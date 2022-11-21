Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' for Five Consecutive Years

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The global internship program provides

students with enriching experiences, both professionally and personally



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that InStep (https://www.infosys.com/instep.html) , the company's

flagship global internship program, has been awarded the title of 'Best Overall

Internship Program' in the 2023 Vault Internship Rankings. This is the fifth

consecutive year that InStep has received this top honor, which was published by

career intelligence organization Vault Firsthand (https://apc01.safelinks.protec

tion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffirsthand.co%2Fcareers%2Frankings&data=05%7C

01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C417b764de3e049fca79a08dac53272a6%7C63ce7d592f3

e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638039117711706483%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWI

joiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sd

ata=P845qZy9XAL7khazVPmsK064BHCYKTJjPQMWvOmuqiU%3D&reserved=0) . This year the

internships were conducted for 285 interns from different academic backgrounds,

representing 143 universities and 34 nationalities.



