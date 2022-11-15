OriginGPS to launch another dual-frequency module based on MediaTek's chipset at the Electronica Fair, Munich this week

Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - OriginGPS will be presenting miniature

IoT solutions with a plethora of functionality, including a toy car transformed

into an IoT remote-monitored vehicle totally controlled via a web application

with a nifty dashboard, and four mini trackers with varying dimensions, sensors

and battery capacities.



OriginGPS (https://origingps.com/) , the global market leader in miniature GNSS

modules (https://origingps.com/product-category/hornet/) and cellular IoT

systems (https://origingps.com/originiot/iot/) , will be exhibiting a new

product, prototypes and demos at Electronica in Munich this week. It will be

demonstrating how the OriginIoT(TM) system - equipped with a high stability GNSS

module from the company's miniature range - may be speedily deployed to replace

traditional control systems, presenting a new way to remote control everything

that moves. Also on show will be a weather board equipped with a range of

sensors for multiple particulate matter, whose data presented on a gauge-rich

dashboard update automatically.



