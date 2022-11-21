checkAd

Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' for Five Consecutive Years

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The global internship program provides
students with enriching experiences, both professionally and personally

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that InStep (https://www.infosys.com/instep.html) , the company's
flagship global internship program, has been awarded the title of 'Best Overall
Internship Program' in the 2023 Vault Internship Rankings. This is the fifth
consecutive year that InStep has received this top honor, which was published by
career intelligence organization Vault Firsthand (https://apc01.safelinks.protec
tion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffirsthand.co%2Fcareers%2Frankings&data=05%7C
01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C417b764de3e049fca79a08dac53272a6%7C63ce7d592f3
e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638039117711706483%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWI
joiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sd
ata=P845qZy9XAL7khazVPmsK064BHCYKTJjPQMWvOmuqiU%3D&reserved=0) . This year the
internships were conducted for 285 interns from different academic backgrounds,
representing 143 universities and 34 nationalities.

The rankings are based on responses from over 10,000 participants across 139
programs globally. InStep earned the top rank in all the subcategories:

- 100 Best Internships
- Best internship for the Tech & Engineering industry
- Best Internship for Compensation, Employment Prospects, Quality of
Assignments, Quality of Life, Real-Life Experience, Overall Career
Development, Networking Opportunities, and Training & Mentoring
- Best Internship by role for Information Technology, Software Engineering &
Development, Strategy & Business Development, and Data Analytics
- Best Internship for Overall Diversity, Diversity for women, Diversity for
LGBTQ+ Individuals, and Racial & Ethnic Diversity

InStep is a global, fully paid, flagship internship program of Infosys that has
been around for over 22 years. It has facilitated over 3,000 interns
representing more than 200 universities and 50 nationalities. InStep provides
its interns with the means to work on real-time projects throughout corporate
functions and business units, including strategic engineering group, artificial
intelligence, cybersecurity, corporate strategy, data analytics, sustainability,
alliances, utilities, financial services, and marketing. Additionally, the
program offers a well-defined career progression plan - last year over 70
percent of eligible interns received full-time offers.

Sumit Virmani, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys,
