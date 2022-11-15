OriginGPS to launch another dual-frequency module based on MediaTek's chipset at the Electronica Fair, Munich this week
Airport City, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - OriginGPS will be presenting miniature
IoT solutions with a plethora of functionality, including a toy car transformed
into an IoT remote-monitored vehicle totally controlled via a web application
with a nifty dashboard, and four mini trackers with varying dimensions, sensors
and battery capacities.
OriginGPS (https://origingps.com/) , the global market leader in miniature GNSS
modules (https://origingps.com/product-category/hornet/) and cellular IoT
systems (https://origingps.com/originiot/iot/) , will be exhibiting a new
product, prototypes and demos at Electronica in Munich this week. It will be
demonstrating how the OriginIoT(TM) system - equipped with a high stability GNSS
module from the company's miniature range - may be speedily deployed to replace
traditional control systems, presenting a new way to remote control everything
that moves. Also on show will be a weather board equipped with a range of
sensors for multiple particulate matter, whose data presented on a gauge-rich
dashboard update automatically.
"We are excited to be launching our latest GNSS dual-frequency module - the
ORG4600-MK01 at the Electronica trade fair this month," said Haim Goldberger,
OriginGPS' Founder and CEO. "At GITEX 2022 in Dubai, we heard from visitors how
demands for more precision and lower costs were on the rise. Thanks to the
tenacity of our engineering team, the solution has sub-1m precision and is
competitively priced. In fact, the cost of our new module - built with
MediaTek's dual-frequency chipset - is lower than that of our first L1+L5
module, the ORG4600-B01 - which is based on Broadcom's chipset and provides high
stability with up to 10cms accuracy," concluded Mr. Goldberger.
The new 10x10mm dual-frequency GNSS product is based on 12nm technology and was
designed for applications deployed in challenging environmental conditions. The
solution also includes RTCM, a logger and accurate orbit prediction.
OriginGPS will be showcasing its miniature GNSS modules and cellular IoT systems
and devices at Electronica, Munich, November 15-18 - Booth B5-242.
About OriginGPS
OriginGPS develops miniature GNSS and cellular IoT solutions. For over a decade,
our experts have been developing ultra-sensitive, reliable, high-performance
modules, systems and devices to help monitor and track everything valuable to
you and your business. Reducing project resources and dramatically shortening
time-to-market, our products are ideal for asset tracking, smart cities, fleet
management, precision agriculture, law enforcement, and pet/people tracking
apps. http://www.origingps.com/
