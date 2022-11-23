Growth continues Aiways Announces Board and Management Changes
- Handover after successful brand launch: Chairman of Aiways Automobile Co. LTD
("Aiways") Board William (Xuanlin) Chen hands over the chairmanship after a
successful launch phase
- Tailwind for further globalization: Former CEO Charlie (Yang) Zhang takes over
as Chairman of the Board and, as a brand and industry expert, drives forward
the current strategy and entry into new markets
- Clear focus on quality and products, a new CEO position will be succeeded by
Matthew (Xiaochuan) Qiu, the former Chief Production Officer
A very eventful but also successful year for Aiways is coming to an end and with
it, the management is initiating changes to key management positions to continue
the company's success in the long term and take it to a new level.
Following the successful brand launch, successful further financing round,
production ramp-up, and the second model currently under order launch, the
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, William Chen will hand over the chairmanship to current CEO
Charlie Zhang. He will remain as a director on the board.
Brand specialist Charlie Zhang's new task will be to drive forward the current
strategy and further globalization of the Aiways brand. In particular, entering
new markets and managing the steadily accelerating expansion will determine his
day-to-day business. He will be able to coordinate his activities with his
successor Matthew Qiu, with whom he has worked closely and successfully on the
Aiways Board of Directors.
The decision to appoint Qiu, an experienced engineer and former production
director, as the new CEO sends a clear signal: Aiways stands not only for
advanced technology, but also for the highest quality of its products. The focus
of the brand and its products remains on innovation, functionality, design and
the best value for money.
Commenting on the decision, Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President
Overseas Operations at Aiways, said, "William Chen has held the helm at Aiways
in a very challenging business environment during the pandemic and has led the
company through stormy seas. He now hands over, and I am delighted to say, to
Charlie Zhang, who is the ideal strategist to take the company forward in its
global expansion, keeping coordination lines short and efficient through a close
relationship of trust with the new CEO, Matthew Qiu."
About Aiways
Founded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its
European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce
an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - a
battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is
rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in
Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,
Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - with
more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production
facility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities in
China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the
standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units
per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV
demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6
SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,
safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next
chapter of Aiways' promising future.
About Aiways
Founded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its
European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce
an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - a
battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is
rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in
Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,
Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - with
more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production
facility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities in
China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the
standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units
per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV
demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6
SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,
safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next
chapter of Aiways' promising future.
