Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale-up Funding to Accelerate the Application of Microbiome Science for Global 'One Health' Innovation

- Funds to support scale-up, including continued development of AI-augmented

knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist](TM), and continued

international expansion

- Platform business focused on bridging the current 'translation gap',

addressing critical bottlenecks in the industrial application of microbiome

science - from soil, to plant, to farm, to fork, to human, to animals, and

environmental health

- Round led by abrdn plc, alongside existing investors, including Environmental

Technologies Fund and a consortium led by Granpool Innovative Investments



Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network

science1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its

scale-up funding round. The investment will support further development of the

e[datascientist](TM) 2 platform and will continue to drive expansion into global

markets and the deepening of client impact.



