Arvato Supply Chain Solutions expands to Australia / New location in Sydney expands Arvato's global network (FOTO)

Guetersloh/Sydney (ots) - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions opens its first

warehouse in Australia. The new site in Villawood, the Greater Sydney area, has

a 4,000-square-meter warehouse area and a capacity of more than 3,000 pallet

spaces. The state-of-the-art new building is setup to meet the highest Tapa A

security level and serves as a multi-client center for our customers.



"The new warehouse near Sydney demonstrates our truly global footprint," says

Frank Schirrmeister, CEO of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With locations

across five continents, we can offer our customers one-stop services worldwide -

with on-site local experts and a global IT system that serves as reliable data

backbone for our customized supply chain solutions." The opening of the new site

is a part of the company's global growth strategy. Over the past six years,

Arvato's international warehouse space has increased by 76%. The e-commerce and

supply chain service provider is now represented in a total of fourteen

locations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) economic region, including mainland China,

Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan distribution centers.



