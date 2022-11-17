Andrew and Nicola Forrest commit US$500m to launch US$25bn Ukraine Green Growth Initiative supported by President Zelenskyy

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed

one of Australia's largest private investment groups committing US$500 million

to seed a minimum US$25 billion Ukraine Green Growth Initiative. The fund is

expected to grow to at least US$100 billion.



This investment fund will focus on primary infrastructure such as energy and

communications to build a digital green grid, so Ukraine can become a model for

the world as a leading digital green economy.





Dr Andrew Forrest and President Zelenskyy announced the investment by theTattarang Group at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore today.President Zelenskyy said: "Andrew and I have agreed we will not replacecommunist era rubbish Russian infrastructure, instead we will leapfrog to thelatest technology. We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russianshave destroyed can readily be replaced with the latest, most modern green anddigital infrastructure."This innovative initiative will facilitate the world's first green digitaleconomy and the fastest growing economy in Europe, if not the world."Dr Forrest said: "Our investment fund will help to step beyond the wire lines ofthe past and accelerate digital communications development."The US$25bn Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will be the home of professionaland sovereign investment with the aim of helping rebuild Ukraine in onegeneration, whilst delivering returns to investors."We will seed the Initiative with a US$500 million investment. I inviteprofessional investors, fund managers and sovereign funds and all who believeinvading another country should now be forever consigned to the historicalgarbage bin of humanity's worst mistakes, to join us."The Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will work with the global investmentcommunity to achieve rapid reconstruction of Ukraine post-hostilities.A period of consultation for the investment fund has been ongoing since earlyMarch and has included Dr Forrest briefing US President Joe Biden, former UKPrime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, OECDSecretary-General Mathias Cormann, and the international business communityincluding UN Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg, Chairman and CEO of BlackRockLarry Fink and their teams.Dr Forrest spent nearly a week in Ukraine and visited Kyiv in June, meeting themajority of Ukraine's Cabinet including President Zelenskyy, where the strategywas agreed.Dr Forrest said: "Ukraine can enter a golden era. By business backing Ukraine,