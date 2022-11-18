checkAd

Germany To Build First Green Ammonia Import Terminal

Berlin (ots) - The German government will be constructing the facility together
with two private companies to receive imports from Saudi Arabia as part of its
clean energy transition.

Germany has decided upon the northern city of Hamburg for the country's
groundbreaking new green ammonia landing site. The operational start is planned
for 2026. The facility will be a milestone for Germany's efforts to decarbonize
industry, using hydrogen.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck called the
decision "a milestone in the scaling of the hydrogen economy in Germany and a
powerful signal to the entire hydrogen market in Germany and Europe."

The private companies Air Products and Mabanaft are participating in the
project. The green ammonia received from Saudi Arabia will be converted into
hydrogen and delivered to end customers. The Oiltanking Deutschland company will
run the terminal.

"As part of its National Hydrogen Strategy, Germany has committed to investing
at least nine billion euros to scale up the hydrogen economy," says Robert
Hermann, CEO of the national agency Germany Trade & Invest. "Hydrogen is a key
part of Germany's accelerated transition to clean energy, and opportunities
abound for international companies to profit from it."erma

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstraße 60
10117 Berlin
+49 30200099170
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5374039
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Germany To Build First Green Ammonia Import Terminal The German government will be constructing the facility together with two private companies to receive imports from Saudi Arabia as part of its clean energy transition. Germany has decided upon the northern city of Hamburg for the country's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Schneider Electric beschleunigt seine "AI at Scale"-Strategie mit soliden Fortschritten ...
229 Leser
Biogénesis Bagó baut seine Lösungen für die Tierzucht weltweit aus
218 Leser
Der Madinah-Pavillon, das Juwel in der Krone des Smart City Expo World Congress, Barcelona
207 Leser
Wie Digitalisierung zum Überlebenskampf wird - Experte verrät, warum sich Apotheken nur ...
174 Leser
MIRO GEHT ÜBER DAS ONLINE-WHITEBOARD HINAUS UND HILFT TEAMS, DAS BESTE AUS DER ...
168 Leser
Geowissenschaftler fördern offene Wissenschaft für die Ressourcenausstattung der zukünftigen Generation: das DDE Open Science Forum
163 Leser
Für Unternehmen unzumutbar
148 Leser
Wirtschaft investiert wieder mehr in Forschung und Entwicklung
139 Leser
Eagle Genomics Announces USD 20M First Close; Scale-up Funding to Accelerate the Application of ...
108 Leser
MEDICA und COMPAMED präsentieren sich als äußerst vitale Plattformen in bewegten ...
106 Leser
Tierhaltungskennzeichen: Wirtschaftsinitiative warnt vor "Tierwohlkiller"-Effekt
641 Leser
Lavagestein beim Kühlen und Gefrieren ermöglicht Quantensprung bei Energieeffizienz ...
628 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
540 Leser
Januar bis September 2022: 69 % weniger FFP2-Masken importiert als im Vorjahreszeitraum
505 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im September 2022 weiter zu: +1,0 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl steigt bereits im neunten Monat in Folge
489 Leser
Texas Instruments plant Eröffnung einer neuen, modernen Produktdistributions-Zentrale in ...
455 Leser
Neue KfW-Studie zu Female Entrepreneurship: Frauen bei Existenzgründungen unterrepräsentiert
452 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
424 Leser
BB Energy weitet seine digitale Borrowing-Base-Kreditfazilität erfolgreich auf 580 Mio. USD ...
406 Leser
3M Studie: Deutsche wünschen sich mehr Diversität in MINT-Berufen / Vor allem Frauen sind in ...
389 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1467 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
1367 Leser
Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) / E-Mobilität durch europaweite ...
1284 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
972 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
941 Leser
Der Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) unterzeichnet Lizenzvereinbarung zur Verbesserung des Zugangs zu ...
885 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3211 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2808 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2771 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2463 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2316 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2138 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser