manager in 1996 to becoming Chief Communications Director for the global
business. As Chief Communications Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Jeremy will be
responsible for formulating global communication strategy, driving employee
engagement and the Group's external reputation.
Dominic Shine becomes Chief Information Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Dominic Shine joined Dentsu international as Global Chief Technology Officer in
2017 with overall responsibility for technology and has overseen significant
development of the group's enterprise technology, security and digital platforms
and products enabling business integration and growth. Over the past 30 years,
he has led several, major technology-enabled transformation programmes for
global organisations including News Corp, Reed Elsevier and JP Morgan. Shine
also serves as Board Trustee of Media Trust which supports charities and
underrepresented communities to build media skills by providing skills-based
training, volunteer resources from across the media sector, and helps the media
sector identify and hire diverse talent. In his new role, he will lead the
technology function for the whole of the Dentsu Group.
Alison Zoellner becomes General Counsel, Dentsu Group Inc.
Alison Zoellner is the General Counsel for Dentsu Group Inc. and joined the
business in 2020 as the General Counsel for the Americas region, most recently
serving as Global General Counsel, dentsu international. She previously served
as Vice President and General Counsel of Honeywell's Advanced Materials
business, a global business which manufactures a wide variety of
high-performance products. Prior to this, Zoellner was Assistant General
Counsel, Securities and Corporate Finance of Honeywell International Inc. She
began her career at Sullivan & Cromwell before working for seventeen years in
the legal department of The New York Times Company. In her role as General
Counsel, Dentsu Group Inc., Zoellner will develop and implement the Group Legal
and Compliance strategy as well as lead the Function to support business
transformation.
Masaya Nakamura becomes Chief Integrated Solutions Officer, dentsu
Masaya Nakamura joined Dentsu Inc. in 1990 and has been involved in the global
business operations ever since. He has held various senior roles working with
major global clients in Account Management and Planning. Nakamura's experience
in localizing global brands and making international ideas relevant in local
settings allows him to work seamlessly between people and cultures to create
relevant brand communications. In January 2018, he was appointed Executive
Officer of Dentsu Inc., responsible for growing the overseas business, and moved
to Singapore to become Global & APAC Executive Client President, Dentsu Aegis
Network. In September 2019, he was appointed CEO, Global Solutions, Dentsu
International, a transformative role responsible for unlocking expertise and
developing leading practices to drive global client excellence through
integrated solutions, overseeing hubs in London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo.
He took on an additional role as the Group Solutions Officer at Dentsu Group
Inc. in January 2022 to further accelerate this agenda at the group level. In
this new role, Nakamura will be responsible for the development of integrated
solutions and their effective and sustainable execution across markets.
Takeshi Sano becomes CEO, Business Transformation, dentsu
Takeshi Sano joined Dentsu Inc., in 1992, building his career within the
Business Produce divisions in which he became Managing Director in 2017. In
2021, Sano was appointed Executive Officer of Dentsu Inc. In 2022, he was
appointed Executive Officer in charge of Business Transformation (BX) services
and Digital Transformation (DX) Consulting services and Growth Officer at Dentsu
Japan Network, and Senior Executive Officer in charge of Business Produce
divisions at Dentsu Inc. From 2023, he will be responsible for dentsu's Business
Transformation services globally.
Jacki Kelley becomes CEO, dentsu Americas & Chief Global Client Officer, dentsu
Jacki Kelley has been a recognized and lauded leader in the advertising and
media industries for over 25 years. Kelley joined dentsu in 2019 as President,
Chief Client Officer, dentsu US. Prior to dentsu, Kelley, spent five years at
Bloomberg, first joining as COO of Bloomberg Media in 2014 and then moving to
Bloomberg LP in 2017 after being appointed Deputy Chief Operating Officer. She
was appointed CEO, Americas, dentsu international in 2020. To proactively
address the biggest business challenges and transformations that clients face,
Kelley has been appointed to lead the global Client Solutions organization.
Client Solutions provides clients with everything they need to truly understand
and focus on customers, capitalize on emerging trends and innovations, and
transform their businesses. As CEO dentsu Americas, Kelley will oversee the
integrated growth strategy and business execution within the Americas region. As
Chief Global Client Officer, dentsu, she will be responsible for designing and
orchestrating a renewed client experience, as well as growing integrated
business globally.
Norihiro Kuretani becomes CEO, dentsu Japan
Norihiro Kuretani joined Dentsu Inc. in 1988. With a career overseeing
businesses including terrestrial broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, cable TV,
internet media and media planning, Kuretani has been involved in launches of new
media which contributed not only to sales but to content development and
construction of evaluation index systems. Following this he was CEO of Dentsu
Digital and Director of ISID as well as other group companies in Japan, managing
areas in digital media, digital solutions, data & technology, and media planning
for Dentsu Inc. and its subsidiaries in Japan. He was appointed Executive Vice
President and Director of Dentsu in 2020. From 2022, he is Director and
Executive Officer of Dentsu Group Inc., President & CEO of Dentsu Japan Network
and Representative Director, President & CEO of Dentsu Inc. As CEO dentsu Japan,
Kuretani will oversee the integrated growth strategy and business execution
within the Japan region.
Giulio Malegori becomes CEO, dentsu EMEA
Giulio Malegori joined Dentsu Aegis Network in 2010 as President and CEO of
Italy and in 2013 he took the responsibility of Southern Europe. In February
2017 he became CEO of the EMEA region. He started his career in client
management at McCann Erickson before moving to ACNielsen. In 1989 Malegori
joined as founding partner at an independent media agency which later became CIA
Medianetwork, where he held a range of executive roles in Italy and was member
of the European Board. In 1999 he was the founder CEO of Mindshare in Italy, in
2003 he became CEO of the EMEA region and entered the Global Board. As CEO
dentsu EMEA, Malegori will oversee the integrated growth strategy and business
execution within the EMEA region.
Rob Gilby becomes CEO, dentsu APAC
Rob Gilby was appointed CEO, dentsu APAC in September 2022. Gilby has almost
three decades of experience in the Media and Entertainment industry and has
worked in the Asia Pacific region for over 25 years. He has a proven track
record of growing profitable businesses for global multinationals including The
Walt Disney Company, Warnermedia and PwC with extensive experience in markets
that include China, India, Australia and Southeast Asia. Gilby joined dentsu
from Nielsen where he was President, APAC responsible for building relationships
with key media owners, brands and agencies to deliver audience insights across
the media ecosystem. Prior to that he was CEO & Founder, Blue Hat Ventures, an
investment and advisory firm focused on identifying and commercialising
high-growth businesses in the Digital Media sector in Asia Pacific. He has held
non-executive advisory and board roles with Singapore's Ministry of
Communications & Information, the InfoComm Media Development Authority and as
Chair, Singapore Media Festival. As CEO dentsu APAC, Gilby will oversee the
integrated growth strategy and business execution within the APAC region.
Michael Komasinski becomes CEO, CXM , International markets, dentsu
Michael Komasinski joined Merkle in 2015 as the Chief Operating Officer of
Agency Services and moved to London in late 2016 to begin his transition into a
regional leadership role. Most recently he served as Global CEO of Merkle,
dentsu international, in which he led the Customer Experience Management (CXM)
Service Line and the Merkle go-to-market. The role encompassed the
organization's many capabilities and solutions in the areas of CX
transformation, technology consulting, customer strategy, digital experience,
commerce, CRM/loyalty, cloud solutions, data management, identity solutions, and
data science (AI/ML). He is responsible for more than $1.5 billion in annual
(2020) revenue oversees a staff of more than 14,000 employees in 50+ locations
throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Prior to Merkle, Komasinski held
leadership roles at Razorfish, Schawk Retail Marketing, The Nielsen Company, and
A.T. Kearney. As CEO, CXM, International markets, dentsu, he is responsible for
leading and growing a world class CXM offering.
Peter Huijboom becomes CEO, Media, International markets, dentsu
Peter Huijboom has worked passionately in international marketing services for
over 30 years, driving sustainable growth for global brands. Having begun his
career as an entrepreneur in the data, insights and research sector, he brings
strategic precision and clarity of thought to the craft and creativity of media
application and consultancy. Huijboom has been part of the dentsu network since
2002 when he integrated his own international data and research business into
the global advertising group's research division. Subsequently, he held global
leadership positions, initially within the research division, later at group
level and most recently at dentsu international 2020 as Global CEO Media &
Global Clients. As CEO Media, International markets, dentsu, Huijboom leads the
Media arm of the international organization, overseeing its three major agency
brands: Carat, iProspect and dentsu X and media investment organization,
Amplifi.
Fred Levron becomes Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu. (excluding Japan)
Fred Levron was appointed to Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu
international, in November 2021. His role leads the network's holistic creative
agenda and its portfolio of creative agencies worldwide. He is responsible for
the international network's creative product and accelerating creativity across
the entirety of dentsu international's Creative, Media and CXM agency brands, as
it transforms to become the most integrated network in the world. In his first
year at dentsu, Levron reshaped Dentsu International's creating offer creating a
new global creative network, Dentsu Creative, which became "Agency of the Year"
at Cannes Lions 2022.
For over two decades, Levron has been one of the industry's most progressive
creative leaders and thinkers. His work has been recognised with 13 Grand Prix
and 54 Gold Lions at Cannes Lions and he was recognized as #1 Chief Creative
Officer Worldwide in 2020 by The Drum's global CCO rankings and The One Club
global ranking for the last 3 consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 and 2022. As
Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu. (excluding Japan) Levron will lead a
world-class creative offering which translates beyond advertising across the
entire customer journey of clients.
Yoshimasa Watahiki becomes Chief Operating Officer, dentsu Japan
Yoshimasa Watahiki joined Dentsu Inc. in 1990 building his career and experience
in the Newspaper Division. In 2009, he was promoted to General Manager, Media
Services / Newspaper Division, and in 2013, he was transferred to the Business
Strategy Planning Division, where he played a key role in overseeing and growing
the organization. In 2020, Watahiki became an Executive Officer of Dentsu Japan
Network, and in 2022 he was appointed Assistant to the President of Dentsu Japan
Network. As Chief Operating Officer, dentsu Japan, he will be responsible for
the effective execution of business strategy in the Japan region as well as
supporting the CEO, dentsu Japan to develop strategy operational goals and
growth plans.
Nnenna Ilomechina becomes Chief Operating Officer, International markets, dentsu
Nnenna Ilomechina joined as Global Chief Operating Officer for dentsu
International in May 2022, bringing over 25 years' leadership experience,
driving digital and organizational transformation across digital, technology,
media, and business services. Ilomechina was responsible for overall business
operations and transformation enabling the execution of the Dentsu strategy and
profitable growth. Prior to Dentsu, she led transformations for clients at
Accenture Strategy, where she was Managing Director & Partner, Head of
Communications, and Media & High Tech (CMT) Strategy Practice for UK & Ireland.
Prior to Accenture, Ilomechina spent 12 years transforming multinational
businesses globally as a Senior Director at AlixPartners where she built a
leadership reputation of dedication, trust and consistency with clients and
teams alike. As Chief Operating Officer, International markets, dentsu, she will
be accountable for the operating model that drives continuous agility and
excellence across all regions, services lines and brands outside Japan.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945779/Hiroshi_Igarashi_dentsu.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dentsu-announc
es-new-global-management-structure-301676614.html
Contact:
MEDIA - Please contact Corporate Communications - TOKYO: Shusaku Kannan: +81 3
6217 6602,
s.kannan@dentsu.co.jp; LONDON: Matt Cross: +44 7446 798 723,
matt.cross@dentsu.com; NEW YORK: Jeremy Miller: +1 917-710-1285,
jeremy@dentsu.com INVESTORS & ANALYSTS - Please contact Investor Relations
-TOKYO: Yoshihisa Okamoto: +81 3 6217 6613,
yoshihisa.okamoto@dentsu.co.jp; LONDON: Kate Stewart: +44 7900 191 093,
kate.stewart@dentsu.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166754/5369072
