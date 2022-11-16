BMW Group secures CO2-reduced steel for global production network (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - +++ Lower CO2 emissions for over one third of global steel

purchasing



The BMW Group is systematically pursuing its climate goals for the supplier

network and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of its steel sourcing.

Following initial contracts with European suppliers, the BMW Group has now

concluded further agreements for the supply of CO2-reduced steel in the US and

China.



"Steel is one of the main sources of CO2 emissions in our supply chain. That is

why we are comprehensively reorganising our steel portfolio - so we can supply

our global production network with over one third of CO2-reduced steel from

2026. This will reduce the carbon footprint of our supply chain by 900,000

tonnes per year, while at the same time driving the transformation of the steel

industry," said Joachim Post, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG

responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network.



