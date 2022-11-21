checkAd

Appian appoints Silvio Lima as Head of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement

- Appointment of Silvio Lima adds significant ESG expertise to projects
- Silvio will work closely with local management teams, while supporting the
Appian Way Charitable Foundation's efforts to allocate capital across social
initiatives
- Formerly Director of Corporate Affairs and People at Appian Capital Brazil

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor
to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and
mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Silvio Lima as Head
of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement.

Based in London and Brazil, Silvio will be brought into Appian's projects to
provide the business' Investment Committee with insights from an ESG and in
particular community engagement perspective. Post-investment, Silvio will be
heavily involved in developing and implementing a permitting and community
strategy for the Company's local management teams.

As part of his new role, he will also spend more time with the Appian Way
Charitable Foundation ("AWCF"), Appian's philanthropic vehicle, focused on
allocating capital across social initiatives unique to each project. Since 2019,
AWCF has prioritised educational projects, including supporting a teacher
training programme in the Alagoas region of Brazil. Additionally, the charity
provided a social and community budget of $1.7m at Mineração Vale Verde and
Atlantic Nickel for hygiene products and equipment across local communities
during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With more than 16 years of experience in metals, aeronautics, and mining, Silvio
has a significant track-record managing complex communication and engagement
projects in a multi-stakeholder environment - dealing with governments, public,
private and third sector with an effective and sustainable approach. He joins
from Appian Capital Brazil, where he was Director of Corporate Affairs and
People from September 2019. During his time at the business, Atlantic Nickel and
Appian returned the Santa Rita mine into production with the first sale of
nickel concentrate being consummated in January 2020.

Before joining Appian Capital Brazil, Silvio held executive positions at
Accenture Strategy Consulting, served as Head of Social Performance at
AngloAmerican for the Minas-Rio system and for the Nickel operations in Brazil,
and was part of Kinross, where he served as Director of Corporate Affairs.

Silvio graduated from the Federal University of Minas Gerais with a Bachelor of
Science in Control and Automation Engineering and gained a Master degree in
Aeronautical Engineering from the Technological Institute of Aeronautics. Silvio
