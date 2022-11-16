Over $460 billion incremental profits from better data practices, trust in AI, and business integration
Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Better Together: Infosys research finds AI
and data must join forces to deliver strategic value
According to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought
leadership and research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
companies can generate over $460 billion in incremental profit if they do three
things: improve data practices, trust in advanced AI, and integrate AI with
business operations. However, despite high expectations for data and artificial
intelligence (AI), most companies fail to act on these areas to convert data
science to business value.
Infosys Data+AI Radar: Making AI Real found that although three of four
companies want to operate AI across their firms, most businesses are new to AI
and face daunting challenges to scale. 81% of respondents deployed their first
true AI system in only the past four years, and 50%, in the last two.
The report also found that 63% of AI models function only at basic capability,
are driven by humans, and often fall short on data verification, data practices,
and data strategies. Only 26% of practitioners are highly satisfied with their
data and AI tools. Despite the siren song of AI, something is clearly missing.
Infosys Knowledge Institute found that high-performing companies think
differently about AI and data, and these leaders focus in three areas:
- Transform data management to data sharing. Companies that embrace the
data-sharing economy generate greater value from their data. Data increases in
value when treated like currency and circulated through hub-and-spoke data
management models ($105 billion incremental value). Companies that refresh
data with low latency generate more profit, revenue, and subjective measures
of value.
- Move from data compliance to data trust . Companies highly satisfied with
their AI (currently only 21%) have consistently trustworthy, ethical, and
responsible data practices. These prerequisites tackle challenges of data
verification and bias, build trust, and enable practitioners to use deep
learning and other advanced algorithms.
- Extend the AI team beyond data scientists . Businesses that apply data science
to practical requirements create value. The report found that business-data
scientist integration accelerates efficiencies and value extraction
(additional $45 billion profit growth). For intelligent data, business and IT
are much better together.
Combined, these areas not only scale AI usage but unlock its potential value -
transforming AI dreams to insights and operational effectiveness and improving
