Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal as new Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO)

AACHEN, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal today announced that Janneke van der Kamp

will join Grünenthal as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1

March 2023. Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most

recently served as Head of Pharma Region Europe. The Dutch native brings broad

experience in the pharmaceutical industry from several roles including General

Manager, Global Neurosciences Franchise Head and Global Head of Product and

Portfolio Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. She worked closely

with Research & Development and the Licensing & Acquisitions teams to strengthen

the company's pipeline. Janneke van der Kamp has vast expertise in launching and

growing key brands across several disease areas. She is a studied chemist and

holds an MBA from INSEAD.



As CCO of Grünenthal, Janneke van der Kamp will be responsible for the entire

Global Commercial Organisation and serve as a member of the Corporate Executive

Board. Her focus will be to continue to grow the company's key brands, prepare

for the launch of Grünenthal's pipeline assets and maximise the portfolio of

established medicines.





"Grünenthal is a company with an excellent commercial performance and acompelling vision of a World Free of Pain", says Janneke van der Kamp. "I amlooking forward to meeting the teams around the world and together drive thegrowth of Grünenthal's portfolio and prepare to bring new medicines topatients."

Janneke van der Kamp succeeds Grünenthal's current CCO, Mark Fladrich, who willretire from Grünenthal effective 28 February 2023. Over the past five years,Mark Fladrich has transformed Grünenthal's commercial organisation. Keyachievements included attracting and developing talents and the creation of astrong, patient and customer-oriented culture to support Grünenthal's vision ofa World Free of Pain. Under his leadership, the European and Latin Americanbusinesses have been transformed, and Grünenthal has successfully entered the USmarket. The Grünenthal product portfolio has consistently grown which hascontributed to the company's strong profit growth over the last five years.

"With Janneke, we gain an exceptional leader with an excellent track record ofdeveloping high-performing, diverse teams and launching industry-leading brands.We are excited to welcome her to the team," says Gabriel Baertschi, ChiefExecutive Officer Grünenthal.

"I want to thank Mark for everything he has done for Grünenthal, our portfolioand our people. His leadership, counsel and character will be missed. I wish himand his family all the best for the future."