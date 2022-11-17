checkAd

Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale-up Funding to Accelerate the Application of Microbiome Science for Global 'One Health' Innovation

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Funds to support scale-up, including continued development of AI-augmented
knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist](TM), and continued
international expansion
- Platform business focused on bridging the current 'translation gap',
addressing critical bottlenecks in the industrial application of microbiome
science - from soil, to plant, to farm, to fork, to human, to animals, and
environmental health
- Round led by abrdn plc, alongside existing investors, including Environmental
Technologies Fund and a consortium led by Granpool Innovative Investments

Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network
science1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its
scale-up funding round. The investment will support further development of the
e[datascientist](TM) 2 platform and will continue to drive expansion into global
markets and the deepening of client impact.

The round is being led by abrdn plc, with continued participation from existing
investors Environmental Technologies Fund, and a consortium of investors headed
by Granpool Innovative Investments. The current funding round will remain open
for a further period to enable additional participation up to a further USD 10
million.

Eagle Genomics continues to mature and expand as the leading TechBio company
pioneering the application of network science to biological discovery and
innovation, across the Food and Nutrition, AgBio, Beauty and Personal Care, and
Biopharma industries. The e[datascientist] platform enables enterprise customers
to trace digital journeys in data, driving transformative innovations,
exploiting leading-edge scientific discovery in silico and supporting
differentiated product claims.

Eagle Genomics' purpose is to accelerate the Bioeconomy through the digital
reinvention of life sciences R&D, and the Company is increasingly focussed on
supporting its customers' aspirations as they address 'One Health' challenges
towards more sustainable and impact-oriented innovation and product outcomes.
The concept of 'One Health' recognises that the health of humans, animals, and
the environment are intimately interconnected, and that the application of
technologies to solve in one domain can inspire and enable advances in others.
Addressing the 'One Health' opportunity requires a focus on, and a deep
understanding of, microbiome3 and host-microbiome interactions as the common
denominator across these domains.

Eagle Genomics is the pre-eminent platform business using next-generation graph
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  16   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale-up Funding to Accelerate the Application of Microbiome Science for Global 'One Health' Innovation - Funds to support scale-up, including continued development of AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist](TM), and continued international expansion - Platform business focused on bridging the current 'translation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Immer mehr Fusionen und Übernahmen in der Getränkeindustrie
354 Leser
10,5 % der Bevölkerung in Deutschland lebten 2021 in überbelegten Wohnungen
266 Leser
Preissturz bei Immobilien - ein Desaster für die Branche: Experte verrät die optimale Zwischenlösung (FOTO)
207 Leser
3. Quartal 2022: Zahl der Erwerbstätigen in Deutschland erreicht Höchststand
202 Leser
Mit YouTube Neukundenakquise und Umsatz steigern - so können mittelständische Unternehmen ...
179 Leser
Die Pharmaindustrie befindet sich in einer schwierigen Lage: Insider zeigt, welche Auswirkungen der Produktionsrückgang auf die Unternehmen hat (FOTO)
175 Leser
Auftragsbestand im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im September 2022: -0,9 % zum Vormonat / Bestand an offenen Aufträgen geht erstmals seit Mai 2020 deutlich ...
174 Leser
Hypothekenzinsen steigen, Immobilienpreise sinken / LBS Immobilien: Gebrauchte Eigenheime werden günstiger (FOTO)
166 Leser
Wie Digitalisierung zum Überlebenskampf wird - Experte verrät, warum sich Apotheken nur ...
165 Leser
Deutsche Umwelthilfe veröffentlicht interne Dokumente zum Diesel-Abgasskandal: Audi, VW, Daimler und BMW gaben bereits 2006 Abschalteinrichtungen in Auftrag, trotz rechtlicher ...
165 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
641 Leser
Lavagestein beim Kühlen und Gefrieren ermöglicht Quantensprung bei Energieeffizienz ...
513 Leser
Januar bis September 2022: 69 % weniger FFP2-Masken importiert als im Vorjahreszeitraum
505 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im September 2022 weiter zu: +1,0 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl steigt bereits im neunten Monat in Folge
489 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
487 Leser
Texas Instruments plant Eröffnung einer neuen, modernen Produktdistributions-Zentrale in ...
455 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
452 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
424 Leser
BB Energy weitet seine digitale Borrowing-Base-Kreditfazilität erfolgreich auf 580 Mio. USD ...
399 Leser
KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS VERKAUFT HOWDEN AN CHART INDUSTRIES
392 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1461 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
1367 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1274 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
972 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
941 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
885 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3189 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2808 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2771 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2463 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2316 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2138 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser