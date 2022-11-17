Arvato Supply Chain Solutions expands to Australia / New location in Sydney expands Arvato's global network (FOTO)
Guetersloh/Sydney (ots) - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions opens its first
warehouse in Australia. The new site in Villawood, the Greater Sydney area, has
a 4,000-square-meter warehouse area and a capacity of more than 3,000 pallet
spaces. The state-of-the-art new building is setup to meet the highest Tapa A
security level and serves as a multi-client center for our customers.
"The new warehouse near Sydney demonstrates our truly global footprint," says
Frank Schirrmeister, CEO of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With locations
across five continents, we can offer our customers one-stop services worldwide -
with on-site local experts and a global IT system that serves as reliable data
backbone for our customized supply chain solutions." The opening of the new site
is a part of the company's global growth strategy. Over the past six years,
Arvato's international warehouse space has increased by 76%. The e-commerce and
supply chain service provider is now represented in a total of fourteen
locations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) economic region, including mainland China,
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan distribution centers.
warehouse in Australia. The new site in Villawood, the Greater Sydney area, has
a 4,000-square-meter warehouse area and a capacity of more than 3,000 pallet
spaces. The state-of-the-art new building is setup to meet the highest Tapa A
security level and serves as a multi-client center for our customers.
"The new warehouse near Sydney demonstrates our truly global footprint," says
Frank Schirrmeister, CEO of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With locations
across five continents, we can offer our customers one-stop services worldwide -
with on-site local experts and a global IT system that serves as reliable data
backbone for our customized supply chain solutions." The opening of the new site
is a part of the company's global growth strategy. Over the past six years,
Arvato's international warehouse space has increased by 76%. The e-commerce and
supply chain service provider is now represented in a total of fourteen
locations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) economic region, including mainland China,
Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan distribution centers.
"Over the past five years, we have continuously expanded our presence and
customer base in the APAC countries. Now we are proud to announce the opening of
our first warehouse in Australia," explains Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Asia at
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "The new location, where we will serve three of
our leading global customers with B2B and B2C distribution, is the starting
point for our further expansion in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region." The
logistics services Arvato provides for its customers in Villawood include
warehousing, order picking and transportation management, direct distribution to
retailers and end users, IOR/EOR processing for seamless customs clearance and
trade compliance, computer flashing, software installation, bundling and other
value-added services.
The new warehouse also offers the best conditions for fast distribution of
products. Due to its location in the industrial suburb of Villawood in Central
Western Sydney, it is very well connected to the transportation system. The
Sydney business district, Sydney Airport and Port Botany are all within a radius
of about 30 kilometers. There are five freeway entrances within a ten-kilometer
radius that connect to the national highway network in all major directions. The
new distribution center also scores highly in terms of sustainability. A
photovoltaic has been installed on the roof to generate renewable energy. All
warehouse and office spaces are equipped with LED lighting with motion and
daylight sensors, and all windows are double-glazed to improve thermal
performance and reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling. Andreas
Barth, President Industry Vertical Tech and Group Head of Corporate
Responsibility & Sustainability at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, adds:
"Arvato's corporate goal is to be climate neutral by 2030. With the new hall in
Villawood, which is designed to be environmentally friendly, we are making an
important contribution to achieving this goal."
For more information, please visit http://www.arvato-supply-chain.com .
Contact:
Press Office
Marketing & Communications
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions
Reinhard-Mohn-Str. 22
33333 Guetersloh
Germany +49 5241 80-70136
mailto:press@arvato-scs.com
http://www.arvato-supply-chain.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132893/5372266
OTS: Arvato Supply Chain Solutions
customer base in the APAC countries. Now we are proud to announce the opening of
our first warehouse in Australia," explains Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Asia at
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "The new location, where we will serve three of
our leading global customers with B2B and B2C distribution, is the starting
point for our further expansion in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region." The
logistics services Arvato provides for its customers in Villawood include
warehousing, order picking and transportation management, direct distribution to
retailers and end users, IOR/EOR processing for seamless customs clearance and
trade compliance, computer flashing, software installation, bundling and other
value-added services.
The new warehouse also offers the best conditions for fast distribution of
products. Due to its location in the industrial suburb of Villawood in Central
Western Sydney, it is very well connected to the transportation system. The
Sydney business district, Sydney Airport and Port Botany are all within a radius
of about 30 kilometers. There are five freeway entrances within a ten-kilometer
radius that connect to the national highway network in all major directions. The
new distribution center also scores highly in terms of sustainability. A
photovoltaic has been installed on the roof to generate renewable energy. All
warehouse and office spaces are equipped with LED lighting with motion and
daylight sensors, and all windows are double-glazed to improve thermal
performance and reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling. Andreas
Barth, President Industry Vertical Tech and Group Head of Corporate
Responsibility & Sustainability at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, adds:
"Arvato's corporate goal is to be climate neutral by 2030. With the new hall in
Villawood, which is designed to be environmentally friendly, we are making an
important contribution to achieving this goal."
For more information, please visit http://www.arvato-supply-chain.com .
Contact:
Press Office
Marketing & Communications
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions
Reinhard-Mohn-Str. 22
33333 Guetersloh
Germany +49 5241 80-70136
mailto:press@arvato-scs.com
http://www.arvato-supply-chain.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132893/5372266
OTS: Arvato Supply Chain Solutions
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 18 | 0 |