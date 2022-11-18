FlaxNFT.com hosts London's Largest Web3 and NFT Community Conference
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Web3, NFT and Gaming London Conference was attended by
800+ people with over 100 international speakers. The event was the brainchild
of Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of FlaxNFT.com and CTO of billion-dollar
turnover company. FlaxNFT.com is a brand-new marketplace that focuses on NFTs,
games, music and films featured with NFT Staking, Pool and Game launchpad.
The conference marked an opportunity to a number of community groups to work
with the organizers ranging from London NFT, Women in Web, DLT Hub, Gaming and
NFT Communities. Big names such as TikTok
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiktok/) , Department for International Trade
(DIT) (https://www.linkedin.com/company/department-for-international-trade/) ,
Parker Lloyd Ventures LLP
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/parkerlloydventures/) attended the event. A
number of media sources like BBC, Sky and crypto channels such as The Voice of
Crypto and TikTok marketing were present.
The event was inaugurated by Peter Meli, economic attaché to Malta and a leading
expert in the blockchain and NFT sector.
The opening keynote was Alan Boyd (https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanmboyd/) Tech
Pioneer who reported to Bill Gates to lead the products development of Word,
Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Windows, and later Head of Acquisition during the
1980s in Microsoft (https://www.linkedin.com/company/microsoft/) . He
enlightened the audience from an economic perspective, why the metaverse is
coming and why it is coming now. The CEO of The Metaverse Institute
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/metaverse-institute/) , Dr. Christina Yan
Zhang co- chaired the conference and spoke about "Building a Greener Metaverse
for a Sustainable Future".
Anjana Basnet, young entrepreneur and the Business Development Manager of
FlaxNFT.com, announced the launch of FlaxNFT as a revolutionary marketplace
provider and presented the features and core values of the company.
The event was hosted by Ray Youngman, Co- Founder, Wizzkid Billionaire Club with
Mason Youngman, a nine-year-old entrepreneur alongside Victoria Pallot, CEO of
Musicia, Dr. Christina Yan Zhang and Dr. Death and podcasted by Charli Fisher.
"Fantastic community event, very well organized by the host Surya Chowdhury and
his FlaxNFT team," said Balbir Judge, Metaverse Week.
"Overwhelmed by the huge level of turnout to a community led event which has
allowed entrepreneurs to showcase their new projects in the sector. As a result
of this event, I have decided to create a fund to assist new projects and
partnerships in Web3. A massive thank you to London NFT for their support," said
Surya Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, FlaxNFT Limited.
FlaxNFT (https://flaxnft.com/)
info@flaxnft.com
07553592820
Surya Chowdhury | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/surya-chowdhury/)
Anjana Basnet | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/anjanabasnet0/)
Balbir Judge | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/balbir-judge-a94030162/)
Rajiv Chowdhury | LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajiv-chowdhury-051483185/)
Md Sarwer | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/md-sarwer-a78446216/)
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950929/FlaxNFT.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950931/FlaxNFT.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950930/FlaxNFT.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166904/5373830
OTS: FlaxNFT
