ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY'S LA PIMIENTA IS FULLY OPERATIONAL AND BECOMES MEXICO'S SECOND LARGEST SOLAR PLANT TO DATE

The announcement of this important milestone was made on Thursday, Nov. 17,during a visit to the plant by local government officials led by the Secretaryof Government, Aníbal Ostoa Ortega, who represented the Governor of the State ofCampeche, Layda Sansores, who mentioned "La Pimienta is an extraordinary projectthat will generate an echo in other companies; investors know that all companiesthat come in good faith and are committed to the environment are welcome."Dorothy Ngutter, U.S. Consul General in Merida, who was representing KenSalazar, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, said that "our governments' commitment toclean energy and energy transition pays off for the benefit of our nations andthe planet."La Pimienta is composed of more than a million solar panels, which are spreadacross 651 hectares. The solar plant will generate about 789 GWh annually, whichcould be compared to supplying enough energy to benefit more than 300-thousandfamilies.La Pimienta represents the first large-scale solar renewable energy investmentin Campeche, with the participation of high-caliber institutions including theInteramerican Development Bank (IDB), National Bank of Public Works and Services(Banobras), MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and SociétéGénérale."We are very proud that our largest project to date is now fully operational.This project is very special for us, as we are able to supply clean energy tothe Yucatan Peninsula and avoid the emission of more than 1.7 million tons ofCO2. In addition, we are able to promote unique social and environmentalprograms that will contribute to the well-being of the surrounding communitiesand the preservation of the local ecosystem," said Camilo Serrano, GeneralManager for Atlas Renewable Energy in México.Atlas' commitment to accelerate the transition toward clean energy is closely