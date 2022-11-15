TDK launches world's first monolithic stand-alone Gyroscope for non-safety Automotive applications up to 105 °C

San Jose, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - MEMS Sensors



- IAM-20380HT high temperature automotive 3-Axis MotionTracking(TM) gyroscope

developed for non-safety automotive applications

- Provides accurate angular-rate sensing across an operating temperature range

from -40 °C to 105 °C

- Based on TDK's reliable MEMS technology proven by several million of units

already in the automotive market

- Pin-to-pin and register compatible with the whole TDK SmartAutomotive(TM)

non-safety family

- Automotive-qualified based on AEC-Q100 grade 2 test methods



TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartAutomotive(TM) line of ASIL and

non-ASIL motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IAM-20380HT

high temperature automotive monolithic 3-axis MotionTracking sensor platform

solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20380HT

3-axis MEMS gyroscope and the DK-20380HT developer kit.





IAM-20380HT is a stand-alone gyroscope in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm (16-pin LGA)package that can operate over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable andhighly accurate measurement data for a variety of automotive non-safetyapplications including, but not limited to: navigation & dead reckoning, vehicletracking, telematics, door control, and vision systems.Leveraging on TDK's MEMS sensor fabrication technology, the IAM-20380HT, likeall products belonging to the SmartAutomotive(TM) family, is a monolithicsystem-on-chip device that eliminates the wire bonding interconnections betweenthe sensing element (MEMS) and the electronic front-end (CMOS) with unparalleledbenefits in terms of performance and reliability."With the introduction of IAM-20380HT, TDK further expands itsSmartAutomotive(TM) family and its leadership into the Automotive market,pursuing its commitment to enrich lives through smart sensing solutions," saidAlberto Marinoni, Sr Director Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDKGroup company. "Thanks to TDK's expertise in high performance inertial sensorsdesign and its products compliancy to RoHS without exceptions, IAM-20380HTpushes highly automated driving systems to the next level, enhancing userexperience and making vehicles smarter and greener."IAM-20380HT provides best-in-class low noise performance with leading biasinstability to guarantee accurate vehicle location, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, andindustry-leading sensitivity tolerance. Compared to previous generation 3-axisgyroscopes, it offers extended FIFO depth up to 4096-byte and two independentprogrammable interrupts.The InvenSense IAM-20380HT automotive IMU is available from multipledistributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis,