THE HIGH-PERFORMANCE SINGLE-SEATER 777 HYPERCAR IS BORN IN MONZA (FOTO)

777 hypercar is built by 777 Motors, the car manufacturer based in the AutodromoNazionale Monza and founded by Andrea Levy, an entrepreneur, car collector,racing driver, and president of MIMO Milano Monza Motorshow. The 777 hypercarproject will be presented on November 22, limited to just 7 units, each of whichwill cost 7 million euros.777 hypercar is at the top for performance thanks to an FIA-homologated carbonmonocoque developed by Dallara, which generate an incredible downforce of 2,100kg at a speed of 370 km/h , an extremely low weight of 900 kg , and a lateralacceleration from 3.5 to 4 g that keeps the car glued to the asphalt, giving anincredible estimate lap time of just 1 minute and 33 seconds in the MonzaCircuit . The engine is a naturally aspirated V8, 4,500 cc of displacement,which develops 730 hp at 9,000 rpm, powered by synthetic fuels.Along with the 777 hypercar, owners will also receive custom attire andmachinery, tailored to their liking. An advanced machine is created for ad hocto reinforce the neck area .Data sheet 777 hypercar engineered by Dallara:Headquarters: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the Temple of SpeedChassis: FIA-homologated carbon monocoqueEngine: 8 V-cylindersDisplacement: 4,500 ccPower: 730 hp at 9,000 rpmTop speed: 370 km / h.Weight: 900 kgLateral acceleration: 3.5 / 4.0 g.Downforce: 2,100 kg at 370 km / hMonza lap time: 1m33sLimited edition of seven unitsPrice: 7 million eurosDelivery: from 2025