checkAd

Growth continues Aiways Announces Board and Management Changes

Shanghai/Munich (ots) -

- Handover after successful brand launch: Chairman of Aiways Automobile Co. LTD
("Aiways") Board William (Xuanlin) Chen hands over the chairmanship after a
successful launch phase
- Tailwind for further globalization: Former CEO Charlie (Yang) Zhang takes over
as Chairman of the Board and, as a brand and industry expert, drives forward
the current strategy and entry into new markets
- Clear focus on quality and products, a new CEO position will be succeeded by
Matthew (Xiaochuan) Qiu, the former Chief Production Officer

A very eventful but also successful year for Aiways is coming to an end and with
it, the management is initiating changes to key management positions to continue
the company's success in the long term and take it to a new level.

Following the successful brand launch, successful further financing round,
production ramp-up, and the second model currently under order launch, the
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, William Chen will hand over the chairmanship to current CEO
Charlie Zhang. He will remain as a director on the board.

Brand specialist Charlie Zhang's new task will be to drive forward the current
strategy and further globalization of the Aiways brand. In particular, entering
new markets and managing the steadily accelerating expansion will determine his
day-to-day business. He will be able to coordinate his activities with his
successor Matthew Qiu, with whom he has worked closely and successfully on the
Aiways Board of Directors.

The decision to appoint Qiu, an experienced engineer and former production
director, as the new CEO sends a clear signal: Aiways stands not only for
advanced technology, but also for the highest quality of its products. The focus
of the brand and its products remains on innovation, functionality, design and
the best value for money.

Commenting on the decision, Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President
Overseas Operations at Aiways, said, "William Chen has held the helm at Aiways
in a very challenging business environment during the pandemic and has led the
company through stormy seas. He now hands over, and I am delighted to say, to
Charlie Zhang, who is the ideal strategist to take the company forward in its
global expansion, keeping coordination lines short and efficient through a close
relationship of trust with the new CEO, Matthew Qiu."

Press Releases & Media Assets

Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.

About Aiways

Founded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its
European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce
an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - a
battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is
rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in
Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,
Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - with
more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production
facility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities in
China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the
standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units
per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV
demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6
SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,
safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next
chapter of Aiways' promising future.

Contact:

Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5377147
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Growth continues Aiways Announces Board and Management Changes - Handover after successful brand launch: Chairman of Aiways Automobile Co. LTD ("Aiways") Board William (Xuanlin) Chen hands over the chairmanship after a successful launch phase - Tailwind for further globalization: Former CEO Charlie (Yang) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Bürgermeisterin Crombie auf Dienstreise in Deutschland zur Förderung von Investitionen in ...
384 Leser
Teure Notbremse, Kommentar zur Strom- und Gaspreisbremse von Angela Wefers
379 Leser
Media Data Plattform: Acxiom, Kinesso und Treasure Data läuten mit First-Party-Daten eine neue Ära des ...
379 Leser
Mittelstand und Digitalisierung: Der BVMW im Austausch mit der Bundesregierung
323 Leser
Bauplanung: GWW Wernigerode setzt Siegerentwürfe aus Europan-"Living Cities" Schritt für ...
267 Leser
Ford E-Tourneo Custom: Neuer Personentransporter mit vollelektrischem Antrieb und souveränem Platzangebot (FOTO)
236 Leser
Abschöpfung von "Zufallsgewinnen" am Strommarkt: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert die Anrechnung von (Re-)Investitionen in Erneuerbare Energien
220 Leser
5G-Nachfolgetechnologie: Ericsson investiert mehrere Millionen GBP in das 6G-Forschungsprogramm in Großbritannien ...
212 Leser
Social-Media-Kampagne führt nicht zum gewünschten Erfolg? / 5 Fehler, die ...
184 Leser
1NCE erweitert sein Führungsteam in Europa und im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum
179 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
760 Leser
150 Jahre Verbände der Papierindustrie / Von der Standesorganisation zum modernen ...
586 Leser
PUBLICATION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE MERGER BETWEEN DSM and Firmenich and the ...
517 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
516 Leser
10,5 % der Bevölkerung in Deutschland lebten 2021 in überbelegten Wohnungen
493 Leser
Die Pharmaindustrie befindet sich in einer schwierigen Lage: Insider zeigt, welche Auswirkungen der Produktionsrückgang auf die Unternehmen hat (FOTO)
492 Leser
Hypothekenzinsen steigen, Immobilienpreise sinken / LBS Immobilien: Gebrauchte Eigenheime werden günstiger (FOTO)
468 Leser
Deutsche Tele Medien bietet mit dem DTM DATASERVICE eine EuGH-konforme Schnittstelle für das ...
462 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
460 Leser
Schneider Electric beschleunigt seine "AI at Scale"-Strategie mit soliden Fortschritten ...
451 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
1475 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1008 Leser
Lkw und Seeschiffe wichtigste Transportmittel im Außenhandel
972 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
951 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
868 Leser
Meilenstein für die Mobilitätswende: Erster EnBW Schnellladestandort für E-Autos an REWE-Markt in Betrieb
868 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Nachwuchstalente gesucht: Rutronik lädt Berufseinsteiger zu Firmenkontaktmessen und Afterwork-Events
806 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
760 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3350 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3257 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2841 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2731 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2382 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2216 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser