BMW Group secures CO2-reduced steel for global production network (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - +++ Lower CO2 emissions for over one third of global steel
purchasing

The BMW Group is systematically pursuing its climate goals for the supplier
network and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of its steel sourcing.
Following initial contracts with European suppliers, the BMW Group has now
concluded further agreements for the supply of CO2-reduced steel in the US and
China.

"Steel is one of the main sources of CO2 emissions in our supply chain. That is
why we are comprehensively reorganising our steel portfolio - so we can supply
our global production network with over one third of CO2-reduced steel from
2026. This will reduce the carbon footprint of our supply chain by 900,000
tonnes per year, while at the same time driving the transformation of the steel
industry," said Joachim Post, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG
responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network.

In the medium term, the BMW Group will increase CO2 savings through agreements
with additional steel suppliers and thus consistently drive forward the
decarbonization of its supplier network. Around 20 percent of supply chain CO2
emissions for a mid-sized fully-electric vehicle are attributable to steel -
which comes in third, after battery cells and aluminium. With its versatile
properties, steel is nevertheless one of the key materials for automotive
manufacturing and will be no less important for future vehicle concepts and
generations.

Focus on renewable energies in the US and Mexico

For the Americas region, agreements have already been reached with domestic
steel producers Steel Dynamics (SDI) and Big River Steel, a U. S. Steel
facility, to use renewable energy sources in their local steel production.

In the US and Mexico, about half of the BMW Group's flat steel requirements are
supplied by the electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking process, which relies on
electrical energy to melt down iron and steel scrap. This manufacturing process
has significant potential for CO2 savings, compared to coal-based steel
production in a blast furnace. The CO2-reduced steel is then used at BMW Group
Plants Spartanburg and San Luis Potosí to create car bodies for BMW vehicles.
Due to its material properties, steel from electric arc furnaces is particularly
suitable for use in structural components such as the underbody.

Use of innovative technologies in China

In China, the BMW Group already signed an agreement in August with steel
manufacturer HBIS Group, which will supply the BMW Group plants in Shenyang with
CO2-reduced steel from 2023. The HBIS Group is gradually transitioning to a
hydrogen-based method in combination with electric arc furnace steelmaking to
enable further CO2 savings from 2026. The BMW Group will be the first automotive
manufacturer in China to use CO2-reduced steel from the HBIS Group in series
production.

CO2-reduced steel in Europe

The BMW Group has signed an agreement with Salzgitter AG for delivery of
lower-CO2 steel. The plan is to use the steel in series production of cars at
the BMW Group's European plants from 2026 onwards. The BMW Group already signed
an agreement with Swedish startup H2 Green Steel in October of last year. The
company will supply the BMW Group's European plants with steel produced
exclusively using hydrogen and electricity from renewable energies.

If you have any questions, please contact:

BMW Group Corporate Communications
Benedikt Fischer,
Communications Purchasing, Supplier Network, Sustainability
Email: mailto:Benedikt.Fischer@bmwgroup.com, Tel: +49-89-382-66887

Sandra Schillmöller,
Communications Purchasing, Supplier Network, Sustainability
Email: mailto:Sandra.Schillmoeller@bmwgroup.com,Tel: +49-89-382-12225
Media website: http://www.press.bmwgroup.com
Email: mailto:presse@bmwgroup.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/28255/5372141
OTS: BMW Group


news aktuell
