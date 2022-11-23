Saudi Industrial City Giga-Project Adds New Direct Investments and Contracts to its Total Investments of 26,7 billion USD (FOTO)

Jazan City (ots) - New investment agreements will contribute to food

Khalid bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Salem, the Chairman of the RoyalCommission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) , stated: "Our goal is to make sure thatJCPDI is attractive to potential investors. We also want to promote the city asa vibrant place for businesses and communities. The newly signed agreements willgenerate around 300 new direct and indirect high-quality jobs and contribute tothe local GDP".CEO of JCPDI, Dr. Fahd bin Dhaifallah Al-Qurashi , added: "The first investmentagreements relate to JCPDI's key strengths: logistics, food processing, andmetals conversion. Our agreements with food processing companies are not only aninvestment opportunity - they also help to achieve national sustainable goalsand self-sufficiency in grain products and animal feed".The investment agreements signed by the CEO of JCPDI, Dr. Fahd bin DhaifallahAl-Qurashi, have a total value of $176 million. The first agreement was signedwith the Saudi Coffee Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).It aims to build a state-of-the-art processing plant for coffee products.Another project in the food cluster of JCPDI includes the establishment of afactory to produce grains and processed animal feed by the United Feed Companywith an investment of $80 million.Another investment agreement was signed with Namariq Arabia Company to develop aresidential complex and family housing units with an investment of over $77million. The projects will be located in the heart of the community district ofJCPDI.In addition, RCJY plans to inject nearly $107 million to further develop thecity's infrastructure and utility network.About JCPDIJazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI) is an industrial citygiga-project under Saudi Vision 2030 in the southwestern province of Jazan inSaudi Arabia. The city is a preferred destination for downstream industries andan important logistics hub on the major global trade corridor in the Red Sea.Planned on an area of 266 sq.km. JCPDI is operated by the Royal Commission forJubail and Yanbu (RCJY), which is an organization of the Saudi Arabiangovernment specialized in the planning, promotion, development, and managementof industrial cities in the Kingdom for the past 45 years. Since the project waslaunched in 2015, RCJY has invested in all the necessary city functions to bestsupport the establishment of processing industries and logistics operation,including an industrial port, a special economic zone, and livinginfrastructure.Contact:External Press OfficePhilipp Koneev, Senior Account Manager, MC Groupmailto:p.koneev@mcgroup.com+49 (0)30 65 000 540Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166970/5377917OTS: JCPDI