Vezgo Closes $750k in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Development of new features for our leading Crypto Data API
closing of a pre-seed oversubscribed funding round at USD$750,000. Vezgo's
mission is helping Web2 fintech bridge the gap into Web3 in a compliant manner.
With the closing of the Company's pre-seed round, Vezgo is now focused on
building up its Go-to-Market sales team to keep scaling the number of paying
customers with the goal to finish the year with over 50 paying customers.
