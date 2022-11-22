checkAd

Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal as new Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO)

AACHEN, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal today announced that Janneke van der Kamp
will join Grünenthal as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1
March 2023. Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most
recently served as Head of Pharma Region Europe. The Dutch native brings broad
experience in the pharmaceutical industry from several roles including General
Manager, Global Neurosciences Franchise Head and Global Head of Product and
Portfolio Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. She worked closely
with Research & Development and the Licensing & Acquisitions teams to strengthen
the company's pipeline. Janneke van der Kamp has vast expertise in launching and
growing key brands across several disease areas. She is a studied chemist and
holds an MBA from INSEAD.

As CCO of Grünenthal, Janneke van der Kamp will be responsible for the entire
Global Commercial Organisation and serve as a member of the Corporate Executive
Board. Her focus will be to continue to grow the company's key brands, prepare
for the launch of Grünenthal's pipeline assets and maximise the portfolio of
established medicines.

"Grünenthal is a company with an excellent commercial performance and a
compelling vision of a World Free of Pain", says Janneke van der Kamp. "I am
looking forward to meeting the teams around the world and together drive the
growth of Grünenthal's portfolio and prepare to bring new medicines to
patients."

Janneke van der Kamp succeeds Grünenthal's current CCO, Mark Fladrich, who will
retire from Grünenthal effective 28 February 2023. Over the past five years,
Mark Fladrich has transformed Grünenthal's commercial organisation. Key
achievements included attracting and developing talents and the creation of a
strong, patient and customer-oriented culture to support Grünenthal's vision of
a World Free of Pain. Under his leadership, the European and Latin American
businesses have been transformed, and Grünenthal has successfully entered the US
market. The Grünenthal product portfolio has consistently grown which has
contributed to the company's strong profit growth over the last five years.

"With Janneke, we gain an exceptional leader with an excellent track record of
developing high-performing, diverse teams and launching industry-leading brands.
We are excited to welcome her to the team," says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief
Executive Officer Grünenthal.

"I want to thank Mark for everything he has done for Grünenthal, our portfolio
and our people. His leadership, counsel and character will be missed. I wish him
and his family all the best for the future."

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2021, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.5 bn.

More information: http://www.grunenthal.com

Click here for our Grünenthal Report 2021/2022
(https://features.grunenthal.com/gruenenthal-annual-report-2021-22/index.html)

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de

For further information, please contact

Fabia Kehren
Head of External Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
Phone: +49 241 569-3269
E-mail: mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com

Florian Dieckmann
Head Global Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
E-mail: mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5376391
OTS: Grünenthal Group



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal as new Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO) Grünenthal today announced that Janneke van der Kamp will join Grünenthal as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1 March 2023. Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most recently served as Head of Pharma Region …

Nachrichten des Autors

Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
162 Leser
IHG und Iberostar unterzeichnen eine strategische Allianz für Resorts und All-inclusive-Hotels ...
125 Leser
"Elite Report 2023" zeichnet 53 empfehlenswerte Vermögensverwalter in der ...
110 Leser
Fiat-Abgasskandal: Klare Hinweise auf Manipulation auch der AdBlue-Motoren
101 Leser
European Brand Institute GLOBAL TOP 100 BRAND CORPORATIONS Ranking
100 Leser
Beko kooperiert international mit Water.org, um für 10.000 Kenianer den Zugang zu sauberem ...
100 Leser
ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY'S LA PIMIENTA IS FULLY OPERATIONAL AND BECOMES MEXICO'S SECOND ...
99 Leser
INVERTO eröffnet neue Standorte in Hamburg und Frankfurt am Main / Zweistelliges ...
76 Leser
Paradebeispiel für Reintegration von Langzeitarbeitslosen: Bundesarbeitsminister besuchte Online-Fertiger FACTUREE
76 Leser
CGTN: China drängt auf ein freies, offenes Handelsumfeld für die APEC-Volkswirtschaften und ...
72 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
733 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
484 Leser
Schneider Electric beschleunigt seine "AI at Scale"-Strategie mit soliden Fortschritten ...
443 Leser
3M Studie: Deutsche wünschen sich mehr Diversität in MINT-Berufen / Vor allem Frauen sind in ...
440 Leser
3. Quartal 2022: Zahl der Erwerbstätigen in Deutschland erreicht Höchststand
434 Leser
Immer mehr Fusionen und Übernahmen in der Getränkeindustrie
415 Leser
10,5 % der Bevölkerung in Deutschland lebten 2021 in überbelegten Wohnungen
398 Leser
Die Pharmaindustrie befindet sich in einer schwierigen Lage: Insider zeigt, welche Auswirkungen der Produktionsrückgang auf die Unternehmen hat (FOTO)
391 Leser
Deutsche Tele Medien bietet mit dem DTM DATASERVICE eine EuGH-konforme Schnittstelle für das ...
376 Leser
Produktionsbetriebe stehen vor größten Herausforderungen (FOTO)
376 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1467 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
972 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
951 Leser
Fractus verklagt ADT und Vivint wegen Patentverletzung
878 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
832 Leser
Nachwuchstalente gesucht: Rutronik lädt Berufseinsteiger zu Firmenkontaktmessen und Afterwork-Events
806 Leser
Bostik gibt die Eröffnung eines Ideal Work-Showrooms in Paris bekannt
756 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3316 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2876 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2838 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2463 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2145 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2133 Leser