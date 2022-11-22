Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal as new Chief Commercial Officer (FOTO)
AACHEN, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal today announced that Janneke van der Kamp
will join Grünenthal as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1
March 2023. Janneke van der Kamp joins Grünenthal from Novartis, where she most
recently served as Head of Pharma Region Europe. The Dutch native brings broad
experience in the pharmaceutical industry from several roles including General
Manager, Global Neurosciences Franchise Head and Global Head of Product and
Portfolio Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. She worked closely
with Research & Development and the Licensing & Acquisitions teams to strengthen
the company's pipeline. Janneke van der Kamp has vast expertise in launching and
growing key brands across several disease areas. She is a studied chemist and
holds an MBA from INSEAD.
As CCO of Grünenthal, Janneke van der Kamp will be responsible for the entire
Global Commercial Organisation and serve as a member of the Corporate Executive
Board. Her focus will be to continue to grow the company's key brands, prepare
for the launch of Grünenthal's pipeline assets and maximise the portfolio of
established medicines.
"Grünenthal is a company with an excellent commercial performance and a
compelling vision of a World Free of Pain", says Janneke van der Kamp. "I am
looking forward to meeting the teams around the world and together drive the
growth of Grünenthal's portfolio and prepare to bring new medicines to
patients."
Janneke van der Kamp succeeds Grünenthal's current CCO, Mark Fladrich, who will
retire from Grünenthal effective 28 February 2023. Over the past five years,
Mark Fladrich has transformed Grünenthal's commercial organisation. Key
achievements included attracting and developing talents and the creation of a
strong, patient and customer-oriented culture to support Grünenthal's vision of
a World Free of Pain. Under his leadership, the European and Latin American
businesses have been transformed, and Grünenthal has successfully entered the US
market. The Grünenthal product portfolio has consistently grown which has
contributed to the company's strong profit growth over the last five years.
"With Janneke, we gain an exceptional leader with an excellent track record of
developing high-performing, diverse teams and launching industry-leading brands.
We are excited to welcome her to the team," says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief
Executive Officer Grünenthal.
"I want to thank Mark for everything he has done for Grünenthal, our portfolio
and our people. His leadership, counsel and character will be missed. I wish him
and his family all the best for the future."
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2021, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.5 bn.
More information: http://www.grunenthal.com
Click here for our Grünenthal Report 2021/2022
(https://features.grunenthal.com/gruenenthal-annual-report-2021-22/index.html)
For further information, please contact
Fabia Kehren
Head of External Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
Phone: +49 241 569-3269
E-mail: mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com
Florian Dieckmann
Head Global Communication
Grünenthal GmbH
52099 Aachen
E-mail: mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5376391
OTS: Grünenthal Group
