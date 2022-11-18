Germany To Build First Green Ammonia Import Terminal
Berlin (ots) - The German government will be constructing the facility together
with two private companies to receive imports from Saudi Arabia as part of its
clean energy transition.
Germany has decided upon the northern city of Hamburg for the country's
groundbreaking new green ammonia landing site. The operational start is planned
for 2026. The facility will be a milestone for Germany's efforts to decarbonize
industry, using hydrogen.
German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck called the
decision "a milestone in the scaling of the hydrogen economy in Germany and a
powerful signal to the entire hydrogen market in Germany and Europe."
The private companies Air Products and Mabanaft are participating in the
project. The green ammonia received from Saudi Arabia will be converted into
hydrogen and delivered to end customers. The Oiltanking Deutschland company will
run the terminal.
"As part of its National Hydrogen Strategy, Germany has committed to investing
at least nine billion euros to scale up the hydrogen economy," says Robert
Hermann, CEO of the national agency Germany Trade & Invest. "Hydrogen is a key
part of Germany's accelerated transition to clean energy, and opportunities
abound for international companies to profit from it."erma
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5374039
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
abound for international companies to profit from it."erma
