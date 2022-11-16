checkAd

German Bionic Cray X exoskeleton receives "Best of Innovation" distinction at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards (FOTO)

Augsburg, Germany (ots) - Helping to protect the health and wellbeing of those
involved in manual handling tasks at the workplace, the fully-connected, German
Bionic (https://www.germanbionic.com/) Cray X powered exoskeleton has been
distinguished in the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards as "Best of Innovation"
(https://www.ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees.aspx) in the Wearable
Technologies category. The Cray X power suit, which provides up to 66 lb (30 kg)
of support per lifting movement, is one of the leading innovations from a record
high number of over 2,100 submissions that were received for this year's awards.
The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023 (https://www.ces.tech/) , the
world's most influential technology event running January 5-8, 2023, in Las
Vegas, NV. The German Bionic stand will be located at booth #7141.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology
Association (CTA)® (https://www.cta.tech/) , is an annual competition honoring
outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories.
The "Best of Innovation" distinction is reserved exclusively for those products
obtaining the highest rating in the respective categories. An elite panel of
industry expert judges
(https://ces.tech/Innovation-Awards/Meet-the-CES-2021-Judges.aspx) , including
members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based
on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. The "Best
of Innovation" honoree in the Wearable Technologies category is the Cray X
exoskeleton (https://www.germanbionic.com/en/5th-generation/) from German
Bionic.

The Cray X is the world's first fully-connected, powered exoskeleton for use in
industrial environments such as in the fields of logistics, intralogistics, and
production. It protects the lower back by giving up to 66 lb (30 kg) of support
per lifting movement as well as providing active walking assistance to prevent
fatigue. The human-machine system thereby combines the intelligence of humans
with the power of machines.

"Being named 'Best of Innovation' in the Wearable Technologies category of the
CES Innovation Awards is a particular honor given the sector's rapid growth and
the increasing impact such solutions are having on our daily lives," says Armin
G. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of German Bionic. "Our technology is not only
quite literally taking a load off workers' backs, the Cray X is also the only
such device in the market that delivers the data enabling it to prove its
ability to protect the health of workers, measurably reduce the risk of
workplace accidents and injuries, and provide AI-supported insights to assist
businesses in making quantifiable improvements to their work processes."

Visitors to the German Bionic CES 2023 stand at booth #7141 in Las Vegas will be
able to experience the Cray X firsthand and discover further cutting-edge
developments in the field of human augmentation and wearable technologies.

About German Bionic

A leading developer and manufacturer of exoskeletons, German Bionic is
headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, with further offices in Berlin, Tokyo, and
Boston. The award-winning German Bionic Cray X is the world's first connected
power suit for use in industry. With its application of machine learning and AI,
it continually learns to optimally support lifting movements and prevent
incorrect posture, representing an intelligent link between humans and machines.
http://www.germanbionic.com

Contact:

Eric Eitel
Head of Global Communications
+49 (0) 175 - 338 04 53
ee@germanbionic.com
www.germanbionic.com

Image material:
https://www.germanbionic.com/en/press-and-download-area/

The latest information on German Bionic and its products can be found on our
social media channels:
Twitter: twitter.com/germanbionic
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/germanbionic
YouTube: youtube.com/germanbionic

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126129/5372263
OTS: German Bionic Systems



