Appian appoints Silvio Lima as Head of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement

- Appointment of Silvio Lima adds significant ESG expertise to projects

- Silvio will work closely with local management teams, while supporting the

Appian Way Charitable Foundation's efforts to allocate capital across social

initiatives

- Formerly Director of Corporate Affairs and People at Appian Capital Brazil



Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor

to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and

mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Silvio Lima as Head

of Corporate Affairs, ESG and Community Engagement.





Based in London and Brazil, Silvio will be brought into Appian's projects toprovide the business' Investment Committee with insights from an ESG and inparticular community engagement perspective. Post-investment, Silvio will beheavily involved in developing and implementing a permitting and communitystrategy for the Company's local management teams.As part of his new role, he will also spend more time with the Appian WayCharitable Foundation ("AWCF"), Appian's philanthropic vehicle, focused onallocating capital across social initiatives unique to each project. Since 2019,AWCF has prioritised educational projects, including supporting a teachertraining programme in the Alagoas region of Brazil. Additionally, the charityprovided a social and community budget of $1.7m at Mineração Vale Verde andAtlantic Nickel for hygiene products and equipment across local communitiesduring the Covid-19 pandemic.With more than 16 years of experience in metals, aeronautics, and mining, Silviohas a significant track-record managing complex communication and engagementprojects in a multi-stakeholder environment - dealing with governments, public,private and third sector with an effective and sustainable approach. He joinsfrom Appian Capital Brazil, where he was Director of Corporate Affairs andPeople from September 2019. During his time at the business, Atlantic Nickel andAppian returned the Santa Rita mine into production with the first sale ofnickel concentrate being consummated in January 2020.Before joining Appian Capital Brazil, Silvio held executive positions atAccenture Strategy Consulting, served as Head of Social Performance atAngloAmerican for the Minas-Rio system and for the Nickel operations in Brazil,and was part of Kinross, where he served as Director of Corporate Affairs.Silvio graduated from the Federal University of Minas Gerais with a Bachelor ofScience in Control and Automation Engineering and gained a Master degree inAeronautical Engineering from the Technological Institute of Aeronautics. Silvio