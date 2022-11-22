checkAd

WAVE BL Achieves Unprecedented Growth in Q3 of 2022

Philadelphia (ots/PRNewswire) - The company reached the milestone of 100,000
issued and processed electronic Bills of Lading

WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade that enables fast,
encrypted, and authenticated transfer of trade documents reached unprecedented
growth in Q3 of 2022

WAVE BL has seen over 12% quarter over quarter growth this year and has reached
more than 100,000 eBLs in the first three quarters of 2022.

Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, stated: "We are proud of the growth and
mainstream adoption of our platform. We are already trusted by industry leaders
such as MSC (https://www.msc.com/) , ZIM (https://www.zim.com/) , ONE
(https://www.one-line.com/en) , and Hapaq Lloyd
(https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/home.html) and are focused on onboarding new
customers and creating new offerings to supercharge the industry's efficiency,
resilience and growth through our blockchain-based proprietary platform."

As the market leader in its sector, WAVE BL is also playing an important part in
shaping the new global standards of DCSA (https://dcsa.org/) , the Digital
Container Shipping Association.

"Our continued focus on partnerships, strong customer experience, and ease of
use of our platform, supported by our simple pricing model has enabled our
customers and their business partners to connect and realize value from W AVE BL
swiftly," says Bhavna Sethi, Chief Strategy Officer at WAVE BL. "As global trade
is moving from paper-based to electronic trade documents, standardization across
the industry is critical for industry transformation and as such we are proud to
be compliant with DCSA standards for eBLs. "

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The proprietary
solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of trade
documents and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is designed to
meet the needs of all parties involved in trade, from major market players, such
as carriers and shipping companies, to agents, brokers, and banks.

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com (https://wavebl.com/)

Media Contact:

Ms. Ilan Weiss

VP Marketing

mailto:ilan.weiss@wavebl.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953130/Wave_BL_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wave-bl-achiev
es-unprecedented-growth-in-q3-of-2022-301685146.html

Contact:

+972-52-552-3091

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5376984
OTS: WAVE BL



