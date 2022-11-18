Germany To Build First Green Ammonia Import Terminal

Berlin (ots) - The German government will be constructing the facility together

with two private companies to receive imports from Saudi Arabia as part of its

clean energy transition.



Germany has decided upon the northern city of Hamburg for the country's

groundbreaking new green ammonia landing site. The operational start is planned

for 2026. The facility will be a milestone for Germany's efforts to decarbonize

industry, using hydrogen.



