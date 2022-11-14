Infosys BPM Launches State-of-the-art Center of AI and Automation in Poland, in Collaboration with IBM

Lodz, Poland and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys BPM

(https://www.infosysbpm.com/) , the business process management arm of Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY), today launched

the Center of AI and Automation, in collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys

Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises

globally. This announcement underscores two years of strong collaboration

between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use

cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud

environments.



Formed in collaboration with IBM, this center will showcase a growing portfolio

of data and AI solutions that are designed to automate and accelerate the hybrid

cloud journey of global enterprises. The center will complement Infosys BPM

service offerings that are built with a design thinking approach and deep domain

expertise in data and AI technologies. The center launch also commemorates the

15th anniversary of Infosys BPM in Poland.



