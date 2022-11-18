FlaxNFT.com hosts London's Largest Web3 and NFT Community Conference

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Web3, NFT and Gaming London Conference was attended by

800+ people with over 100 international speakers. The event was the brainchild

of Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of FlaxNFT.com and CTO of billion-dollar

turnover company. FlaxNFT.com is a brand-new marketplace that focuses on NFTs,

games, music and films featured with NFT Staking, Pool and Game launchpad.



The conference marked an opportunity to a number of community groups to work

with the organizers ranging from London NFT, Women in Web, DLT Hub, Gaming and

NFT Communities. Big names such as TikTok

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiktok/) , Department for International Trade

(DIT) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/department-for-international-trade/) ,

Parker Lloyd Ventures LLP

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/parkerlloydventures/) attended the event. A

number of media sources like BBC, Sky and crypto channels such as The Voice of

Crypto and TikTok marketing were present.



