1NCE expands Leadership Team in Europe and Asia-Pacific

Cologne (ots) - 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at

a global flat rate, today announced the appointment of two Senior Vice

Presidents to oversee the development and execution of the company's strategic

plans in Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Nicolás Martinez-Fresno has been

appointed Senior Vice President for Business Development & Sales, Europe. And

Hitoshi Ono has been appointed Senior Vice President for Japan and APAC.



Martinez-Fresno will lead and scale the company's sales and sales support teams

to drive strong customer and partner engagement. Ono will lead the company's

expansion in the region, including a strategic partnership with SoftBank

(https://www.softbank.jp/en/corp/news/press/sbkk/2022/20221026_02/) to market

1NCE's services exclusively in 19 APAC markets.



