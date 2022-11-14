MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M. O'NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
London (ots/PRNewswire) - World's second-largest visitor attraction operator
moves to its next exciting chapter as the partner of choice for bringing global
IP and brands to life
Merlin Entertainments, Europe's largest and the world's second-largest visitor
attraction operator, today announces the appointment of 25-year sports and
entertainment industry veteran Scott M. O'Neil as Chief Executive Officer,
effective 15 November 2022. O'Neil will be responsible for overseeing the
business operations and global growth for Merlin Entertainments across its 147
attractions in 24 countries. O'Neil's appointment comes following outgoing CEO
Nick Varney's decision to retire after 23 years.
Merlin's attractions include 10 LEGOLAND Resort Theme Parks and hotels, six
Resort Theme Parks including Alton Towers, Heide Park and Gardaland, as well as
a vibrant portfolio of renowned global brands in city destinations, such as SEA
LIFE aquariums, Madame Tussauds, Peppa Pig World of Play, the Lastminute.com
London Eye and Sydney Tower Eye. Merlin is continuing to expand, with three
LEGOLAND Resorts in China under development and further openings planned across
the US and Asia.
O'Neil was most recently CEO for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a
portfolio of sports, entertainment, and investment properties, where he oversaw
more than $2bn growth in enterprise value, from $415m to $2.5bn, through his
focus on talent, culture, and guest experience.
Under O'Neil's leadership, HBSE evolved from managing a single team, the
Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association, to an award-winning
live sports and entertainment group. It now spans multiple professional teams,
real estate holdings, an esports platform, a GRAMMY Museum, a top 10
internationally booked arena, a venture fund, innovation lab and Elevate, a
growing sports marketing company.
O'Neil has led some of the top athletic brands in the world, including New York
Knicks - NBA, New York Rangers - NHL, Philadelphia Eagles - NFL and the
Philadelphia 76ers - NBA, where success is predicated on building the brand,
driving attendance, leveraging data, engaging fans through the guest experience
and partnering with big brands to drive growth.
Roland Hernandez, Chair of Merlin Entertainments, commented:
"Scott has significant experience in the entertainment industry, a proven
track-record of delivering business transformation, and the vision and ambition
to lead Merlin through the next exciting stages of its global development. The
Board has every confidence in him, and we look forward to working closely
