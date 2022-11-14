Infosys BPM Launches State-of-the-art Center of AI and Automation in Poland, in Collaboration with IBM
Lodz, Poland and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys BPM
(https://www.infosysbpm.com/) , the business process management arm of Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY), today launched
the Center of AI and Automation, in collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys
Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises
globally. This announcement underscores two years of strong collaboration
between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use
cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud
environments.
Formed in collaboration with IBM, this center will showcase a growing portfolio
of data and AI solutions that are designed to automate and accelerate the hybrid
cloud journey of global enterprises. The center will complement Infosys BPM
service offerings that are built with a design thinking approach and deep domain
expertise in data and AI technologies. The center launch also commemorates the
15th anniversary of Infosys BPM in Poland.
Focusing on a comprehensive suite of solutions, the experience center is
well-positioned to be an innovation powerhouse, enabling enterprises to address
complex business process challenges at scale across domains and industries. The
center will showcase AI and automation solutions for business processes, and
these solutions, including through automation, help lower costs, enhance
productivity, and elevate customer experience.
End-to-end automation capabilities, backed by credible data and insights, will
empower enterprises to analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code
tooling, assign tasks to bots, and track performance on the go. Clients will get
hands-on access to various digital solution offerings across the space of data,
AI, and hyperautomation, such as IBM CloudPak for Data, IBM Watson Assistant &
IBM Watson Discovery, IBM SaferPayments, IBM Blockchain, IBM Sterling Supply
Chain, IBM Risk and Fraud Detection software, and Envizi for Sustainability,
along with key solutions from Infosys BPM, including Infosys Intelligent
Document Processing, Infosys Interaction Analytics, Infosys Multilingual
Conversational AI, Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud, Infosys Cortex, Infosys
Material Master Harmonization, and Infosys Data Workbench, among many others.
Marcin Gajdzinski, Country General Manager, IBM Poland and Baltics, said, "IBM
is focused on providing clients and valued partners such as Infosys the key
