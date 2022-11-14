checkAd

AI software company Zenseact launches a new generation of safety technology in the Volvo EX90.

Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - With the release of Volvo Cars' fully
electric flagship SUV - the Volvo EX90 - Zenseact introduces OnePilot:
AI-powered software that will offer drivers a new level of safety.

OnePilot marks the start of Zenseact's journey to autonomous driving, with both
ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and AD (autonomous driving)
functionalities. It's a significant step in the company's ambition to reduce
traffic accidents and create safe roads for everyone.

The path to safe automation

Zenseact's commitment to automation - to gradually turn cars into perfect
drivers - is essentially based on understanding human behavior. The predictive
safety principle , a set of threat assessment, decision-making, and verification
practices that enhance traffic safety, frames the technology training the
software to anticipate and avoid complex traffic situations, much like humans
would.

This is done through continuous iterations where the software is fed data from
real-life incidents recorded by cars equipped with OnePilot. The data will be
stored and form the basis of machine learning and future updates. As a result,
continuous deployment of improved software will make the Volvo EX90 safer over
time.

" The launch of the Volvo EX90 featuring OnePilot is a milestone in automotive
safety. Through its continuous data gathering, the Volvo EX90 will provide us
with data from real-world in combination with simulated scenarios, helping us
progress towards zero collisions faster ," Ödgärd Andersson, CEO at Zenseact,
says.

A critical feature of OnePilot is the ability to handle driving in the dark; the
new lidar -based safety technology in the Volvo EX90 can build a 3d point cloud
of the environment around it - equally well in darkness and in light - at up to
250 meters ahead. It can thus detect pedestrians and other objects even when
visibility is reduced. So lidar-based safety can offer you the chance to avoid
the situation altogether.

Different modes for different moods

Moreover, OnePilot includes three modes of operation: Drive, Cruise, and Ride.
'Drive' mode is always on, assisting an active driver, while 'Cruise' involves
autonomous driving elements under the driver's supervision. 'Ride' mode is a
fully autonomous solution installed in the car. Ride is currently at the data
capture stage, but when validated and deployed, the Volvo EX90 is the first
Volvo that's hardware- and software-ready for unsupervised driving in the
future.

As leading safety innovators, Zenseact and Volvo Cars share the mission of zero
collisions on the roads. The Volvo EX90 offers a safer and smoother driving
experience.

" Volvo Cars is proud to have Zenseact's cutting-edge technology in the new
Volvo EX90, helping to create an invisible shield of safety for drivers, " says
Elsa Eugensson, Senior Program Manager AD & ADAS at Volvo Cars.

About Zenseact

Zenseact is an AI software company dedicated to revolutionizing car safety. By
designing the complete software stack for advanced driver assistance systems and
autonomous driving, our ambition is to help eliminate car accidents and create
safe roads for everyone. Zenseact was founded by Volvo Cars, and the teams are
based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Shanghai, China.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and
respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100
countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is
traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".

Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal,
sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully
electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its
carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

As of December 2021, Volvo Cars employed approximately 41,000 full-time
employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and
administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars'
production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina
(US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design
centres in Gothenburg, Camarillo (US) and Shanghai (China).

Editorial contact

Veronika Nihlén

Zenseact

Tel: +46 721799103

Mail: mailto:veronika.nihlen@zenseact.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946553/Zenseact_Volvo_EX90.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919576/Zenseact_AB_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-software-co
mpany-zenseact-launches-a-new-generation-of-safety-technology-in-the-volvo-ex90-
301677455.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165833/5370209
OTS: Zenseact AB



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

AI software company Zenseact launches a new generation of safety technology in the Volvo EX90. With the release of Volvo Cars' fully electric flagship SUV - the Volvo EX90 - Zenseact introduces OnePilot: AI-powered software that will offer drivers a new level of safety. OnePilot marks the start of Zenseact's journey to autonomous …

Nachrichten des Autors

Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
388 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
359 Leser
TauRx Announces Additional Investment of USD119 million following announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY ...
351 Leser
Start der neuen Weihnachtskampagne: Mit EDEKA wird's ein Fest - Fest versprochen! (FOTO)
348 Leser
Bericht des VCI zur wirtschaftlichen Lage der Branche im 3. Quartal 2022 / Chemiegeschäft ...
303 Leser
SENTINEL DIAGNOSTICS BRINGT SENTINAT® 200 AUF DEN MARKT, DAS VOLLAUTOMATISCHE ...
256 Leser
E-Fahrrad-Marke ESKUTE präsentiert maßgebliche Aufrüstung des elektrischen Systems
245 Leser
BB Energy weitet seine digitale Borrowing-Base-Kreditfazilität erfolgreich auf 580 Mio. USD ...
242 Leser
Texas Instruments plant Eröffnung einer neuen, modernen Produktdistributions-Zentrale in ...
205 Leser
Berner zahlt Beschäftigten eine Inflationsausgleichsprämie (FOTO)
204 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
554 Leser
ENDLICH: ENGWE enthüllt X26 auf der EICMA 2022. Sein neuestes Gelände-Elektrofahrrad - ein ...
505 Leser
Sensorik in neuem Licht: ams OSRAM präsentiert neueste optische Technologien auf der electronica 2022
480 Leser
MDT stellt AMR-Winkelsensor-Serie auf SPS und Electronica vor
462 Leser
Drittes Quartal 2022: Außerordentliches KfW-Förderjahr setzt sich fort
454 Leser
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM): the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers
423 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
404 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
388 Leser
MEDICA 2022 und COMPAMED 2022: Internationale Gesundheitswirtschaft trifft sich in Düsseldorf - deutliches Beteiligungsplus ...
371 Leser
KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
371 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1358 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1111 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
956 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
931 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
890 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
826 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2970 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2708 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2460 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2447 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2267 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2240 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2115 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2055 Leser