TDK's new robust and accurate Industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high performance navigation applications

San Jose, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - MEMS Sensors

- 10-year longevity commitment
- 6-axis Industrial IMUs offer 1.9 deg/hr gyroscope bias instability, fault
tolerance, and micro-second accurate time stamping features.
- Ultra-low noise sensors deliver precise measurements for high-end navigation
systems
- Hardware and software synergy enable industry-leading redundancy and early
warning capabilities to avoid operational disruption.
- Factory calibration across full operating temperature range for offset,
sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity, and cross-axis sensitivity.

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartIndustrial(TM) line of robust and
accurate motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234
and IIM-46230 new high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units
(IMU) targeted at navigation applications that require accurate, stable, and
best-in-class bias instability at an affordable price. IIM-46234 and IIM-46230
are modules that include multiple 6-axis sensors, each of which can measure
three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate.
The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range (-40 ºC to 85
ºC), guarantees best performance not typical in standard IMUs, which often have
deteriorating performance as temperatures increase or decrease. It also provides
stable measurements across all temperatures to minimize errors in position and
angle for navigation applications. The modules also include a microcontroller
that provides multiple options for communication and sensor fusion.

As these products offer precise measurements, even in harsh environments with
high vibrations and wide temperature variations, this product family is
well-suited for a variety of navigation applications, including high-end
real-time kinematic positioning (RTK) and GNSS/INS units, precision agriculture,
construction machinery, and industrial robots. An example application is an
industrial autonomous vehicle or drone that requires best-in-class dead
reckoning performance in case of GPS signal loss.

"These types of high-end IMU modules have been cost-prohibitive in the past. We
now provide a solution that combines performance and affordability for customers
developing navigation systems for drones, industrial autonomous vehicles, and
navigation units," said Camilo Delgado, Director of Product Marketing &
Industrial Motion Sensor Business.

This new product family also integrates TDK's unique SensorFT(TM) feature for
fault tolerance, which combines the multi-IMU hardware design with TDK's
proprietary fault detection and recovery software, to deliver built-in
