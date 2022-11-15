TDK's new robust and accurate Industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high performance navigation applications

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

San Jose, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - MEMS Sensors- 10-year longevity commitment- 6-axis Industrial IMUs offer 1.9 deg/hr gyroscope bias instability, faulttolerance, and micro-second accurate time stamping features.- Ultra-low noise sensors deliver precise measurements for high-end navigationsystems- Hardware and software synergy enable industry-leading redundancy and earlywarning capabilities to avoid operational disruption.- Factory calibration across full operating temperature range for offset,sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity, and cross-axis sensitivity.TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartIndustrial(TM) line of robust andaccurate motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234and IIM-46230 new high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units(IMU) targeted at navigation applications that require accurate, stable, andbest-in-class bias instability at an affordable price. IIM-46234 and IIM-46230are modules that include multiple 6-axis sensors, each of which can measurethree dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate.The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range (-40 ºC to 85ºC), guarantees best performance not typical in standard IMUs, which often havedeteriorating performance as temperatures increase or decrease. It also providesstable measurements across all temperatures to minimize errors in position andangle for navigation applications. The modules also include a microcontrollerthat provides multiple options for communication and sensor fusion.As these products offer precise measurements, even in harsh environments withhigh vibrations and wide temperature variations, this product family iswell-suited for a variety of navigation applications, including high-endreal-time kinematic positioning (RTK) and GNSS/INS units, precision agriculture,construction machinery, and industrial robots. An example application is anindustrial autonomous vehicle or drone that requires best-in-class deadreckoning performance in case of GPS signal loss."These types of high-end IMU modules have been cost-prohibitive in the past. Wenow provide a solution that combines performance and affordability for customersdeveloping navigation systems for drones, industrial autonomous vehicles, andnavigation units," said Camilo Delgado, Director of Product Marketing &Industrial Motion Sensor Business.This new product family also integrates TDK's unique SensorFT(TM) feature forfault tolerance, which combines the multi-IMU hardware design with TDK'sproprietary fault detection and recovery software, to deliver built-in