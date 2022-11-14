Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - With the release of Volvo Cars' fully electric flagship SUV - the Volvo EX90 - Zenseact introduces OnePilot: AI-powered software that will offer drivers a new level of safety. OnePilot marks the start of Zenseact's journey to autonomous driving, with both ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and AD (autonomous driving) functionalities. It's a significant step in the company's ambition to reduce traffic accidents and create safe roads for everyone.

AI software company Zenseact launches a new generation of safety technology in the Volvo EX90.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer