checkAd

LIBERTY reaches agreement in principle with creditors on global debt restructuring

London (ots/PRNewswire) - LIBERTY Steel Group ("LIBERTY")'s Restructuring and
Transformation Committee (RTC) today announces that LIBERTY has signed a term
sheet subject to contract on an agreement in principle ("the Agreement") for a
debt restructuring with parties responsible for the main creditors of Greensill
Capital (UK) Limited, Greensill Bank AG and Credit Suisse Asset Management
(Switzerland) Limited ("the Creditors"), a major step in the Group's
refinancing.

LIBERTY and Greensill Bank as main creditors are in the process of negotiating a
similar term sheet for the debt restructuring of LIBERTY's European steel
businesses.

The Agreement remains subject to documentation and the respective internal
approvals. All parties will now work to prepare and execute the Agreement,
providing LIBERTY with the platform to develop longer term sustainable
financing. Under the agreement, the parties have adjourned the winding up
petitions against LIBERTY entities.

The Agreement will allow LIBERTY to further advance its GREENSTEEL strategy and
industry leading ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Jeffrey Kabel, Chief Transformation Officer, LIBERTY Steel Group said:

"After several months of negotiations, we have now reached an agreement in
principle that will provide recovery for the Creditors and will significantly
deleverage and derisk LIBERTY. This is a major step forward in our restructuring
and transformation and we will now work at pace with the Creditors to prepare
and execute the Agreement."

Notes

- Incorporates all major Greensill creditors; Credit Suisse Asset Management,
Greensill Bank and Greensill Capital (UK) Limited.

- Repayment will be made through a combination of lump sum, scheduled and bullet
repayments.

Note to the editors:

LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance (http://www.gfgalliance.com/) and
a leading GREENSTEEL producer, is a global integrated steel business bringing
together assets across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steel
from raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineered
steels. With a total rolling capacity of 20 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturing
locations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people,
LIBERTY Steel's furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites across
the UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China serve
demanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, and
infrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a mission
to become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30).

https://www.libertysteelgroup.com/

http://www.gfgalliance.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liberty-reache
s-agreement-in-principle-with-creditors-on-global-debt-restructuring-301678198.h
tml

Contact:

David Ollier,
Global Head of Communications,
+44 7596 297773,
David.Ollier@gfgalliance.com; Andrew Mitchell,
Head of Communications - UK,
+44 7516 029522,
Andrew.Mitchell@gfgalliance.com; Patrick Toyne-Sewell,
Head of Communications - Europe,
+44 7767 498195,
Patrick.toyne-sewell@gfgalliance.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166793/5370669
OTS: LIBERTY Steel Group



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

LIBERTY reaches agreement in principle with creditors on global debt restructuring LIBERTY Steel Group ("LIBERTY")'s Restructuring and Transformation Committee (RTC) today announces that LIBERTY has signed a term sheet subject to contract on an agreement in principle ("the Agreement") for a debt restructuring with parties …

Nachrichten des Autors

Texas Instruments plant Eröffnung einer neuen, modernen Produktdistributions-Zentrale in ...
306 Leser
LumiraDx Continues Commercial Expansion of its Rapid Microfluidic Immunoassay HbA1c Test
225 Leser
wonwonleywon verbindet Luxus und Philanthropie wie nie zuvor
171 Leser
Supermicro erweitert für Rechenzentren optimierte IT-Gesamtlösungen mit AMD EPYC(TM) ...
139 Leser
AI software company Zenseact launches a new generation of safety technology in the Volvo EX90.
135 Leser
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS APPOINTS SCOTT M. O'NEIL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
135 Leser
GOLD.DE wird eine neue, unabhängige Marke der SOLIT Gruppe / Vergleichsangebot, Redaktion, ...
129 Leser
Steelco setzt zur Medica auf Nachhaltigkeit und Effizienz - und nutzt die Stärke der Miele ...
129 Leser
Blanc Hygienic stellt Versorgungssicherheit im Hygienepapier-Segment weiter sicher
121 Leser
SKODA AUTO Peer-to-Peer Carsharing HoppyGo mit bisher erfolgreichster Hauptsaison (FOTO)
119 Leser
ENDLICH: ENGWE enthüllt X26 auf der EICMA 2022. Sein neuestes Gelände-Elektrofahrrad - ein ...
585 Leser
Motel One eröffnet erstes Hotel in New York: Launch der neuen Marke "THE CLOUD ONE HOTELS" (FOTO)
562 Leser
Sensorik in neuem Licht: ams OSRAM präsentiert neueste optische Technologien auf der electronica 2022
480 Leser
Drittes Quartal 2022: Außerordentliches KfW-Förderjahr setzt sich fort
454 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
449 Leser
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM): the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers
434 Leser
Dieselskandal: EuGH mit Sensationsurteil / DUH darf gegen Typgenehmigung klagen / Thermofenster sind illegal / ...
404 Leser
KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
378 Leser
MEDICA 2022 und COMPAMED 2022: Internationale Gesundheitswirtschaft trifft sich in Düsseldorf - deutliches Beteiligungsplus ...
371 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
359 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1362 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1159 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
956 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
931 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
890 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
856 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2996 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2708 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2478 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2460 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2316 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2307 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2058 Leser