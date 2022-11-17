Aramco affiliate S-OIL to build one of the world's largest petrochemical crackers in South Korea

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Biggest ever Aramco investment in South Korea contributes to a stable supply

of feedstock

- First commercial deployment of Aramco's TC2C(TM) thermal crude to chemicals

technology developed in collaboration with Lummus Technology

- S-OIL's chemical yield based on volume anticipated to almost double to 25%

upon project completion



Aramco is making its biggest ever investment in South Korea to develop one of

the world's largest refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers through its

S-OIL affiliate, in line with the company's strategy to maximize the crude to

chemicals value chain.





The $7 billion Shaheen project aims to convert crude oil into petrochemicalfeedstock and would represent the first commercialization of Aramco and LummusTechnology's TC2C thermal crude to chemicals technology, which increaseschemical yield and reduces operating costs. It follows an earlier $4 billioninvestment into the first phase of the petrochemical expansion completed in2018.Located at S-Oil's existing site in Ulsan, the new plant is planned to have thecapacity to produce up to 3.2 million tons of petrochemicals annually andinclude a facility to produce high-value polymers. The project is expected tostart in 2023 and be completed by 2026.The steam cracker is expected to process by-products from crude processing,including naphtha and off-gas, to produce ethylene - a building blockpetrochemical used to make thousands of everyday items. The plant is alsoexpected to produce propylene, butadiene and other basic chemicals.Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said : "The global petrochemicallandscape is rapidly evolving with demand growth anticipated to accelerate,driven in part by rising consumption from Asia's emerging economies. That is whyS-Oil's Shaheen is well positioned to meet rising demand for the materials thatwill be required across the region's key industries. By further integratingrefining and chemical processes through the first commercialization of Aramco'sthermal crude to chemicals technology, we aim to create a more efficient,competitive and sustainable platform for growth, while paving the way forfurther downstream expansion."Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, said :"Shaheen aspires to be a gamechanger not only for S-OIL in South Korea, but alsofor our global chemicals business, allowing us to process a greater range offeedstocks in a more efficient and less energy-intensive way. The projectrepresents the first large-scale deployment of Aramco's thermal crude to