ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY'S LA PIMIENTA IS FULLY OPERATIONAL AND BECOMES MEXICO'S SECOND LARGEST SOLAR PLANT TO DATE
Mexico City (ots/PRNewswire) - Atlas Renewable Energy's La Pimienta Solar Plant
is fully operational, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico to
date. The plant will generate 789 GWh a year, and will supply the state-owned
utility, Federal Electric Commission (CFE), with clean energy for the next 15
years.
Atlas Renewable Energy, an international renewable energy generator, announces
that its solar plant La Pimienta is fully operational. The plant, which is
located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW making it the second
largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a
15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
The announcement of this important milestone was made on Thursday, Nov. 17,
during a visit to the plant by local government officials led by the Secretary
of Government, Aníbal Ostoa Ortega, who represented the Governor of the State of
Campeche, Layda Sansores, who mentioned "La Pimienta is an extraordinary project
that will generate an echo in other companies; investors know that all companies
that come in good faith and are committed to the environment are welcome."
Dorothy Ngutter, U.S. Consul General in Merida, who was representing Ken
Salazar, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, said that "our governments' commitment to
clean energy and energy transition pays off for the benefit of our nations and
the planet."
La Pimienta is composed of more than a million solar panels, which are spread
across 651 hectares. The solar plant will generate about 789 GWh annually, which
could be compared to supplying enough energy to benefit more than 300-thousand
families.
La Pimienta represents the first large-scale solar renewable energy investment
in Campeche, with the participation of high-caliber institutions including the
Interamerican Development Bank (IDB), National Bank of Public Works and Services
(Banobras), MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Société
Générale.
"We are very proud that our largest project to date is now fully operational.
This project is very special for us, as we are able to supply clean energy to
the Yucatan Peninsula and avoid the emission of more than 1.7 million tons of
CO2. In addition, we are able to promote unique social and environmental
programs that will contribute to the well-being of the surrounding communities
and the preservation of the local ecosystem," said Camilo Serrano, General
Manager for Atlas Renewable Energy in México.
Atlas' commitment to accelerate the transition toward clean energy is closely
