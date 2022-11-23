Shanghai/Munich (ots) -



Following the successful brand launch, successful further financing round,production ramp-up, and the second model currently under order launch, theAiways U6 SUV-Coupé, William Chen will hand over the chairmanship to current CEOCharlie Zhang. He will remain as a director on the board.Brand specialist Charlie Zhang's new task will be to drive forward the currentstrategy and further globalization of the Aiways brand. In particular, enteringnew markets and managing the steadily accelerating expansion will determine hisday-to-day business. He will be able to coordinate his activities with hissuccessor Matthew Qiu, with whom he has worked closely and successfully on theAiways Board of Directors.The decision to appoint Qiu, an experienced engineer and former productiondirector, as the new CEO sends a clear signal: Aiways stands not only foradvanced technology, but also for the highest quality of its products. The focusof the brand and its products remains on innovation, functionality, design andthe best value for money.Commenting on the decision, Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice PresidentOverseas Operations at Aiways, said, "William Chen has held the helm at Aiwaysin a very challenging business environment during the pandemic and has led thecompany through stormy seas. He now hands over, and I am delighted to say, toCharlie Zhang, who is the ideal strategist to take the company forward in itsglobal expansion, keeping coordination lines short and efficient through a closerelationship of trust with the new CEO, Matthew Qiu."Press Releases & Media AssetsAiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos andvideos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.About AiwaysFounded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with itsEuropean HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introducean electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - abattery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways israpidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open inGermany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - withmore markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart productionfacility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities inChina. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow thestandards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 unitsper annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EVdemand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the nextchapter of Aiways' promising future.Contact:Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.euGeorgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5377147OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH