checkAd

TDK launches world's first monolithic stand-alone Gyroscope for non-safety Automotive applications up to 105 °C

San Jose, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - MEMS Sensors

- IAM-20380HT high temperature automotive 3-Axis MotionTracking(TM) gyroscope
developed for non-safety automotive applications
- Provides accurate angular-rate sensing across an operating temperature range
from -40 °C to 105 °C
- Based on TDK's reliable MEMS technology proven by several million of units
already in the automotive market
- Pin-to-pin and register compatible with the whole TDK SmartAutomotive(TM)
non-safety family
- Automotive-qualified based on AEC-Q100 grade 2 test methods

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartAutomotive(TM) line of ASIL and
non-ASIL motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IAM-20380HT
high temperature automotive monolithic 3-axis MotionTracking sensor platform
solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20380HT
3-axis MEMS gyroscope and the DK-20380HT developer kit.

IAM-20380HT is a stand-alone gyroscope in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm (16-pin LGA)
package that can operate over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable and
highly accurate measurement data for a variety of automotive non-safety
applications including, but not limited to: navigation & dead reckoning, vehicle
tracking, telematics, door control, and vision systems.

Leveraging on TDK's MEMS sensor fabrication technology, the IAM-20380HT, like
all products belonging to the SmartAutomotive(TM) family, is a monolithic
system-on-chip device that eliminates the wire bonding interconnections between
the sensing element (MEMS) and the electronic front-end (CMOS) with unparalleled
benefits in terms of performance and reliability.

"With the introduction of IAM-20380HT, TDK further expands its
SmartAutomotive(TM) family and its leadership into the Automotive market,
pursuing its commitment to enrich lives through smart sensing solutions," said
Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK
Group company. "Thanks to TDK's expertise in high performance inertial sensors
design and its products compliancy to RoHS without exceptions, IAM-20380HT
pushes highly automated driving systems to the next level, enhancing user
experience and making vehicles smarter and greener."

IAM-20380HT provides best-in-class low noise performance with leading bias
instability to guarantee accurate vehicle location, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and
industry-leading sensitivity tolerance. Compared to previous generation 3-axis
gyroscopes, it offers extended FIFO depth up to 4096-byte and two independent
programmable interrupts.

The InvenSense IAM-20380HT automotive IMU is available from multiple
distributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis,
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

TDK launches world's first monolithic stand-alone Gyroscope for non-safety Automotive applications up to 105 °C MEMS Sensors - IAM-20380HT high temperature automotive 3-Axis MotionTracking(TM) gyroscope developed for non-safety automotive applications - Provides accurate angular-rate sensing across an operating temperature range from -40 °C to 105 °C - …

Nachrichten des Autors

AI software company Zenseact launches a new generation of safety technology in the Volvo EX90.
169 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
145 Leser
Supermicro erweitert für Rechenzentren optimierte IT-Gesamtlösungen mit AMD EPYC(TM) ...
142 Leser
NSTC vermarktet Taiwans Forschungs- und Entwicklungskapazitäten im Bereich ...
136 Leser
Gold und Silber: Weihnachtsgeschenk mit Potenzial (FOTO)
126 Leser
Lavagestein beim Kühlen und Gefrieren ermöglicht Quantensprung bei Energieeffizienz ...
118 Leser
Acquion beginnt mit der Produktion von Kollagen und Gelatine mit dem höchsten Reinheitsgrad ...
115 Leser
Klimaklage gegen klimaschädlichen Automobilkonzern: Landgericht München vertagt Entscheidung gegen BMW
110 Leser
Die offizielle Website von POP MART bietet Fans ein Fest der Kunstspielzeuge - alles Gute zum ...
103 Leser
Fachkräfte: Deutschlands beste Bau-Nachwuchstalente in Berlin gekürt / Die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der ...
103 Leser
ENDLICH: ENGWE enthüllt X26 auf der EICMA 2022. Sein neuestes Gelände-Elektrofahrrad - ein ...
585 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
536 Leser
Sensorik in neuem Licht: ams OSRAM präsentiert neueste optische Technologien auf der electronica 2022
501 Leser
Drittes Quartal 2022: Außerordentliches KfW-Förderjahr setzt sich fort
454 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
449 Leser
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM): the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers
434 Leser
KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
378 Leser
MEDICA 2022 und COMPAMED 2022: Internationale Gesundheitswirtschaft trifft sich in Düsseldorf - deutliches Beteiligungsplus ...
371 Leser
Start der neuen Weihnachtskampagne: Mit EDEKA wird's ein Fest - Fest versprochen! (FOTO)
359 Leser
TauRx Announces Additional Investment of USD119 million following announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY ...
358 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1366 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1219 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
956 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
931 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
922 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3019 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2708 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2495 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2463 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2316 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2307 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2061 Leser