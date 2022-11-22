checkAd

THE HIGH-PERFORMANCE SINGLE-SEATER 777 HYPERCAR IS BORN IN MONZA (FOTO)

Milano (ots) - The 777 hypercar is a new Italian hypercar born of the excellent
partnership with Andrea Levy, Dallara, and Gibson , built from technology used
in motorsports and all information and images are on http://www.777hypercar.com
.

777 hypercar is built by 777 Motors, the car manufacturer based in the Autodromo
Nazionale Monza and founded by Andrea Levy, an entrepreneur, car collector,
racing driver, and president of MIMO Milano Monza Motorshow. The 777 hypercar
project will be presented on November 22, limited to just 7 units, each of which
will cost 7 million euros.

777 hypercar is at the top for performance thanks to an FIA-homologated carbon
monocoque developed by Dallara, which generate an incredible downforce of 2,100
kg at a speed of 370 km/h , an extremely low weight of 900 kg , and a lateral
acceleration from 3.5 to 4 g that keeps the car glued to the asphalt, giving an
incredible estimate lap time of just 1 minute and 33 seconds in the Monza
Circuit . The engine is a naturally aspirated V8, 4,500 cc of displacement,
which develops 730 hp at 9,000 rpm, powered by synthetic fuels.

Along with the 777 hypercar, owners will also receive custom attire and
machinery, tailored to their liking. An advanced machine is created for ad hoc
to reinforce the neck area .

Data sheet 777 hypercar engineered by Dallara:

Headquarters: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the Temple of Speed

Chassis: FIA-homologated carbon monocoque

Engine: 8 V-cylinders

Displacement: 4,500 cc

Power: 730 hp at 9,000 rpm

Top speed: 370 km / h.

Weight: 900 kg

Lateral acceleration: 3.5 / 4.0 g.

Downforce: 2,100 kg at 370 km / h

Monza lap time: 1m33s

Limited edition of seven units

Price: 7 million euros

Delivery: from 2025

