checkAd

FlaxNFT.com hosts London's Largest Web3 and NFT Community Conference

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Web3, NFT and Gaming London Conference was attended by
800+ people with over 100 international speakers. The event was the brainchild
of Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of FlaxNFT.com and CTO of billion-dollar
turnover company. FlaxNFT.com is a brand-new marketplace that focuses on NFTs,
games, music and films featured with NFT Staking, Pool and Game launchpad.

The conference marked an opportunity to a number of community groups to work
with the organizers ranging from London NFT, Women in Web, DLT Hub, Gaming and
NFT Communities. Big names such as TikTok
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiktok/) , Department for International Trade
(DIT) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/department-for-international-trade/) ,
Parker Lloyd Ventures LLP
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/parkerlloydventures/) attended the event. A
number of media sources like BBC, Sky and crypto channels such as The Voice of
Crypto and TikTok marketing were present.

The event was inaugurated by Peter Meli, economic attaché to Malta and a leading
expert in the blockchain and NFT sector.

The opening keynote was Alan Boyd (https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanmboyd/) Tech
Pioneer who reported to Bill Gates to lead the products development of Word,
Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Windows, and later Head of Acquisition during the
1980s in Microsoft (https://www.linkedin.com/company/microsoft/) . He
enlightened the audience from an economic perspective, why the metaverse is
coming and why it is coming now. The CEO of The Metaverse Institute
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/metaverse-institute/) , Dr. Christina Yan
Zhang co- chaired the conference and spoke about "Building a Greener Metaverse
for a Sustainable Future".

Anjana Basnet, young entrepreneur and the Business Development Manager of
FlaxNFT.com, announced the launch of FlaxNFT as a revolutionary marketplace
provider and presented the features and core values of the company.

The event was hosted by Ray Youngman, Co- Founder, Wizzkid Billionaire Club with
Mason Youngman, a nine-year-old entrepreneur alongside Victoria Pallot, CEO of
Musicia, Dr. Christina Yan Zhang and Dr. Death and podcasted by Charli Fisher.

"Fantastic community event, very well organized by the host Surya Chowdhury and
his FlaxNFT team," said Balbir Judge, Metaverse Week.

"Overwhelmed by the huge level of turnout to a community led event which has
allowed entrepreneurs to showcase their new projects in the sector. As a result
of this event, I have decided to create a fund to assist new projects and
partnerships in Web3. A massive thank you to London NFT for their support," said
Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, FlaxNFT Limited.

FlaxNFT (https://flaxnft.com/)

info@flaxnft.com

07553592820

Surya Chowdhury | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/surya-chowdhury/)

Anjana Basnet | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/anjanabasnet0/)

Balbir Judge | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/balbir-judge-a94030162/)

Rajiv Chowdhury | LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajiv-chowdhury-051483185/)

Md Sarwer | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/md-sarwer-a78446216/)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950929/FlaxNFT.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950931/FlaxNFT.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950930/FlaxNFT.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166904/5373830
OTS: FlaxNFT



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FlaxNFT.com hosts London's Largest Web3 and NFT Community Conference Web3, NFT and Gaming London Conference was attended by 800+ people with over 100 international speakers. The event was the brainchild of Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of FlaxNFT.com and CTO of billion-dollar turnover company. FlaxNFT.com is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Immer mehr Fusionen und Übernahmen in der Getränkeindustrie
379 Leser
Biogénesis Bagó baut seine Lösungen für die Tierzucht weltweit aus
218 Leser
Der Madinah-Pavillon, das Juwel in der Krone des Smart City Expo World Congress, Barcelona
207 Leser
Schneider Electric beschleunigt seine "AI at Scale"-Strategie mit soliden Fortschritten ...
168 Leser
Wie Digitalisierung zum Überlebenskampf wird - Experte verrät, warum sich Apotheken nur ...
165 Leser
Geowissenschaftler fördern offene Wissenschaft für die Ressourcenausstattung der zukünftigen Generation: das DDE Open Science Forum
163 Leser
Für Unternehmen unzumutbar
145 Leser
DUH prangert Abgas-Kartell der deutschen Autoindustrie an / Unterlagen von Zulieferer Bosch belegen ...
145 Leser
MIRO GEHT ÜBER DAS ONLINE-WHITEBOARD HINAUS UND HILFT TEAMS, DAS BESTE AUS DER ...
120 Leser
MEDICA und COMPAMED präsentieren sich als äußerst vitale Plattformen in bewegten ...
106 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
641 Leser
Lavagestein beim Kühlen und Gefrieren ermöglicht Quantensprung bei Energieeffizienz ...
513 Leser
Januar bis September 2022: 69 % weniger FFP2-Masken importiert als im Vorjahreszeitraum
505 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im September 2022 weiter zu: +1,0 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl steigt bereits im neunten Monat in Folge
489 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
487 Leser
Texas Instruments plant Eröffnung einer neuen, modernen Produktdistributions-Zentrale in ...
455 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
452 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
424 Leser
BB Energy weitet seine digitale Borrowing-Base-Kreditfazilität erfolgreich auf 580 Mio. USD ...
406 Leser
3M Studie: Deutsche wünschen sich mehr Diversität in MINT-Berufen / Vor allem Frauen sind in ...
389 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1467 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
1367 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1284 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
972 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
941 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
885 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3205 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2808 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2771 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2463 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2316 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2138 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser