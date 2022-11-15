TDK launches world's first monolithic stand-alone Gyroscope for non-safety Automotive applications up to 105 °C
San Jose, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - MEMS Sensors
- IAM-20380HT high temperature automotive 3-Axis MotionTracking(TM) gyroscope
developed for non-safety automotive applications
- Provides accurate angular-rate sensing across an operating temperature range
from -40 °C to 105 °C
- Based on TDK's reliable MEMS technology proven by several million of units
already in the automotive market
- Pin-to-pin and register compatible with the whole TDK SmartAutomotive(TM)
non-safety family
- Automotive-qualified based on AEC-Q100 grade 2 test methods
TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartAutomotive(TM) line of ASIL and
non-ASIL motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IAM-20380HT
high temperature automotive monolithic 3-axis MotionTracking sensor platform
solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20380HT
3-axis MEMS gyroscope and the DK-20380HT developer kit.
IAM-20380HT is a stand-alone gyroscope in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm (16-pin LGA)
package that can operate over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable and
highly accurate measurement data for a variety of automotive non-safety
applications including, but not limited to: navigation & dead reckoning, vehicle
tracking, telematics, door control, and vision systems.
Leveraging on TDK's MEMS sensor fabrication technology, the IAM-20380HT, like
all products belonging to the SmartAutomotive(TM) family, is a monolithic
system-on-chip device that eliminates the wire bonding interconnections between
the sensing element (MEMS) and the electronic front-end (CMOS) with unparalleled
benefits in terms of performance and reliability.
"With the introduction of IAM-20380HT, TDK further expands its
SmartAutomotive(TM) family and its leadership into the Automotive market,
pursuing its commitment to enrich lives through smart sensing solutions," said
Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK
Group company. "Thanks to TDK's expertise in high performance inertial sensors
design and its products compliancy to RoHS without exceptions, IAM-20380HT
pushes highly automated driving systems to the next level, enhancing user
experience and making vehicles smarter and greener."
IAM-20380HT provides best-in-class low noise performance with leading bias
instability to guarantee accurate vehicle location, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and
industry-leading sensitivity tolerance. Compared to previous generation 3-axis
gyroscopes, it offers extended FIFO depth up to 4096-byte and two independent
programmable interrupts.
The InvenSense IAM-20380HT automotive IMU is available from multiple
