LIBERTY reaches agreement in principle with creditors on global debt restructuring

London (ots/PRNewswire) - LIBERTY Steel Group ("LIBERTY")'s Restructuring and

Transformation Committee (RTC) today announces that LIBERTY has signed a term

sheet subject to contract on an agreement in principle ("the Agreement") for a

debt restructuring with parties responsible for the main creditors of Greensill

Capital (UK) Limited, Greensill Bank AG and Credit Suisse Asset Management

(Switzerland) Limited ("the Creditors"), a major step in the Group's

refinancing.



LIBERTY and Greensill Bank as main creditors are in the process of negotiating a

similar term sheet for the debt restructuring of LIBERTY's European steel

businesses.





The Agreement remains subject to documentation and the respective internalapprovals. All parties will now work to prepare and execute the Agreement,providing LIBERTY with the platform to develop longer term sustainablefinancing. Under the agreement, the parties have adjourned the winding uppetitions against LIBERTY entities.The Agreement will allow LIBERTY to further advance its GREENSTEEL strategy andindustry leading ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030.Jeffrey Kabel, Chief Transformation Officer, LIBERTY Steel Group said:"After several months of negotiations, we have now reached an agreement inprinciple that will provide recovery for the Creditors and will significantlydeleverage and derisk LIBERTY. This is a major step forward in our restructuringand transformation and we will now work at pace with the Creditors to prepareand execute the Agreement."Notes- Incorporates all major Greensill creditors; Credit Suisse Asset Management,Greensill Bank and Greensill Capital (UK) Limited.- Repayment will be made through a combination of lump sum, scheduled and bulletrepayments.Note to the editors:LIBERTY Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance (http://www.gfgalliance.com/) anda leading GREENSTEEL producer, is a global integrated steel business bringingtogether assets across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steelfrom raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineeredsteels. With a total rolling capacity of 20 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturinglocations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people,LIBERTY Steel's furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites acrossthe UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China servedemanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, andinfrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a missionto become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30).https://www.libertysteelgroup.com/http://www.gfgalliance.com/View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liberty-reaches-agreement-in-principle-with-creditors-on-global-debt-restructuring-301678198.htmlContact:David Ollier,Global Head of Communications,+44 7596 297773,David.Ollier@gfgalliance.com; Andrew Mitchell,Head of Communications - UK,+44 7516 029522,Andrew.Mitchell@gfgalliance.com; Patrick Toyne-Sewell,Head of Communications - Europe,+44 7767 498195,Patrick.toyne-sewell@gfgalliance.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166793/5370669OTS: LIBERTY Steel Group