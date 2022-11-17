Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale-up Funding to Accelerate the Application of Microbiome Science for Global 'One Health' Innovation
Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Funds to support scale-up, including continued development of AI-augmented
knowledge discovery platform, the e[datascientist](TM), and continued
international expansion
- Platform business focused on bridging the current 'translation gap',
addressing critical bottlenecks in the industrial application of microbiome
science - from soil, to plant, to farm, to fork, to human, to animals, and
environmental health
- Round led by abrdn plc, alongside existing investors, including Environmental
Technologies Fund and a consortium led by Granpool Innovative Investments
Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network
science1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its
scale-up funding round. The investment will support further development of the
e[datascientist](TM) 2 platform and will continue to drive expansion into global
markets and the deepening of client impact.
Eagle Genomics, the pioneering TechBio platform business applying network
science1 to biology, today announced the USD 20 million first close of its
scale-up funding round. The investment will support further development of the
e[datascientist](TM) 2 platform and will continue to drive expansion into global
markets and the deepening of client impact.
The round is being led by abrdn plc, with continued participation from existing
investors Environmental Technologies Fund, and a consortium of investors headed
by Granpool Innovative Investments. The current funding round will remain open
for a further period to enable additional participation up to a further USD 10
million.
Eagle Genomics continues to mature and expand as the leading TechBio company
pioneering the application of network science to biological discovery and
innovation, across the Food and Nutrition, AgBio, Beauty and Personal Care, and
Biopharma industries. The e[datascientist] platform enables enterprise customers
to trace digital journeys in data, driving transformative innovations,
exploiting leading-edge scientific discovery in silico and supporting
differentiated product claims.
Eagle Genomics' purpose is to accelerate the Bioeconomy through the digital
reinvention of life sciences R&D, and the Company is increasingly focussed on
supporting its customers' aspirations as they address 'One Health' challenges
towards more sustainable and impact-oriented innovation and product outcomes.
The concept of 'One Health' recognises that the health of humans, animals, and
the environment are intimately interconnected, and that the application of
technologies to solve in one domain can inspire and enable advances in others.
Addressing the 'One Health' opportunity requires a focus on, and a deep
understanding of, microbiome3 and host-microbiome interactions as the common
denominator across these domains.
Eagle Genomics is the pre-eminent platform business using next-generation graph
