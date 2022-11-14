checkAd

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M. O'NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

London (ots/PRNewswire) - World's second-largest visitor attraction operator
moves to its next exciting chapter as the partner of choice for bringing global
IP and brands to life

Merlin Entertainments, Europe's largest and the world's second-largest visitor
attraction operator, today announces the appointment of 25-year sports and
entertainment industry veteran Scott M. O'Neil as Chief Executive Officer,
effective 15 November 2022. O'Neil will be responsible for overseeing the
business operations and global growth for Merlin Entertainments across its 147
attractions in 24 countries. O'Neil's appointment comes following outgoing CEO
Nick Varney's decision to retire after 23 years.

Merlin's attractions include 10 LEGOLAND Resort Theme Parks and hotels, six
Resort Theme Parks including Alton Towers, Heide Park and Gardaland, as well as
a vibrant portfolio of renowned global brands in city destinations, such as SEA
LIFE aquariums, Madame Tussauds, Peppa Pig World of Play, the Lastminute.com
London Eye and Sydney Tower Eye. Merlin is continuing to expand, with three
LEGOLAND Resorts in China under development and further openings planned across
the US and Asia.

O'Neil was most recently CEO for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a
portfolio of sports, entertainment, and investment properties, where he oversaw
more than $2bn growth in enterprise value, from $415m to $2.5bn, through his
focus on talent, culture, and guest experience.

Under O'Neil's leadership, HBSE evolved from managing a single team, the
Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association, to an award-winning
live sports and entertainment group. It now spans multiple professional teams,
real estate holdings, an esports platform, a GRAMMY Museum, a top 10
internationally booked arena, a venture fund, innovation lab and Elevate, a
growing sports marketing company.

O'Neil has led some of the top athletic brands in the world, including New York
Knicks - NBA, New York Rangers - NHL, Philadelphia Eagles - NFL and the
Philadelphia 76ers - NBA, where success is predicated on building the brand,
driving attendance, leveraging data, engaging fans through the guest experience
and partnering with big brands to drive growth.

Roland Hernandez, Chair of Merlin Entertainments, commented:

"Scott has significant experience in the entertainment industry, a proven
track-record of delivering business transformation, and the vision and ambition
to lead Merlin through the next exciting stages of its global development. The
Board has every confidence in him, and we look forward to working closely
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  39   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M. O'NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER World's second-largest visitor attraction operator moves to its next exciting chapter as the partner of choice for bringing global IP and brands to life Merlin Entertainments, Europe's largest and the world's second-largest visitor …

Nachrichten des Autors

BB Energy weitet seine digitale Borrowing-Base-Kreditfazilität erfolgreich auf 580 Mio. USD ...
129 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
112 Leser
Belgium's Ingmar De Vos re-elected for third and final term as FEI President
104 Leser
Davinci Motor stellt auf der EICMA 2022 DC100 Elektromotorrad offiziell dem europäischen Markt ...
103 Leser
The Outpost Hotel, Sentosas trendiger Urlaubsort für Erwachsene, wird mit Erlebnissen sowohl ...
100 Leser
The Superior Court of Quebec Grants Leave under Quebec Securities Act to Institute Class Action ...
98 Leser
Rabatte gegen Inflation: Am Black Friday könnte die Konsumflaute eine Pause einlegen (FOTO)
79 Leser
Start der neuen Weihnachtskampagne: Mit EDEKA wird's ein Fest - Fest versprochen! (FOTO)
62 Leser
DENTSU ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE
60 Leser
Die beste Zeit zum Sparen: Die Black Friday Woche bei Amazon startet bereits am Freitag
55 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
522 Leser
ENDLICH: ENGWE enthüllt X26 auf der EICMA 2022. Sein neuestes Gelände-Elektrofahrrad - ein ...
505 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
400 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
399 Leser
Drittes Quartal 2022: Außerordentliches KfW-Förderjahr setzt sich fort
389 Leser
Sensorik in neuem Licht: ams OSRAM präsentiert neueste optische Technologien auf der electronica 2022
380 Leser
MEDICA 2022 und COMPAMED 2022: Internationale Gesundheitswirtschaft trifft sich in Düsseldorf - deutliches Beteiligungsplus ...
371 Leser
KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
371 Leser
Hybrid working is driving demand for offices with less of a commute
326 Leser
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM): the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers
305 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1358 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
956 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
931 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
871 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
847 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
826 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2951 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2693 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2460 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2388 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2240 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2168 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2115 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2055 Leser