Vezgo Closes $750k in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Development of new features for our leading Crypto Data API

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=29334
76071&u=http%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2F&a=Vezgo INC announced today the successful
closing of a pre-seed oversubscribed funding round at USD$750,000. Vezgo's
mission is helping Web2 fintech bridge the gap into Web3 in a compliant manner.

With the closing of the Company's pre-seed round, Vezgo is now focused on
building up its Go-to-Market sales team to keep scaling the number of paying
customers with the goal to finish the year with over 50 paying customers.

"Over the past seven years at Wealthica, we've gained tremendous insight into
the needs and challenges of developers who need connectivity to their end users'
wallets and crypto exchange accounts," said Martin Leclair, CTO of Vezgo.

He went on to add, "with Vezgo's Crypto API (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o
=3715031-1&h=3795951394&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2F&a=Crypto+API) , developers
can focus on building their products, while Vezgo handles all the complexity of
aggregating data from Crypto Exchange APIs (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=
3715031-1&h=3598423272&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2Fblog%2Fall-in-one-crypto-exch
ange-api%2F&a=Crypto+Exchange+APIs) , Wallets and Blockchain data."

"Vezgo is focussing on understanding its customers well and growing revenue We
are seeing a tremendous amount of traction and opportunities in many traditional
verticals who are looking for help to bridge into the Web3 Digital Assets
space.", said Roberto Montesi, CEO at Vezgo.

Vezgo is proud to announce venture investments from Bitnomic Capital Inc.,
Flinks Technologies Inc., M2S Capital Inc., Chouinard Family Office and angel
investors and serial entrepreneurs Andrew Izyumov (ex-Goldman Sachs) and Rachid
Ajaja.

The amazing technical team at Vezgo quickly built a Unified Crypto API (https://
c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=2000266217&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2Fb
log%2Fall-in-one-crypto-exchange-api%2F&a=Unified+Crypto+API) platform that
enables developers to integrate with Web3 data. Using the Vezgo API, fintech app
developers can connect with their users' data coming from every part of the
crypto ecosystem: Centralized Exchanges, Wallets, NFTs and Blockchains in
general.

Vezgo enhances the data with normalized transaction types, fiat exchange rates
and multiple data improvements that make the developer's life easier. It bridges
the gap between Web2 and Web3 and allows for seamless integration of Web3 data
into Web2 use cases.

VEZGO INC is an Ontario, Canada based, venture-backed Crypto Data API. Vezgo
completed its spin-off from Wealthica and now operates as a wholly independent
entity. Vezgo's mission is helping Web 2 fintechs and financial companies, such
as taxes, insurance, compliance, audit and assurance, bridge the gap into Web3.

Give the Vezgo API a try!

https://vezgo.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=2397282868&u=
https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com)

Roberto Montesi, CEO, mailto:rmontesi@Vezgo.com , 514 258-8705

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vezgo-closes-7
50k-in-oversubscribed-pre-seed-round-to-accelerate-growth-and-development-of-new
-features-for-our-leading-crypto-data-api-301683340.html

