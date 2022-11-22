1NCE expands Leadership Team in Europe and Asia-Pacific
Cologne (ots) - 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at
a global flat rate, today announced the appointment of two Senior Vice
Presidents to oversee the development and execution of the company's strategic
plans in Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Nicolás Martinez-Fresno has been
appointed Senior Vice President for Business Development & Sales, Europe. And
Hitoshi Ono has been appointed Senior Vice President for Japan and APAC.
Martinez-Fresno will lead and scale the company's sales and sales support teams
to drive strong customer and partner engagement. Ono will lead the company's
expansion in the region, including a strategic partnership with SoftBank
(https://www.softbank.jp/en/corp/news/press/sbkk/2022/20221026_02/) to market
1NCE's services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.
Martinez-Fresno is an accomplished international managing director of sales with
more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise business units of technology
companies across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.
From 2014 to 2021, he held progressively senior roles at Vodafone Global
Enterprise, most recently as Global Director for Business Solutions Sales,
Industry Consulting and Innovation.
Ono has worked for 25 years in business development and sales account management
for a variety of blue-chip technology brands, including Cisco, Hewlett-Packard,
Panasonic and Vodafone. He has unique expertise in selling a diverse range of
products and services, including hardware, software, licensing, IoT connectivity
and cloud-based solutions.
Read the full press release here (https://1nce.com/en-us/news/) .
About 1NCE
1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat
rate - offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software
services in 140 countries worldwide. Learn more online (http://www.1nce.com/)
and follow 1NCE on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/1NCE_IoT) and LinkedIn
(http://www.linkedin.com/company/1NCE) .
Contact:
Dennis Knake, Phone: +49 151 627 776 43, E-Mail: mailto:dennis.knake@1NCE.com
Brad Chase, E-Mail: mailto:brad.chase@1NCE.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133619/5376289
OTS: 1NCE
Read the full press release here (https://1nce.com/en-us/news/) .
About 1NCE
1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat
rate - offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software
services in 140 countries worldwide. Learn more online (http://www.1nce.com/)
and follow 1NCE on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/1NCE_IoT) and LinkedIn
(http://www.linkedin.com/company/1NCE) .
