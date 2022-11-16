German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton receives "Best of Innovation" distinction at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards (FOTO)

Augsburg, Germany (ots) - Helping to protect the health and wellbeing of those

involved in manual handling tasks at the workplace, the fully-connected, German

Bionic (https://www.germanbionic.com/) Cray X powered exoskeleton has been

distinguished in the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards as "Best of Innovation"

(https://www.ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees.aspx) in the Wearable

Technologies category. The Cray X power suit, which provides up to 66 lb (30 kg)

of support per lifting movement, is one of the leading innovations from a record

high number of over 2,100 submissions that were received for this year's awards.

The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023 (https://www.ces.tech/) , the

world's most influential technology event running January 5-8, 2023, in Las

Vegas, NV. The German Bionic stand will be located at booth #7141.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology

Association (CTA)® (https://www.cta.tech/) , is an annual competition honoring

outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories.

The "Best of Innovation" distinction is reserved exclusively for those products

obtaining the highest rating in the respective categories. An elite panel of

industry expert judges

(https://ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Meet-the-CES-2021-Judges.aspx) , including

members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based

on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. The "Best

of Innovation" honoree in the Wearable Technologies category is the Cray X

exoskeleton (https://www.germanbionic.com/en/5th-generation/) from German

Bionic.



