TauRx Announces Additional Investment of USD119 million following announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY Topline Results

TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in tau-based research in

Alzheimer's disease (AD). Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with

clinical disease severity and brain atrophy. It is a hallmark of the disease

recognised as an important potential target for treating AD. HMTM is an oral tau

aggregation inhibitor, targeting this underlying pathology.





Glenn Corr, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer said: "Weappreciate the continued support of our shareholders as evidenced by theirexercise of warrants. This represents a firm commitment to our mission - 'Todiscover, develop, and commercialiseinnovative products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerativediseases caused by protein aggregation'. Beyond funding regulatory submissionsin the UK, US and Canada, this investment will also advance development plansfor regulatory approval in China."The positive outcome of this funding round, with more than 99% of warrantsexercised, was triggered by the announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY (NCT03446001)topline data and adds to USD64 million raised in 2021 through a previous rightsissue.TauRx, supported by its group of strategic advisors, are moving forward in theregulatory submission process. This represents a monumental success for UK-basedlife sciences research and has potential to deliver a much-needed additionaltreatment option for the millions of people with Alzheimer's.On Monday, 14 November, TauRx will present at the LSX InvEUR$tival conference inLondon and attend the Jefferies Healthcare conference later in the week. Resultsfrom the LUCIDITY trial will be presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer'sDisease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco on 30 November.ABOUT LUCIDITY LUCIDITY is the only late-stage clinical trial specificallytargeting the tau pathology of Alzheimer's. Aggregation of abnormal tau proteinis one of the hallmark pathologies.https://www.luciditytrial.com/ABOUT TAURx PHARMACEUTICALS LTD The TauRx group of companies was established in2002 in Singapore, continuing a partnership with the University of Aberdeen,with primary research facilities and operation based in Aberdeen, UK. Thecompany has dedicated the past two decades to developing treatments anddiagnostics for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases due to proteinaggregation pathology.TauRx plans to submit HMTM for regulatory approval in the UK, US and Canada in2023, with other territories to follow, in line with its overall plans tocommercialise HMTM and pursue clinical trials in other related neurodegenerativediseases.https://www.taurx.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/taurx-therapeuticsYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TauRxTherapeuticsTwitter: https://twitter.com/TauRxView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taurx-announces-additional-investment-of-usd119-million-following-announcement-of-phase-3-lucidity-topline-results-301676168.htmlContact:Danielle Thomson,Communication Lead,Aspect: The Strategic Communication Experts,danielle.thomson@aspectreputation.com,+44 (0) 7882 046892Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162589/5369085OTS: TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd