TauRx Announces Additional Investment of USD119 million following announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY Topline Results
Aberdeen, Scotland and Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Substantial investment of USD119 million achieved by TauRx through a warrants
exercise triggered by the announcement of LUCIDITY results in October,
supporting HMTM regulatory submissions in UK, US and Canada, and preparation
for market availability
- Shareholder commitment to TauRx represents a significant success story for
UK-based life sciences research and development in areas of great unmet
medical need
- TauRx will present the Phase 3 findings at the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's
Disease (CTAD) conference on Wednesday, 30th November 2022, in San Francisco
TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in tau-based research in
Alzheimer's disease (AD). Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with
clinical disease severity and brain atrophy. It is a hallmark of the disease
recognised as an important potential target for treating AD. HMTM is an oral tau
aggregation inhibitor, targeting this underlying pathology.
Glenn Corr, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer said: "We
appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as evidenced by their
exercise of warrants. This represents a firm commitment to our mission - 'To
discover, develop, and commercialise
innovative products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative
diseases caused by protein aggregation'. Beyond funding regulatory submissions
in the UK, US and Canada, this investment will also advance development plans
for regulatory approval in China."
The positive outcome of this funding round, with more than 99% of warrants
exercised, was triggered by the announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY (NCT03446001)
topline data and adds to USD64 million raised in 2021 through a previous rights
issue.
TauRx, supported by its group of strategic advisors, are moving forward in the
regulatory submission process. This represents a monumental success for UK-based
life sciences research and has potential to deliver a much-needed additional
treatment option for the millions of people with Alzheimer's.
On Monday, 14 November, TauRx will present at the LSX InvEUR$tival conference in
London and attend the Jefferies Healthcare conference later in the week. Results
from the LUCIDITY trial will be presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's
Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco on 30 November.
ABOUT LUCIDITY LUCIDITY is the only late-stage clinical trial specifically
targeting the tau pathology of Alzheimer's. Aggregation of abnormal tau protein
is one of the hallmark pathologies.
https://www.luciditytrial.com/
ABOUT TAURx PHARMACEUTICALS LTD The TauRx group of companies was established in
2002 in Singapore, continuing a partnership with the University of Aberdeen,
with primary research facilities and operation based in Aberdeen, UK. The
company has dedicated the past two decades to developing treatments and
diagnostics for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases due to protein
aggregation pathology.
TauRx plans to submit HMTM for regulatory approval in the UK, US and Canada in
2023, with other territories to follow, in line with its overall plans to
commercialise HMTM and pursue clinical trials in other related neurodegenerative
diseases.
https://www.taurx.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/taurx-therapeutics
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TauRxTherapeutics
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TauRx
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taurx-announce
s-additional-investment-of-usd119-million-following-announcement-of-phase-3-luci
dity-topline-results-301676168.html
Contact:
Danielle Thomson,
Communication Lead,
Aspect: The Strategic Communication Experts,
danielle.thomson@aspectreputation.com,
+44 (0) 7882 046892
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162589/5369085
OTS: TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd
