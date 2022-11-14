LumiraDx Continues Commercial Expansion of its Rapid Microfluidic Immunoassay HbA1c Test

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Now Available in Europe, parts of the Middle East,

Today's announcement comes on the heels of today's World Diabetes Day whichcalled attention to recent figures from the IDF Diabetes Atlas that 1 in 10adults now have diabetes and nearly 1 in 2 are undiagnosed. 1 The portabilityand flexibility of the LumiraDx Platform enables the LumiraDx HbA1c test toaddress the growing clinical need for accessible and reliable HbA1c testing inthe community healthcare setting to aid in quicker clinical decision making. TheLumiraDx HbA1c test has a reportable range of 20 - 130 mmol/mol HbA1c (4.0 -14.0% HbA1c). In an external, multi-site clinical study, the test achievedprecision, expressed as mean paired replicate %CV, of <=2.50% (NGSP) in bothcapillary and venous whole blood.David Walton, LumiraDx's Chief Commercial Officer commented, "As the globalprevalence of diabetes is increasing, it's critical for healthcare professionalsto have access to rapid and reliable HbA1c results. The availability of animmediate, lab-comparable HbA1c test has been shown to improve patient outcomesthrough improved diabetes management. 2,3 In addition, there are a number ofwell-known comorbidities associated with diabetes. These are supported throughour multi-assay testing Platform - including tests for cardiac biomarkers,coagulation, and inflammation- making the LumiraDx Platform an ideal tool forimproving patient outcomes within the community healthcare setting."Professor Garry John Consultant Clinical Biochemist, Norfolk and NorwichUniversity Hospital, current Secretary of the IFCC Executive Committee of theScientific Division (SD) and former Chairperson of the IFCC Working Group forthe Global Standardisation of HbA1c, Honorary Professor, Norwich Medical School(UEA) explained , "Decentralised diabetes testing allows people to go to theirGP or pharmacy and have these tests done there. This is important because itallows individuals to see their results immediately and therefore encouragesthem to achieve the target set out for them. It also enables the healthcareprovider to be reassured that the level of improvement or control is a truerepresentation of the metabolic situation." He continued, "Basic laboratorysupport for clinical colleagues providing healthcare is fundamental; anythingthat allows our clinical teams to gather the complete information they need onthe patient they are dealing with at that point in time is central to goodmetabolic control."Johannes Pachler , Managing Director of Leupamed Medizintechnik GmbH, a leadingmedical equipment supplier in Austria commented, "The HbA1c test is a welcomeaddition to the LumiraDx Platform for our customers, which includes more than100 LumiraDx Platforms used by GPs and internal medicine groups. We know thereis tremendous value for clinicians being able to share immediate results withpatients - this is particularly true for the monitoring and screening ofdiabetes. The intuitive nature of the Platform and the accurate results of theHbA1c test make it an important tool for diabetes management and clinicians arealready seeing the positive impact the test can make on patient care. "About LumiraDxLumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnosticscompany that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlledmicrofluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessiblediagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario,creating unique testing options at the point of need.The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portablePlatform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, coveringinfectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulationdisorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in anaccessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratoryoperations.Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions arebeing deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutionsacross laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, andworkplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease.More information on LumiraDx is available at https://www.lumiradx.com/uk-en/ .References:1: https://worlddiabetesday.org/about/facts-figures/2: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/22/11/1785/19794/Immediate-feedback-of-HbA1c-levels-improves3. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4933534/