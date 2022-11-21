checkAd
Original-Research: Kleos Space S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Kleos Space S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Kleos Space S.A. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Kleos Space S.A.

Unternehmen: Kleos Space S.A.
ISIN: AU0000015588

Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 21.11.2022
Kursziel: AUD 1.60
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Kleos Space S.A. (ISIN: AU0000015588). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his AUD 1.60 price target.

Abstract:
Kleos Space SA (Kleos) has published its Q3 2022 cash flow report and business update. The company's cash receipts from customers amounted to EUR0.34m in Q3 and EUR1.3m after nine months. At the end of September, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of EUR3.9m. Mr Alan Khalili, a US citizen and Kleos' CFO since July, will transition to the CEO position by year-end. This decision will help Kleos acquire more contracts in the US, particularly from the government (e.g. National Reconnaissance Office contract). Kleos' co-founder and current CEO, Mr Bowyer, will focus on his present strategic role as Director. The company intends to hire a new CFO soon. Kleos expects the Vigilance Mission (KSF1) cluster to complete commissioning and reach formation in November, which is a trigger for revenue generation shortly afterwards. One of the four KSF1 satellites will become operational later due to a software issue, but this will not hinder the cluster's first three satellites from delivering accurate RF data to clients. Due to KSF1's tight timeframe to generate revenue by YE, we have lowered our FY 2022 revenue forecast to EUR1.2m (previously EUR2.2m). Patrol Mission (KSF2), which launched in early April and is also undergoing commissioning, is anticipated to begin operations in early Q1 2023. Observer Mission (KSF3) is scheduled to launch on the Transporter-6 SpaceX rocket by year-end, and management expects it to be operational during H1 2023. Kleos is close to meeting key short-term milestones. Our price target of AUD 1.60 and Buy rating remain unchanged.


Rating: Buy
Analyst:
Seite 1 von 2


Diskussion: Kleos Space - Geo-location of Radio Frequency (RF)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  43   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Kleos Space S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Kleos Space S.A. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Kleos Space S.A. Unternehmen: Kleos Space S.A. ISIN: AU0000015588 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: Buy …

Nachrichten des Autors

dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Corona-Lage in China belastet Dax
591 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Corona-Situation in China dämpft die Laune
399 Leser
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
294 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Leichte Verluste - China mit erstem Corona-Toten seit sechs Monaten
272 Leser
Knappe Fiebersäfte und Arzneien - Lieferengpässe treiben Apotheken um
254 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: Musk lässt Twitter-Account von Ex-Präsident Trump entsperren
249 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Spitzenwechsel bei Disney: Langjähriger Chef Bob Iger kommt zurück
236 Leser
Ölpreise starten mit Abschlägen in die Woche
230 Leser
Aktien Asien/Pazifik: Meist schwächer - Neue Lockdown-Sorgen in China
210 Leser
ROUNDUP: Sonderermittler für Trump-Untersuchungen - Twitter-Account entsperrt
206 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Compleo-Papiere setzen Kursfeuerwerk nach Zahlen fort
1011 Leser
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab - Nachfragesorgen und hohes Angebot
916 Leser
Ölpreise sacken ab - Bericht über Wiederinbetriebnahme der Druschba-Pipeline
803 Leser
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - starker Rückgang auf Wochensicht
774 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: Zähes Ringen bei den Metall-Tarifverhandlungen geht in den Abend
766 Leser
Mercedes-Benz senkt in China Preise für wichtige Elektro-Modelle - Aktie fällt
666 Leser
ntv überträgt Trump-Rede live in der Nacht (1) 
660 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Varta reduziert starke Verluste noch deutlich
650 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste nach zeitweise fortgesetzter Rally
595 Leser
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Corona-Lage in China belastet Dax
591 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7154 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax stabil über 13 000 Punkten
5455 Leser
ROUNDUP: Zitterpartie bei US-Wahlen - Demokraten stärker als erwartet
3196 Leser
Aktien New York: Kursgewinne nach Fed-Entscheid - Anleger-Hoffnung gestärkt
3029 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Nach Fed erst Euphorie und dann Katzenjammer
2403 Leser
Biontech präsentiert Zahlen fürs dritte Quartal
2292 Leser
Putin bekräftigt Bereitschaft zu Verhandlungen mit Ukraine
1647 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Nach Fed-Aussagen erst Euphorie, dann Katzenjammer
1429 Leser
Pressestimme: 'Berliner Morgenpost' zu Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof
1404 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30344 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25693 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19263 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13397 Leser
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
11685 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7154 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
6898 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6852 Leser