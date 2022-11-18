Shanghai/Munich (ots) - With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the young automotive

company from Shanghai is launching into the lifestyle segment. The dynamically

designed body not only shows the new "X Warrior Face" for the first time, but

also impresses with its perfect harmony of design and aerodynamics. With a drag

coefficient of just 0.248, the intelligent design also ensures low aerodynamic

drag and and increased range, as confirmed by the current WLTP certification.



Form and function are often at odds, but the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé shows that

dynamic design can also be highly functional. Its design philosophy visualizes

the identity of a technologically innovative, sporty SUV-Coupé while ensuring

very low air resistance with many intelligent aerodynamic measures.





The new design language, with the "X Warrior Face", is a key feature of theoverall impression. It comprises two horizontally structured themes. The uppersection is flanked by the waterfall-inspired headlight design with air intakesbelow. The lower of the two consists of huge cooling air intakes with a flapsystem and is bordered by a front splitter. This increases downforce for stablestraight-line driving. The horizontal shape of the front design emphasizes thewide body and ensures a prestigious appearance.New design language focuses on generous, clear and intelligent stylisticsThe generous and clear styling is continued in the subtle play of muscles on thevehicle's flank. Two signature lines running horizontally divide the profile ofthe Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé into three areas. By not running the upper sharp linefrom the front to the rear, the solitary beading above the wheel arches ishighlighted, resembling taut muscles. The play of lines, known in the designers'parlance as the "hyperspace jumping waistline," creates the sporty appearancewhen viewed in profile.Another visual highlight in the side view is the wide C-pillar. Its powerfulgraphics are reminiscent of the fin of the predatory fish and stand out all themore forcefully thanks to the vehicle's two-tone design. While this two-tonedesign emphasizes the lightness of the body, the sharply contoured C-pillars arehighlighted and achieve a high level of recognition. The same applies to thelong flowing rear end with the discreet spoiler and graphics of the taillights.As a slim LED band, these run across the entire width of the vehicle and delimitthe rear with a design that follows the front headlights. The concave bodyrecesses and splitter with aerodynamic sideblades also reflect design, as wellas functional themes of the front end. The body-integrated rear spoiler not onlyserves as a sporty attribute, but also generates downforce over the rear axle athigher speeds. This functional feature ensures driving stability and reducesturbulence behind the vehicle and thus drag."With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, our design team in Shanghai has created a realit-piece. The new brand face not only conveys emotions, it also testifies to theintelligence behind Aiways. After all, form and function must always go hand inhand, especially in an electric vehicle with a view to efficiency," explains Dr.Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways.Visible and invisible details ensure best-in-class aerodynamicsWith a drag coefficient of 0.248, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé not only has verylittle wind resistance, it also ranks among the top performers in its segment.In addition to visible details such as the discreet air deflector blades on theouter vehicle boundaries, the flush-integrated door handles, the aerodynamicallyshaped side sills and the integrated rear spoiler, there are also a plethora ofinvisible details that reduce the drag coefficient of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupéand ensure high aerodynamic efficiency.The flat windshield and the streamlined A-pillars, for example, are only visibleat second glance. However, these details also fulfill functional requirements toa particularly high degree for reducing air resistance and ensuring efficientuse of drive energy. The front-polished 20-inch light-alloy wheels not only makefor a shiny appearance, but have also been designed to be particularlystreamlined in elaborate simulations. Other hidden details include the coolingair control system, which only opens the vents in the front when necessary, asmooth underbody and small wheel spoilers on both axles.Contact:Press Releases & Media AssetsAiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos andvideos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269bernd.abel@ai-ways.euGeorgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278georgia.chapman@ai-ways.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5373899OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH