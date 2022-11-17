checkAd

Andrew and Nicola Forrest commit US$500m to launch US$25bn Ukraine Green Growth Initiative supported by President Zelenskyy

Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed
one of Australia's largest private investment groups committing US$500 million
to seed a minimum US$25 billion Ukraine Green Growth Initiative. The fund is
expected to grow to at least US$100 billion.

This investment fund will focus on primary infrastructure such as energy and
communications to build a digital green grid, so Ukraine can become a model for
the world as a leading digital green economy.

Dr Andrew Forrest and President Zelenskyy announced the investment by the
Tattarang Group at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore today.

President Zelenskyy said: "Andrew and I have agreed we will not replace
communist era rubbish Russian infrastructure, instead we will leapfrog to the
latest technology. We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russians
have destroyed can readily be replaced with the latest, most modern green and
digital infrastructure.

"This innovative initiative will facilitate the world's first green digital
economy and the fastest growing economy in Europe, if not the world."

Dr Forrest said: "Our investment fund will help to step beyond the wire lines of
the past and accelerate digital communications development.

"The US$25bn Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will be the home of professional
and sovereign investment with the aim of helping rebuild Ukraine in one
generation, whilst delivering returns to investors.

"We will seed the Initiative with a US$500 million investment. I invite
professional investors, fund managers and sovereign funds and all who believe
invading another country should now be forever consigned to the historical
garbage bin of humanity's worst mistakes, to join us."

The Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will work with the global investment
community to achieve rapid reconstruction of Ukraine post-hostilities.

A period of consultation for the investment fund has been ongoing since early
March and has included Dr Forrest briefing US President Joe Biden, former UK
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, OECD
Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, and the international business community
including UN Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock
Larry Fink and their teams.

Dr Forrest spent nearly a week in Ukraine and visited Kyiv in June, meeting the
majority of Ukraine's Cabinet including President Zelenskyy, where the strategy
was agreed.

Dr Forrest said: "Ukraine can enter a golden era. By business backing Ukraine,
