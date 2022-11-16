Over $460 billion incremental profits from better data practices, trust in AI, and business integration

Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Better Together: Infosys research finds AI

and data must join forces to deliver strategic value



According to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought

leadership and research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

companies can generate over $460 billion in incremental profit if they do three

things: improve data practices, trust in advanced AI, and integrate AI with

business operations. However, despite high expectations for data and artificial

intelligence (AI), most companies fail to act on these areas to convert data

science to business value.



Infosys Data+AI Radar: Making AI Real found that although three of four

companies want to operate AI across their firms, most businesses are new to AI

and face daunting challenges to scale. 81% of respondents deployed their first

true AI system in only the past four years, and 50%, in the last two.



