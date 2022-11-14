MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M. O'NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

London (ots/PRNewswire) - World's second-largest visitor attraction operator

moves to its next exciting chapter as the partner of choice for bringing global

IP and brands to life



Merlin Entertainments, Europe's largest and the world's second-largest visitor

attraction operator, today announces the appointment of 25-year sports and

entertainment industry veteran Scott M. O'Neil as Chief Executive Officer,

effective 15 November 2022. O'Neil will be responsible for overseeing the

business operations and global growth for Merlin Entertainments across its 147

attractions in 24 countries. O'Neil's appointment comes following outgoing CEO

Nick Varney's decision to retire after 23 years.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Merlin's attractions include 10 LEGOLAND Resort Theme Parks and hotels, sixResort Theme Parks including Alton Towers, Heide Park and Gardaland, as well asa vibrant portfolio of renowned global brands in city destinations, such as SEALIFE aquariums, Madame Tussauds, Peppa Pig World of Play, the Lastminute.comLondon Eye and Sydney Tower Eye. Merlin is continuing to expand, with threeLEGOLAND Resorts in China under development and further openings planned acrossthe US and Asia.O'Neil was most recently CEO for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), aportfolio of sports, entertainment, and investment properties, where he oversawmore than $2bn growth in enterprise value, from $415m to $2.5bn, through hisfocus on talent, culture, and guest experience.Under O'Neil's leadership, HBSE evolved from managing a single team, thePhiladelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association, to an award-winninglive sports and entertainment group. It now spans multiple professional teams,real estate holdings, an esports platform, a GRAMMY Museum, a top 10internationally booked arena, a venture fund, innovation lab and Elevate, agrowing sports marketing company.O'Neil has led some of the top athletic brands in the world, including New YorkKnicks - NBA, New York Rangers - NHL, Philadelphia Eagles - NFL and thePhiladelphia 76ers - NBA, where success is predicated on building the brand,driving attendance, leveraging data, engaging fans through the guest experienceand partnering with big brands to drive growth.Roland Hernandez, Chair of Merlin Entertainments, commented:"Scott has significant experience in the entertainment industry, a proventrack-record of delivering business transformation, and the vision and ambitionto lead Merlin through the next exciting stages of its global development. TheBoard has every confidence in him, and we look forward to working closely