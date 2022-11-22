checkAd

Infosys to Digitize and Automate Processes at Envision AESC's EV Battery Manufacturing Plants

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The leading electric vehicle battery
innovator and Infosys to co-develop a cloud-based, modular platform powered by
Infosys Cobalt

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC (https://apc01.safelinks.
protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.envision-aesc.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%
7C01%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C0a55c782d6044cbaf95808dac60abfb9%7C63ce7d592
f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638040046710019189%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJ
WIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&
sdata=b39TGb5yK4Xtu6FdE4T4wAfcRcNJct9DdHJkNCCapdY%3D&reserved=0) , a
world-leading battery technology company. Through this collaboration, Infosys
will help develop a cloud-based platform to digitize and automate manual
processes at Envision AESC's Electric Vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plants.

Initially, the cloud-based platform seeks to digitize key processes that require
a high level of human intervention. In the long-term, the cloud-based platform
aims to improve productivity, enhance end-to-end visibility, and simplify
quality monitoring through data-driven reporting and analytics tools. Further,
the modular and extensible cloud-based platform will not only offer rich user
experience but also bring about scalable, resilient, and predictable performance
of business applications across geographies. This new cloud-based platform,
co-developed by Infosys and Envision AESC, leverages AWS Cloud components of
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of
services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud
journey.

"At Envision AESC, we believe that advancements in battery technology will
propel the EV revolution to newer heights. The manufacturing processes of our
breakthrough batteries need a robust digital foundation to accelerate the speed
and scale of innovation. We are confident that Infosys, with their trusted cloud
technologies and deep expertise in the automotive industry, will help us
continue on our journey towards achieving our transformation goals," said, Brian
Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain at
Envision AESC .

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at
Infosys, said, "As e-Mobility continues to transform the automotive landscape,
building a strong digital core in cloud is a business imperative. We are
