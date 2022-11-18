Perfect harmony design and aerodynamics of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the young automotive
company from Shanghai is launching into the lifestyle segment. The dynamically
designed body not only shows the new "X Warrior Face" for the first time, but
also impresses with its perfect harmony of design and aerodynamics. With a drag
coefficient of just 0.248, the intelligent design also ensures low aerodynamic
drag and and increased range, as confirmed by the current WLTP certification.
Form and function are often at odds, but the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé shows that
dynamic design can also be highly functional. Its design philosophy visualizes
the identity of a technologically innovative, sporty SUV-Coupé while ensuring
very low air resistance with many intelligent aerodynamic measures.
company from Shanghai is launching into the lifestyle segment. The dynamically
designed body not only shows the new "X Warrior Face" for the first time, but
also impresses with its perfect harmony of design and aerodynamics. With a drag
coefficient of just 0.248, the intelligent design also ensures low aerodynamic
drag and and increased range, as confirmed by the current WLTP certification.
Form and function are often at odds, but the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé shows that
dynamic design can also be highly functional. Its design philosophy visualizes
the identity of a technologically innovative, sporty SUV-Coupé while ensuring
very low air resistance with many intelligent aerodynamic measures.
The new design language, with the "X Warrior Face", is a key feature of the
overall impression. It comprises two horizontally structured themes. The upper
section is flanked by the waterfall-inspired headlight design with air intakes
below. The lower of the two consists of huge cooling air intakes with a flap
system and is bordered by a front splitter. This increases downforce for stable
straight-line driving. The horizontal shape of the front design emphasizes the
wide body and ensures a prestigious appearance.
New design language focuses on generous, clear and intelligent stylistics
The generous and clear styling is continued in the subtle play of muscles on the
vehicle's flank. Two signature lines running horizontally divide the profile of
the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé into three areas. By not running the upper sharp line
from the front to the rear, the solitary beading above the wheel arches is
highlighted, resembling taut muscles. The play of lines, known in the designers'
parlance as the "hyperspace jumping waistline," creates the sporty appearance
when viewed in profile.
Another visual highlight in the side view is the wide C-pillar. Its powerful
graphics are reminiscent of the fin of the predatory fish and stand out all the
more forcefully thanks to the vehicle's two-tone design. While this two-tone
design emphasizes the lightness of the body, the sharply contoured C-pillars are
highlighted and achieve a high level of recognition. The same applies to the
long flowing rear end with the discreet spoiler and graphics of the taillights.
As a slim LED band, these run across the entire width of the vehicle and delimit
the rear with a design that follows the front headlights. The concave body
recesses and splitter with aerodynamic sideblades also reflect design, as well
as functional themes of the front end. The body-integrated rear spoiler not only
serves as a sporty attribute, but also generates downforce over the rear axle at
higher speeds. This functional feature ensures driving stability and reduces
turbulence behind the vehicle and thus drag.
"With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, our design team in Shanghai has created a real
it-piece. The new brand face not only conveys emotions, it also testifies to the
intelligence behind Aiways. After all, form and function must always go hand in
hand, especially in an electric vehicle with a view to efficiency," explains Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways.
Visible and invisible details ensure best-in-class aerodynamics
With a drag coefficient of 0.248, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé not only has very
little wind resistance, it also ranks among the top performers in its segment.
In addition to visible details such as the discreet air deflector blades on the
outer vehicle boundaries, the flush-integrated door handles, the aerodynamically
shaped side sills and the integrated rear spoiler, there are also a plethora of
invisible details that reduce the drag coefficient of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé
and ensure high aerodynamic efficiency.
The flat windshield and the streamlined A-pillars, for example, are only visible
at second glance. However, these details also fulfill functional requirements to
a particularly high degree for reducing air resistance and ensuring efficient
use of drive energy. The front-polished 20-inch light-alloy wheels not only make
for a shiny appearance, but have also been designed to be particularly
streamlined in elaborate simulations. Other hidden details include the cooling
air control system, which only opens the vents in the front when necessary, a
smooth underbody and small wheel spoilers on both axles.
Contact:
Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.
Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5373899
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
overall impression. It comprises two horizontally structured themes. The upper
section is flanked by the waterfall-inspired headlight design with air intakes
below. The lower of the two consists of huge cooling air intakes with a flap
system and is bordered by a front splitter. This increases downforce for stable
straight-line driving. The horizontal shape of the front design emphasizes the
wide body and ensures a prestigious appearance.
New design language focuses on generous, clear and intelligent stylistics
The generous and clear styling is continued in the subtle play of muscles on the
vehicle's flank. Two signature lines running horizontally divide the profile of
the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé into three areas. By not running the upper sharp line
from the front to the rear, the solitary beading above the wheel arches is
highlighted, resembling taut muscles. The play of lines, known in the designers'
parlance as the "hyperspace jumping waistline," creates the sporty appearance
when viewed in profile.
Another visual highlight in the side view is the wide C-pillar. Its powerful
graphics are reminiscent of the fin of the predatory fish and stand out all the
more forcefully thanks to the vehicle's two-tone design. While this two-tone
design emphasizes the lightness of the body, the sharply contoured C-pillars are
highlighted and achieve a high level of recognition. The same applies to the
long flowing rear end with the discreet spoiler and graphics of the taillights.
As a slim LED band, these run across the entire width of the vehicle and delimit
the rear with a design that follows the front headlights. The concave body
recesses and splitter with aerodynamic sideblades also reflect design, as well
as functional themes of the front end. The body-integrated rear spoiler not only
serves as a sporty attribute, but also generates downforce over the rear axle at
higher speeds. This functional feature ensures driving stability and reduces
turbulence behind the vehicle and thus drag.
"With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, our design team in Shanghai has created a real
it-piece. The new brand face not only conveys emotions, it also testifies to the
intelligence behind Aiways. After all, form and function must always go hand in
hand, especially in an electric vehicle with a view to efficiency," explains Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways.
Visible and invisible details ensure best-in-class aerodynamics
With a drag coefficient of 0.248, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé not only has very
little wind resistance, it also ranks among the top performers in its segment.
In addition to visible details such as the discreet air deflector blades on the
outer vehicle boundaries, the flush-integrated door handles, the aerodynamically
shaped side sills and the integrated rear spoiler, there are also a plethora of
invisible details that reduce the drag coefficient of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé
and ensure high aerodynamic efficiency.
The flat windshield and the streamlined A-pillars, for example, are only visible
at second glance. However, these details also fulfill functional requirements to
a particularly high degree for reducing air resistance and ensuring efficient
use of drive energy. The front-polished 20-inch light-alloy wheels not only make
for a shiny appearance, but have also been designed to be particularly
streamlined in elaborate simulations. Other hidden details include the cooling
air control system, which only opens the vents in the front when necessary, a
smooth underbody and small wheel spoilers on both axles.
Contact:
Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.
Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5373899
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 16 | 0 |