LumiraDx Continues Commercial Expansion of its Rapid Microfluidic Immunoassay HbA1c Test
Today's announcement comes on the heels of today's World Diabetes Day which
called attention to recent figures from the IDF Diabetes Atlas that 1 in 10
adults now have diabetes and nearly 1 in 2 are undiagnosed. 1 The portability
and flexibility of the LumiraDx Platform enables the LumiraDx HbA1c test to
address the growing clinical need for accessible and reliable HbA1c testing in
the community healthcare setting to aid in quicker clinical decision making. The
LumiraDx HbA1c test has a reportable range of 20 - 130 mmol/mol HbA1c (4.0 -
14.0% HbA1c). In an external, multi-site clinical study, the test achieved
precision, expressed as mean paired replicate %CV, of <=2.50% (NGSP) in both
capillary and venous whole blood.
David Walton, LumiraDx's Chief Commercial Officer commented, "As the global
prevalence of diabetes is increasing, it's critical for healthcare professionals
to have access to rapid and reliable HbA1c results. The availability of an
immediate, lab-comparable HbA1c test has been shown to improve patient outcomes
through improved diabetes management. 2,3 In addition, there are a number of
well-known comorbidities associated with diabetes. These are supported through
our multi-assay testing Platform - including tests for cardiac biomarkers,
coagulation, and inflammation- making the LumiraDx Platform an ideal tool for
improving patient outcomes within the community healthcare setting."
Professor Garry John Consultant Clinical Biochemist, Norfolk and Norwich
University Hospital, current Secretary of the IFCC Executive Committee of the
Scientific Division (SD) and former Chairperson of the IFCC Working Group for
the Global Standardisation of HbA1c, Honorary Professor, Norwich Medical School
(UEA) explained , "Decentralised diabetes testing allows people to go to their
GP or pharmacy and have these tests done there. This is important because it
allows individuals to see their results immediately and therefore encourages
them to achieve the target set out for them. It also enables the healthcare
provider to be reassured that the level of improvement or control is a true
representation of the metabolic situation." He continued, "Basic laboratory
support for clinical colleagues providing healthcare is fundamental; anything
that allows our clinical teams to gather the complete information they need on
the patient they are dealing with at that point in time is central to good
metabolic control."
Johannes Pachler , Managing Director of Leupamed Medizintechnik GmbH, a leading
medical equipment supplier in Austria commented, "The HbA1c test is a welcome
addition to the LumiraDx Platform for our customers, which includes more than
100 LumiraDx Platforms used by GPs and internal medicine groups. We know there
is tremendous value for clinicians being able to share immediate results with
patients - this is particularly true for the monitoring and screening of
diabetes. The intuitive nature of the Platform and the accurate results of the
HbA1c test make it an important tool for diabetes management and clinicians are
already seeing the positive impact the test can make on patient care. "
About LumiraDx
LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics
company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled
microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible
diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario,
creating unique testing options at the point of need.
The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable
Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering
infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation
disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an
accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory
operations.
Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are
being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions
across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and
workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease.
More information on LumiraDx is available at https://www.lumiradx.com/uk-en/ .
