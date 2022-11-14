HORWIN presents unique high-performance e-motorbike with top speeds of 200 km/h at the EICMA 2022

Vienna (ots) - The electric bike manufacturer HORWIN has the ear of the bike

world thanks to the latest generation of its high-performance motorbikes. With

its innovative batteries, engines, chassis, assistance and security systems, as

well as its clever design, the HORWIN-SENMENTI series launches its first model

SENMENTI 0. The new technology was presented at the international bike fair

EICMA which took place in Milan (Italy) from 8 to 13 November 2022.



Its performance is impressive. To give just one example, the SENMENTI 0 manages

top speeds of 200 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Its maximum distance at an average speed of 88 km/h is an impressive 300 km. As

the battery charging status falls, performance is not impacted and you can

continue to enjoy the full driving experience. Moreover, a Range Extender is

available for an even greater distances and initial charge. Thanks to the Super

Charger function, the vehicle's battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in

just 30 minutes at any e-vehicle quick charging station (400 V). The battery can

also be used to output electricity - e.g. for camping equipment or other

e-vehicles.



