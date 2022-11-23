checkAd

Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation Paris Summit

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation convened its
second annual summit in Paris, France, at Palais Brongniart on the 21st of
November 2022, supported by local main sponsor GL events. Summit proceedings and
focusing on "Energy and Water", the summit were broadcast worldwide over social
media.

Keynote speaker is British scientist Professor Stanley Whittingham, director of
the Institute for Materials Research at the State University of New York at
Binghamton. Whittingham was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside
Akira Yoshino (Japan) and John B Goodenough (USA) "for the development of
lithium-ion batteries." Worldwide participants and speakers are government
officials, NGO organizations, university professors, entrepreneurs.

Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation awarded the medal for Outstanding
Contribution in Sustainability. The two recipients, from Asia and North America,
respectively, were Dr. Bruno Wu from Beijing, China, founder of the World Carbon
Neutrality Council and Mr. Collin O´Mara of Reston, Virginia, USA, president and
CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. This year's awards medal and
recognition letters were presented at the Paris Summit. Bertie Ahern, his is the
co-chair of the Interaction Council of 40 Former Heads of State and Government
and the former prime minister of Ireland sent his regards to summit and
congratulations to the persons who got medal for Outstanding Contribution in
Sustainability.

NST chairman Michael Nobel said the annual "The Sustainability Award" will focus
on applied science and recognize outstanding sustainable development projects
around the world, including in the fields of new energy, new materials, water,
health, agriculture, IT and artificial intelligence.

The Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation, founded by four members from Nobel
family the previous name was " Nobel Charity Trust" since 2007, and from 2022
changed to its present name in 2011 to more accurately represent its role and
activities. The NST logo and The Sustainability Award are trademarked in the EU
and worldwide. NST is independent of the Nobel Foundation which awards the Nobel
prizes established by Alfred Nobel. NST reflects the wishes of the five Nobel
family members currently serving as trustees to have a award which associated
with their ancestors willingness to devoted to sustainable development. For more
information, please visit http://www.nobelsustainability.org

Contact info: Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation Management, Tracy W. Email:
mailto:tw@nobelsustainability.org , 0046708134588

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954434/NST_Paris_Summit_2022.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954437/NST_Panel_Discussion.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobel-sustaina
bility-trust-foundation-paris-summit-301686163.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166968/5377767
OTS: Nobel Sustainability Trust Foundation



