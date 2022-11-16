checkAd

Over $460 billion incremental profits from better data practices, trust in AI, and business integration

Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Better Together: Infosys research finds AI
and data must join forces to deliver strategic value

According to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought
leadership and research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
companies can generate over $460 billion in incremental profit if they do three
things: improve data practices, trust in advanced AI, and integrate AI with
business operations. However, despite high expectations for data and artificial
intelligence (AI), most companies fail to act on these areas to convert data
science to business value.

Infosys Data+AI Radar: Making AI Real found that although three of four
companies want to operate AI across their firms, most businesses are new to AI
and face daunting challenges to scale. 81% of respondents deployed their first
true AI system in only the past four years, and 50%, in the last two.

The report also found that 63% of AI models function only at basic capability,
are driven by humans, and often fall short on data verification, data practices,
and data strategies. Only 26% of practitioners are highly satisfied with their
data and AI tools. Despite the siren song of AI, something is clearly missing.

Infosys Knowledge Institute found that high-performing companies think
differently about AI and data, and these leaders focus in three areas:

- Transform data management to data sharing. Companies that embrace the
data-sharing economy generate greater value from their data. Data increases in
value when treated like currency and circulated through hub-and-spoke data
management models ($105 billion incremental value). Companies that refresh
data with low latency generate more profit, revenue, and subjective measures
of value.
- Move from data compliance to data trust . Companies highly satisfied with
their AI (currently only 21%) have consistently trustworthy, ethical, and
responsible data practices. These prerequisites tackle challenges of data
verification and bias, build trust, and enable practitioners to use deep
learning and other advanced algorithms.
- Extend the AI team beyond data scientists . Businesses that apply data science
to practical requirements create value. The report found that business-data
scientist integration accelerates efficiencies and value extraction
(additional $45 billion profit growth). For intelligent data, business and IT
are much better together.

Combined, these areas not only scale AI usage but unlock its potential value -
transforming AI dreams to insights and operational effectiveness and improving
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Over $460 billion incremental profits from better data practices, trust in AI, and business integration Better Together: Infosys research finds AI and data must join forces to deliver strategic value According to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership and research arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), …

Nachrichten des Autors

QPS ERÖFFNET ZUSÄTZLICHE PRÄKLINISCHE FORSCHUNGSEINRICHTUNG IN TAIPEH, TAIWAN
310 Leser
MEDICA 22 - Taiwan stellt führende Innovationskunst unter Beweis (FOTO)
260 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
241 Leser
Quartiersentwickler COPRO realisiert mit Tesla und weiteren Mobilitätspartnern Parkhaus der ...
185 Leser
TRACE veröffentlicht Bribery Risk Matrix 2022
180 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe deckt Betrugskartell im Automobilbereich auf
160 Leser
3M Studie: Deutsche wünschen sich mehr Diversität in MINT-Berufen / Vor allem Frauen sind in ...
158 Leser
Kostenexplosion im Backhandwerk - Justin Kießig verrät 5 Tipps, wie Bäcker ihre ...
149 Leser
Klimaklage gegen klimaschädlichen Automobilkonzern: Landgericht München vertagt Entscheidung gegen BMW
145 Leser
Laurent de Rosière wird neuer Head of Investor Relations bei Ambienta (FOTO)
137 Leser
ENDLICH: ENGWE enthüllt X26 auf der EICMA 2022. Sein neuestes Gelände-Elektrofahrrad - ein ...
621 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
536 Leser
Sensorik in neuem Licht: ams OSRAM präsentiert neueste optische Technologien auf der electronica 2022
509 Leser
Drittes Quartal 2022: Außerordentliches KfW-Förderjahr setzt sich fort
454 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
452 Leser
"Click Chemistry" Concept Inspires BiOLinkMatrix by HALLURA(TM): the Next Generation of HA Dermal Fillers
434 Leser
Texas Instruments plant Eröffnung einer neuen, modernen Produktdistributions-Zentrale in ...
391 Leser
KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
386 Leser
Start der neuen Weihnachtskampagne: Mit EDEKA wird's ein Fest - Fest versprochen! (FOTO)
378 Leser
TauRx Announces Additional Investment of USD119 million following announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY ...
368 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1366 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1259 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
976 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
956 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
931 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
881 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3118 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3028 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2717 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2544 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2463 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2316 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2067 Leser