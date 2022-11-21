Vezgo Closes $750k in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Development of new features for our leading Crypto Data API

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=29334

With the closing of the Company's pre-seed round, Vezgo is now focused on

building up its Go-to-Market sales team to keep scaling the number of paying

customers with the goal to finish the year with over 50 paying customers.





"Over the past seven years at Wealthica, we've gained tremendous insight intothe needs and challenges of developers who need connectivity to their end users'wallets and crypto exchange accounts," said Martin Leclair, CTO of Vezgo.He went on to add, "with Vezgo's Crypto API (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=3795951394&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2F&a=Crypto+API) , developerscan focus on building their products, while Vezgo handles all the complexity ofaggregating data from Crypto Exchange APIs (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=3598423272&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2Fblog%2Fall-in-one-crypto-exchange-api%2F&a=Crypto+Exchange+APIs) , Wallets and Blockchain data.""Vezgo is focussing on understanding its customers well and growing revenue Weare seeing a tremendous amount of traction and opportunities in many traditionalverticals who are looking for help to bridge into the Web3 Digital Assetsspace.", said Roberto Montesi, CEO at Vezgo.Vezgo is proud to announce venture investments from Bitnomic Capital Inc.,Flinks Technologies Inc., M2S Capital Inc., Chouinard Family Office and angelinvestors and serial entrepreneurs Andrew Izyumov (ex-Goldman Sachs) and RachidAjaja.The amazing technical team at Vezgo quickly built a Unified Crypto API (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3715031-1&h=2000266217&u=https%3A%2F%2Fvezgo.com%2Fblog%2Fall-in-one-crypto-exchange-api%2F&a=Unified+Crypto+API) platform thatenables developers to integrate with Web3 data. Using the Vezgo API, fintech appdevelopers can connect with their users' data coming from every part of thecrypto ecosystem: Centralized Exchanges, Wallets, NFTs and Blockchains ingeneral.Vezgo enhances the data with normalized transaction types, fiat exchange ratesand multiple data improvements that make the developer's life easier. It bridgesthe gap between Web2 and Web3 and allows for seamless integration of Web3 datainto Web2 use cases.VEZGO INC is an Ontario, Canada based, venture-backed Crypto Data API. Vezgocompleted its spin-off from Wealthica and now operates as a wholly independententity. Vezgo's mission is helping Web 2 fintechs and financial companies, suchas taxes, insurance, compliance, audit and assurance, bridge the gap into Web3.