Infosys to Digitize and Automate Processes at Envision AESC's EV Battery Manufacturing Plants

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The leading electric vehicle battery

innovator and Infosys to co-develop a cloud-based, modular platform powered by

Infosys Cobalt



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC (https://apc01.safelinks.

world-leading battery technology company. Through this collaboration, Infosys

will help develop a cloud-based platform to digitize and automate manual

processes at Envision AESC's Electric Vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plants.





Initially, the cloud-based platform seeks to digitize key processes that requirea high level of human intervention. In the long-term, the cloud-based platformaims to improve productivity, enhance end-to-end visibility, and simplifyquality monitoring through data-driven reporting and analytics tools. Further,the modular and extensible cloud-based platform will not only offer rich userexperience but also bring about scalable, resilient, and predictable performanceof business applications across geographies. This new cloud-based platform,co-developed by Infosys and Envision AESC, leverages AWS Cloud components ofInfosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set ofservices, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloudjourney."At Envision AESC, we believe that advancements in battery technology willpropel the EV revolution to newer heights. The manufacturing processes of ourbreakthrough batteries need a robust digital foundation to accelerate the speedand scale of innovation. We are confident that Infosys, with their trusted cloudtechnologies and deep expertise in the automotive industry, will help uscontinue on our journey towards achieving our transformation goals," said, BrianSullivan, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain atEnvision AESC .Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing atInfosys, said, "As e-Mobility continues to transform the automotive landscape,building a strong digital core in cloud is a business imperative. We are